Guy Gets A Higher Paying Job, Old Company Expects To Keep Him By Offering Less Money

by

If you’ve ever been in a position where you received a job offer from a company with better terms and pay, you know how much it would take for your old employer to keep you. This is where the counter offers come into play, and they surely have to be generous, showing how much your old management really values you.

But this is not what happened to Redditor VincentVegatheHorse, who has been waiting to finally leave his job due to “an overwhelming mountain of issues.” So imagine how ready he was to pack his stuff after finding “a new job at a pretty well known company with a significant pay bump and title change as well.”

Meanwhile, the management at the author’s old job was ready to ‘do everything’ in their eyes to keep him. But it turned out that their everything was not even remotely close to the bare minimum. “My manager asked if they could keep me and asked me to throw out a number,” the author wrote. Instead of making a solid counter offer, the manager saw it as an opportunity to bargain and this clearly didn’t sit well with the employee, who had one foot already set in a new company.

To find out what an expert had to say about this whole situation, Bored Panda reached out to Liz Ryan, a keynote speaker, multiple book author and the founder and CEO of Human Workplace. Her illuminating Twitter thread about fake job openings to get free employees has recently gone viral and you can read our post about it here.

“Sometimes the universe makes it easy for you to make a decision. This is one of those cases. Your current employer is telling you flat out that if you stay, they intend to continue treating you like dirt,” Liz commented on the incident.

“I don’t recommend that people accept a counter offer in any case, even when your current employer offers you more to stay than the other employer is offering you to leave and take a new job,” she added. “Why would you stay with a company that has already proven they don’t value your talents? And why would you go through the trouble of jobhunting only to get an offer, refuse that offer and stay with the employer who already mistreated you?”

Liz argues that “if you’re with a romantic partner that treats you so badly you decide to leave, would you turn around and stay with them just because they say “All right, if you’re serious about leaving I guess I’ll treat you slightly better than I have been treating you…?”

On this note, the founder of Human Workplace stated simply: “Take the other offer” and “leave the cheapskate manager behind.” Liz concluded that “Life is short. It’s your career. You get to make all the big decisions. Only the people that value you, deserve you!”

And this is how people reacted to this whole situation

