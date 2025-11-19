30 Colorized Vintage Photos By Sebastien De Oliveira That Might Transform Your View Of History (New Pics)

Photography is a wonderful way to capture significant moments, as well as everyday situations with less importance. In the end, photographs make our memories more vivid, and even if we struggle to recall the details of a certain event, pictures are there to help us travel back in time to that particular occasion. It’s no secret that this ability to capture the world has been used for centuries, allowing us to witness and preserve the past.

Sébastien de Oliveira has been passionate about old photographs for quite some time. You might remember our previous posts where we featured his earlier works. The French artist specializes in modernizing vintage shots by bringing them to life with vibrant colors. If you’re curious to see his latest creations, scroll down to explore his most recent works.

More info: Instagram

#1 US Soldier Takes A Break Near Château-Thierry, France, August 1944 Life Magazine Archives

Photographed by Ralph Morse

#2 Preparing For The Landing, 1944

#3 1940 Life Magazine “Miami & Miami Beach Winter Boom”

#4 Scrabble Inventor Alfred Butts (Left) And Promoter James Brunot Posed With Oversized Game, November 1953

Photographed by Arthur Rothstein

#5 Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1925

#6 Jardin Des Tuileries, Paris, May 1923

#7 Unemployed Men, San Francisco, 1937

Photographed by Dorothea Lange

#8 Puppeteers Daniel Seagren (Left) And Jim Henson (Center) Holding And Working Ernie, And Frank Oz (Right) With Bert In A ‘Sesame Street’ Rehearsal, c. 1970

Photographed by David Attie

#9 Street Scene During The Liberation Of Chartres, France, August 19, 1944

American soldiers of the XXth Corps of the Third Army and some FFI with German prisoners in front of a Gothic cathedral.

#10 15-Cent Photo Booth In The Lobby At The United Nations Service Center At Washington, D.C., December 1943

Photographed by Esther Bubley

#11 Al Anderson And Ot Huston, 1910

Photographed by Lora Webb Nichols

#12 Joan Crawford In ‘Letty Lynton,’ 1932

Directed by Clarence Brown

#13 Catherine Deneuve, 1964

Photographed by Giancarlo Botti

#14 Girl Posing, 1955

#15 Opel Kapitan, 1951

#16 Buster Keaton And His Dog, 1929

#17 Demonstration Of The Correct Procedure In Applying Street Makeup In A Home Management Class At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D. C., October 1943

Photographed by Esther Bubley

#18 Street In New York, 1954

Photographed by Vivian Maier

#19 Traffic Officer Ticketing A Badly Parked Car On The Champs-Elysées, Paris

#20 Ava Gardner In The ’40s

#21 Actress Barbara Laage Enjoying Ice Cream In Paris, 1946

#22 Jean Harlow In ‘Dinner At Eight,’ 1932

#23 Young Texas Couple At The Junior Chamber Of Commerce Dance During The San Angelo Fat Stock Show

Photographed by Russell Lee

#24 Model Floating In The Water At Weeki Wachee Spring, Florida, 1947

Photographed by Toni Frissell

#25 Actress Ida Lupino Photographed On The Street, 1940s

#26 Cowhand At The Quarter Circle ‘U’ Brewster-Arnold Ranch, Montana, June 1939

Photographed by Arthur Rothstein

#27 A Greyhound Bus Trip From Louisville, Kentucky, To Memphis, Tennessee, And The Terminals, September 1943

Photographed by Esther Bubley

#28 Dancers At An Elk’s Club Dance, The “Cleanest Dance In Town,” Washington D.c., April 1943

Photographed by Esther Bubley

#29 Marines In Training On Tank – Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, c. 1943

Photographed by Roger Smith

#30 A Miami Nightclub Dancer At Home, 1959

Photographed by Robert W. Kelley

