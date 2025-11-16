154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

While Twitter/ X has a bad reputation for bringing out the worst in some people, it’s not all negative. It can be a pretty funny space, too, if you know the right accounts to follow. And the funny ladies of Twitter never disappoint. They’re always ready to dish out hilariously candid thoughts and poke fun at the everyday struggles.

It’s time for Bored Panda’s newest collection of funniest tweets from women this week, who have a real knack for finding humor in the mundane. Their clever observations and witty takes on life are thoroughly relatable. These are businesswomen to stay-at-home moms, serving funny anecdotes that will have you chuckling and nodding in agreement. After all, being a woman is an adventure in itself, isn’t it?

So let’s dive into the funny tweets this week, where women share everything from navigating relationships and work to the chaos of modern living — all in 280-character gems.

For this article, we went one step further and compiled the funniest viral tweets written by female users over the course of several years that are still funny and relevant even today. Do you have any favorite funniest tweets from women this week that you laughed at particularly loudly? Share them with us in the comments. And if you are a Twitter user, share the funniest tweet you ever wrote!

#1 Classic Payback Plot

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: JustJoeyJoeyJo

#2 Peasant DNA Excuses

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: lacomtessejamie

#3 Period Problems, Cancelled Service

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: cULTMOTHER

#4 Nailed It… Or Not

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sixfootcandy

#5 Owls in Disguise

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Mimiification

#6 Hold On, It’s a Heist

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: DivaLaci

#7 Morning Meltdown Moment

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: missmulrooney

#8 Shoe Size Reality Check

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#9 Tone Deaf Moments

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aparnapkin

#10 From Cute to Cozy to Invisible

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: mommajessiec

#11 Parenting Unfiltered

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ShannonJCurtin

#12 Overly Perfect Much?

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: clhubes

#13 Piggy Emoji Chronicles

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: marinarachael

#14 Rescue Reality Check

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: danielleweisber

#15 Not All Fiancés Are Equal

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: emily_murnane

#16 Two Weeks’ Legend Status

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Coll3enG

#17 When Kids Decode Lies

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: JuliaMoore179

#18 Instant Adulting Help

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Audrey_Burges

#19 Birthday Brain Fog

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: buhlesrevenge

#20 Eyes vs Picasso Debate

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: AbbieEvansXO

#21 Worrying Like a Pro

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: elle91

#22 Not Interested, Just Introverted

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ginnyhogan_

#23 The Case of the Lost Pug

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: laurapeek_

#24 Colonial Vibes Only

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: cricketcg

#25 Nutty Life Lessons

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#26 When Water’s a Problem

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: AbbieEvansXO

#27 Workplace Misunderstandings

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: jayasax

#28 Everyday Mantra Moments

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: hellolanemoore

#29 Mastering the Comment Detox

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aparnapkin

#30 Diaper Math Problems

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: eeberquist

#31 The “Backseat Tech Support” Chronicles

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TheCheish

#32 Blanket Logic, Explained

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TigNotaro

#33 Compliments, But Wait—What?

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: MarciaBelsky

#34 Burner Loyalty Club

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: AbbyHasIssues

#35 The Camera Always Wins

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: katefeetie

#36 Dog Hugs Hit Different

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: svershbow

#37 Unexpected Career Paths

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TheDweck

#38 Stranger Danger? Nah.

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: akilahgreen

#39 Role Play Reality Check

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: mesallyann

#40 Parenting Reality Check

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#41 Karen Collective Name

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: RachelMComedy

#42 Elementary School Roasts Revisited

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: katie_phenix

#43 Understaffed and Over It

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: heymrsbond

#44 Mind. Officially. Blown.

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: kidversations_

#45 Old School Patience Levels

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: originalspinstr

#46 Caffeine vs. Common Sense

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: itspaigealena

#47 Future Pain Forecast

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: HollyBallantine

#48 Crypto for Dummies

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: rgay

#49 Dating Reality Check

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: abbygov

#50 Panic Mode Activated

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: dumper_pupper69

#51 Running From Old Habits

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: IamEnidColeslaw

#52 That Moment Was Confusing

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: caitiedelaney

#53 Meeting Escape Artist

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sablaah

#54 Beauty Over Behavior

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: eIfcup

#55 Forever Young, Hide the Evidence

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aedison

#56 Not Today, Kiddo

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: BigNeyogems

#57 Salty Holiday Surprise

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: bourbonface

#58 Commitment Overload, No Thanks

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: theeyecollector

#59 Crisis on Repeat

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: BrookeKnisley

#60 Name Game Logic

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: karencheee

#61 Caught in the Sweet Cover-Up

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: LizHackett

#62 Second Thought Alert

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: elle91

#63 Stairs for the agile

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ezzzzzzx

#64 Middle of the Night Mystery

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TheDweck

#65 Password Evolution Chronicles

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: mommajessiec

#66 Vote and Snack?

