I’ve Been Capturing Squirrels And Coming Up With Funny Titles To Make People Smile

January 21st is squirrel appreciation day and as a photographer, I’ve really come to appreciate the little critters. I find it quite fascinating that it is still possible to come up with new and unique picture ideas after taking hundreds of thousands already.
On my Instagram account, I post a squirrel a day and try to come up with an uplifting title, mostly just a quote from a song, but occasionally I come up with a funny title and when I do, I’m prouder of that than any of the pics.
One of them titled Super Hero is part of a popular meme well famous in the squirrel community, anyway.
I hope these pictures make you smile.
#1 Monday Morning Be Like
#2 Sharing Is Caring
#3 Well, Ain’t You Just The Cutest Thing
#4 Superhero
#5 I Got You Buddy
#6 Today We Will Talk About Nuts
#7 Baby, It’s Cold Outside
#8 Tyrannosaurus Nut
#9 Monday. Best Day Of The Week
#10 Who Serves Sunflower Seeds In September!?
#11 Yes, My Child?
#12 …97, 98, 99, 100, Here I Come
#13 Occupied
#14 Spot On
#15 Throw It Again!
#16 Someone To Watch Over Me
#17 Not Sure If Hungry. Or Just Bored
#18 Attack Of The 50 Foot Squirrel
#19 The Usual Suspects
#20 Praying For A Nut Miracle
#21 Ta-Daaa!
#22 Shrooms!
#23 Some Call Me The Gangster Of Love
#24 Let Me Whisper In Your Ear
#25 I’m So Excited. And I Just Can’t Hide It
#26 Bring!! More!! Nuts!!
#27 Pucker Up
#28 These Pillow Fights Are Making Me Dizzy
#29 Safe In His Snow Fort
#30 To The Left, To The Right. Step It Up, Step It Up, It’s Alright
