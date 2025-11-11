Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High

by

While working on the second tallest building in the world, professional crane operator Wei Gensheng decided to take some pictures from above. Little did he know these photos from Shanghai Tower would make him the most famous crane operator in the world. He has even won the second prize in Shanghai City Photography Competition.

Gensheng’s photos of Shanghai that he took standing 2,000 feet (610 meters) above the city, show the otherworldly cityscape with multiple tower spikes and skyscraper tops bathing in the clouds. The conversation between the shoreless rows of buildings and the natural lighting variations brings up panorama, which is sometimes apocalyptically frightening, whereas other times – dreamy and hopeful.

Upon its completion in 2014, the tower should be 2,073 feet (632 meters) high, right behind Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai – the world’s tallest building. The floors from 84 to 110 are reserved for Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotel – world’s highest hotel. The tower belongs to the composition of the three tallest buildings in Pudong, Shanghai, together with Jin Mao Tower and the Shanghai World Financial Center.

Source: Wei Gensheng/HAP/Quirky China News/REX

Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High
Crane Operator Takes Breathtaking Photos of Shanghai From 2,000 Feet High

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five John Mahoney Moments on Frasier
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2018
LOST: 8 Season Five Revelations
3 min read
May, 12, 2009
Mom Appeared In Court Over DUI The Same Day Her 3 Missing Kids Were Found “Living Like Castaways”
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
90210 2.08 “Women’s Intuition” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2009
68 Things Women Said And Did That Men Found Creepy As Hell
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
Nat Geo WILD Show “Man Among Cheetahs” Looks Extremely Promising
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.