74-Year-Old Vera Wang Is “Aging Backward” As She Shares Swimsuit Pics By The Pool

Vera Wang wished the world a “happy summer” as she shared pictures of herself lounging by the side of a pool, and the internet could not believe she is 74 years old.
The legendary fashion designer, who will celebrate 75 years around the sun next month, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram that had fans asking what her secret age-defying potion was.
“My SLIM AARONS moment …Happy Summer !!!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram carousel.
Vera Wang was told she was aging backwards after sharing snaps of herself enjoying the summer beside a pool
Image credits: Vera Wang
Apart from the slew of heart and fire emojis in the comments section, one said, “U r aging backward sis!”
“You can’t be 70,” said a second comment while another quipped, “HOW is it possible you look like this. I need to put down the slice of pizza immediately.”
One said, “YOU ARE THE MOMENT!! TIMELESS ELEGANCE, BEAUTY, GRACE, AND COMPOSURE!!”
“Time bows down to you and stops moving,” one fan wrote in the comments section
Image credits: Vera Wang
The luxury bridal-wear icon recently spoke about how she isn’t going to let the greys show in her hair anytime soon.
“I dye my hair, I’m [about to be] 75 years old,” she said on an episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast.
“I would look like a bad skunk,” she added, as quoted by People.
The 74-year-old has designed luxury wedding gowns for celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and others
The fashion industry pioneer, who has created wedding gowns for stars like Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, said she hopes to live long enough to see her daughters, Cecilia, 33, and Josephine, 30, in their own wedding dresses.
“I’m hoping I get the wedding before I die, both weddings,” she told the podcast host. “I certainly hope I’m alive and well and can do it.”
As she spoke about aging, she said she wanted to live long enough to see her daughters tie the knot
In the past, Vera revealed that she never tried to maintain her youth “in a fanatical, obsessive way.”
“I’ve been in fashion since I was 19 years old. Not in front of the camera, behind it,” she said in a 2022 interview for BBC 100 Women. “I never thought about youth, probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis. And because of that I more envision them as my muses, and maybe it’s a way of dealing with ageing that is productive.”
The luxury wedding gown designer will be celebrating her 75th birthday on June 27 this year
Image credits: Vera Wang
As she dished some of her personal secrets during the interview, she said “work” is part of her “magic elixir” for her ageless looks.
“I always said that: vodka cocktail, a lot of sleep, [and] work – work is the magic elixir,” she said.
Staying devoted to her craft, the fashion designer said work is included in her “magic elixir” as she dished out secrets behind her age-defying looks
Image credits: Vera Wang
The queen of bridal wear also revealed that she avoids spending time outdoors in the sun while speaking to Elle last year.
“I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal,” Wang says matter-of-factly. “I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun. But I like to work. I don’t want to be pigeonholed.”
“I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal,” she said
Image credits: Vera Wang
Even as the years pass, Vera remains dedicated to her work and shows no signs of slowing down.
“Work was my lifeline that kept me feeling relevant and challenged me over the years,” she told the outlet. “I think the mind is more powerful than one could ever understand. The challenges that work and life present us is what keeps us going. That, and sleep.”
The designer said there is “a lot of pressure” as her 75th birthday is coming up next month
Image credits: Vera Wang
Now that she is on her way to celebrating her 75th birthday, the mother-of-two revealed that her plans will definitely include dessert because “we’re cake people, as you can tell,” she told People in April this year.
“Birthday plans are up in the air. I mean 75 is a lot of pressure,” she told the outlet.
She also revealed that she has no plans to stop working as she grows older because “creating” makes her feel happy
Image credits: verawanggang
Irrespective of what the future holds, the fashion icon is keeping her eyes ahead and said she is “going to keep prodding.”
“I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett [age 93] or Queen Elizabeth II [who reigned the British monarchy for seven decades until she was 96], I’m just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I’m able to do my best work more and more. I’m really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That’s what it’s all about, really,” she told the outlet.
The internet could not believe she is 74 years old, and some wished they could trade their genes for hers
