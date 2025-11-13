This Is Part 1 Of My Tragic Alphabet That Highlights The Most Drama-Licious Opera Death Scenes Through The Ages

I have always wanted to make an alphabet about opera… now don’t be like that, there is nothing more drama-licious than opera!
In order for them to sing those unforgettable, heartbreaking arias that take your stomach on a ride in the clouds, they create a character that resonates with everybody… and they kill them! It’s really beautiful in the most macabre of ways. So I dedicate this alphabet to all those tragic death scenes and their victims through the ages.
If you would like to follow the drama see more on my Instagram.
A is for Aida
B is for Babes in Toyland
C is for Carmen
D is for Don Giovanni
E is for Eugene Onegin
F is for the Flying Dutchman
G is for the Golden Cockerel
H is for Hansel and Gretel
I is for Iris
J is for Judith
K is for Der Kaiser von Atlantis
L is for La Traviata
M is for Madama Butterfly
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us