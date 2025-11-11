Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High

While working on the second tallest building in the world, professional crane operator Wei Gensheng decided to take some pictures from above. Little did he know these photos from Shanghai Tower would make him the most famous crane operator in the world. He has even won the second prize in Shanghai City Photography Competition.
Gensheng’s photos of Shanghai that he took standing 2,000 feet (610 meters) above the city, show the otherworldly cityscape with multiple tower spikes and skyscraper tops bathing in the clouds. The conversation between the shoreless rows of buildings and the natural lighting variations brings up panorama, which is sometimes apocalyptically frightening, whereas other times – dreamy and hopeful.
Upon its completion in 2014, the tower should be 2,073 feet (632 meters) high, right behind Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai – the world’s tallest building. The floors from 84 to 110 are reserved for Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotel – world’s highest hotel. The tower belongs to the composition of the three tallest buildings in Pudong, Shanghai, together with Jin Mao Tower and the Shanghai World Financial Center.
Source: Wei Gensheng/HAP/Quirky China News/REX
