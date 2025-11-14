I’ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

by

January 21st is squirrel appreciation day and as a photographer, I’ve really come to appreciate the little critters. I find it quite fascinating that it is still possible to come up with new and unique picture ideas after taking hundreds of thousands already.

On my Instagram account, I post a squirrel a day and try to come up with an uplifting title, mostly just a quote from a song, but occasionally I come up with a funny title and when I do, I’m prouder of that than any of the pics.

One of them titled Super Hero is part of a popular meme well famous in the squirrel community, anyway.

I hope these pictures make you smile.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Monday Morning Be Like

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#2 Sharing Is Caring

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#3 Well, Ain’t You Just The Cutest Thing

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#4 Superhero

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#5 I Got You Buddy

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#6 Today We Will Talk About Nuts

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#7 Baby, It’s Cold Outside

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#8 Tyrannosaurus Nut

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#9 Monday. Best Day Of The Week

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#10 Who Serves Sunflower Seeds In September!?

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#11 Yes, My Child?

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#12 …97, 98, 99, 100, Here I Come

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#13 Occupied

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#14 Spot On

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#15 Throw It Again!

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#16 Someone To Watch Over Me

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#17 Not Sure If Hungry. Or Just Bored

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#18 Attack Of The 50 Foot Squirrel

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#19 The Usual Suspects

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#20 Praying For A Nut Miracle

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#21 Ta-Daaa!

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#22 Shrooms!

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#23 Some Call Me The Gangster Of Love

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#24 Let Me Whisper In Your Ear

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#25 I’m So Excited. And I Just Can’t Hide It

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#26 Bring!! More!! Nuts!!

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#27 Pucker Up

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#28 These Pillow Fights Are Making Me Dizzy

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#29 Safe In His Snow Fort

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

#30 To The Left, To The Right. Step It Up, Step It Up, It’s Alright

I&#8217;ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Victorian-Edwardian-Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
I Made The Creepiest Christmas Song Video
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Top 20 Moments in the History of “Lost”
3 min read
May, 18, 2018
Amazing Jewelries From Durable Recycled Wood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
70 Things That Are Hilariously Similar To Each Other (Part 4)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Captured The Beauty Of Nature In Mirror Reflections
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.