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: eeberquist

#67 Order Ranger Rage

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: AbbyHasIssues

#68 Subway Sleep Panic

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: marinarachael

#69 Accidental Wellness Alert

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: SydneyBattle

#70 Time Travel Mode Activated

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ivyluvx

#71 Better Late Than Never

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Nicoleally_

#72 Thanksgiving, But Make It Awkward

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: GreatCheshire

#73 Holiday Chaos, Perfected

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: roastmalone_

#74 Suspicious Burrito Theory

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ShelbyWolstein

#75 Fear Magnet Love

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aalondraa120

#76 Instant Red Flag

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: hattiesoykan

#77 Marriage? Hard Pass

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: omgskr

#78 Still Hanging Out Here

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: clhubes

#79 Lost in Translation

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: behindyourback

#80 Equal Rights, Unequal Boobs

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: amore_orless

#81 Password Loyalty Problems

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#82 Caught in the Act

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Noorthevirgo

#83 Wild Ideas, Real Struggles

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ehimeora

#84 Unexpected Pass-Off

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: whyyougagging

#85 When You Can’t Explain It

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: jzux

#86 Why Bake When You Can Wait?

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: saggiesplinters

#87 Comfort Food Therapy

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: BirdiePanda

#88 When Drama Meets HR

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: RohitaKadambi

#89 Paws Over Claws

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sarahschauer

#90

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: baddanadanabad

#91 Next-Level Mom Surveillance

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: invis4yo

#92 Zoo Drama Unleashed

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: mlefaye

#93 Time Traveler’s Lunch Plan

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: MumOfTw0

#94 Awkward Hydration Moments

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: charlotte_gggg

#95 Fed Up and Inspired

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: REDSEASHAWTY

#96 Pocket-Sized Gardening Goals

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: KateWhineHall

#97 Entering Grown Folks’ Club

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ashleyn1cole

#98 Proud Partner In Crime

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: badbbyaera

#99 Salad Survival Guilt

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: rachelle_mandik

#100 Blenders and Breakdown Buddies

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TigNotaro

#101 Sock Day Over Euphoria

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: abbygov

#102 Weekend Warrior Goals

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: audipenny

#103 Classic Guy Move

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: akilahgreen

#104 Late Night Priorities

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Dawn_M_

#105 This One Confused Millennials

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: rajandelman

#106 Confused About Defrosting

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ryleighdenise

#107 Daily Dose of Tears

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: janineannett

#108 Glue Guns and Fruit Chaos

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: charlotteparler

#109 Unfiltered Internet Wisdom

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: DALIA

#110 Pun Intended

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: elle91

#111 Not Your Average Teddy

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: LizerReal

#112 Denim Dilemmas Unveiled

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: mollymcnearney

#113 City Name Irony

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: RohitaKadambi

#114 Coats, Crime, and Feelings

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: danielleweisber

#115 Memory Backup Squad

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: jzux

#116 Trust Issues With Small Talk

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ellorysmith

#117 Mom Call Rejected Blues

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: KekePalmer

#118 Weathering Life’s Mood Swings

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: IamEnidColeslaw

#119 Count Me In Too

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: audipenny

#120 Vacation Priorities Shift

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ingridostby

#121 Understated Confessions

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: uhhmmily

#122 Lost Tweet Mystery

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: anne_theriault

#123 Mood Delivered

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Mualania

#124 Tiny But Determined

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ivyluvx

#125 Basement Logic at Its Best

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aparnapkin

#126 Eyes on the Prize

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: zefrrrrrrr

#127 Filter Your Dates Like This

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ginnyhogan_

#128 Two Roads Diverged

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: teresaeliz

#129 Multitasking Level: Expert

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: chaod3r

#130 Nostalgia Meets Now

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: lydiakiesling

#131 Wedding Woes and Biblical Blows

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Buffalojilll

#132 Winning the Self-Doubt Game

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: karencheee

#133 Cheesy Comeback Champions

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: behindyourback

#134 Pillow Talk Problems

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: jubricant

#135 Parenting Styles on Speed Dial

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sourhoestarter

#136 Silent Burner Moves

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: freshhel

#137 Retail Therapy, Activate

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: holy_schnitt

#138 Fast-Forward Romance

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: musegaia

#139 Social Awkwardness, Perfected

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: aparnapkin

#140 Trending Tomorrow, Maybe

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: dionnewarwick

#141 Little Known Casting Choice

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ShelbyWolstein

#142 The Usual Teen Star Names

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ameliaelizalde

#143 Counting Without Number Two

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sandyhonig

#144 Reply When I Feel Like It

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: Nicoleally_

#145 Pizza with a Side of Drama

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: TigNotaro

#146 Perpetual Sarcasm Mode

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: caitiedelaney

#147 Writing Therapy 101

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ANNELAMOTT

#148 Audit Adventures Await

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ahptik

#149 Plot Twist Messiah

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: corietjohnson

#150 Fishy Feelings

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: MichaelaOkla

#151 Phone Plan Predicament

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: ginnyhogan_

#152 Thrift Store Therapy

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: sadderlizards

#153 Self-Proclaimed People Pleasers

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: caitiedelaney

#154 Corporate Identity Crisis

154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

Image source: RachelMComedy

