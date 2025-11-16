154 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week That Will Make You ROFL

While Twitter/ X has a bad reputation for bringing out the worst in some people, it’s not all negative. It can be a pretty funny space, too, if you know the right accounts to follow. And the funny ladies of Twitter never disappoint. They’re always ready to dish out hilariously candid thoughts and poke fun at the everyday struggles.
It’s time for Bored Panda’s newest collection of funniest tweets from women this week, who have a real knack for finding humor in the mundane. Their clever observations and witty takes on life are thoroughly relatable. These are businesswomen to stay-at-home moms, serving funny anecdotes that will have you chuckling and nodding in agreement. After all, being a woman is an adventure in itself, isn’t it?
So let’s dive into the funny tweets this week, where women share everything from navigating relationships and work to the chaos of modern living — all in 280-character gems.
For this article, we went one step further and compiled the funniest viral tweets written by female users over the course of several years that are still funny and relevant even today. Do you have any favorite funniest tweets from women this week that you laughed at particularly loudly? Share them with us in the comments. And if you are a Twitter user, share the funniest tweet you ever wrote!
#1 Classic Payback Plot
Image source: JustJoeyJoeyJo
#2 Peasant DNA Excuses
Image source: lacomtessejamie
#3 Period Problems, Cancelled Service
Image source: cULTMOTHER
#4 Nailed It… Or Not
Image source: sixfootcandy
#5 Owls in Disguise
Image source: Mimiification
#6 Hold On, It’s a Heist
Image source: DivaLaci
#7 Morning Meltdown Moment
Image source: missmulrooney
#8 Shoe Size Reality Check
Image source: VeryBadLlama
#9 Tone Deaf Moments
Image source: aparnapkin
#10 From Cute to Cozy to Invisible
Image source: mommajessiec
#11 Parenting Unfiltered
Image source: ShannonJCurtin
#12 Overly Perfect Much?
Image source: clhubes
#13 Piggy Emoji Chronicles
Image source: marinarachael
#14 Rescue Reality Check
Image source: danielleweisber
#15 Not All Fiancés Are Equal
Image source: emily_murnane
#16 Two Weeks’ Legend Status
Image source: Coll3enG
#17 When Kids Decode Lies
Image source: JuliaMoore179
#18 Instant Adulting Help
Image source: Audrey_Burges
#19 Birthday Brain Fog
Image source: buhlesrevenge
#20 Eyes vs Picasso Debate
Image source: AbbieEvansXO
#21 Worrying Like a Pro
Image source: elle91
#22 Not Interested, Just Introverted
Image source: ginnyhogan_
#23 The Case of the Lost Pug
Image source: laurapeek_
#24 Colonial Vibes Only
Image source: cricketcg
#25 Nutty Life Lessons
Image source: ElyKreimendahl
#26 When Water’s a Problem
Image source: AbbieEvansXO
#27 Workplace Misunderstandings
Image source: jayasax
#28 Everyday Mantra Moments
Image source: hellolanemoore
#29 Mastering the Comment Detox
Image source: aparnapkin
#30 Diaper Math Problems
Image source: eeberquist
#31 The “Backseat Tech Support” Chronicles
Image source: TheCheish
#32 Blanket Logic, Explained
Image source: TigNotaro
#33 Compliments, But Wait—What?
Image source: MarciaBelsky
#34 Burner Loyalty Club
Image source: AbbyHasIssues
#35 The Camera Always Wins
Image source: katefeetie
#36 Dog Hugs Hit Different
Image source: svershbow
#37 Unexpected Career Paths
Image source: TheDweck
#38 Stranger Danger? Nah.
Image source: akilahgreen
#39 Role Play Reality Check
Image source: mesallyann
#40 Parenting Reality Check
Image source: ElyKreimendahl
#41 Karen Collective Name
Image source: RachelMComedy
#42 Elementary School Roasts Revisited
Image source: katie_phenix
#43 Understaffed and Over It
Image source: heymrsbond
#44 Mind. Officially. Blown.
Image source: kidversations_
#45 Old School Patience Levels
Image source: originalspinstr
#46 Caffeine vs. Common Sense
Image source: itspaigealena
#47 Future Pain Forecast
Image source: HollyBallantine
#48 Crypto for Dummies
Image source: rgay
#49 Dating Reality Check
Image source: abbygov
#50 Panic Mode Activated
Image source: dumper_pupper69
#51 Running From Old Habits
Image source: IamEnidColeslaw
#52 That Moment Was Confusing
Image source: caitiedelaney
#53 Meeting Escape Artist
Image source: sablaah
#54 Beauty Over Behavior
Image source: eIfcup
#55 Forever Young, Hide the Evidence
Image source: aedison
#56 Not Today, Kiddo
Image source: BigNeyogems
#57 Salty Holiday Surprise
Image source: bourbonface
#58 Commitment Overload, No Thanks
Image source: theeyecollector
#59 Crisis on Repeat
Image source: BrookeKnisley
#60 Name Game Logic
Image source: karencheee
#61 Caught in the Sweet Cover-Up
Image source: LizHackett
#62 Second Thought Alert
Image source: elle91
#63 Stairs for the agile
Image source: ezzzzzzx
#64 Middle of the Night Mystery
Image source: TheDweck
#65 Password Evolution Chronicles
Image source: mommajessiec
#66 Vote and Snack?
Image source: eeberquist
#67 Order Ranger Rage
Image source: AbbyHasIssues
#68 Subway Sleep Panic
Image source: marinarachael
#69 Accidental Wellness Alert
Image source: SydneyBattle
#70 Time Travel Mode Activated
Image source: ivyluvx
#71 Better Late Than Never
Image source: Nicoleally_
#72 Thanksgiving, But Make It Awkward
Image source: GreatCheshire
#73 Holiday Chaos, Perfected
Image source: roastmalone_
#74 Suspicious Burrito Theory
Image source: ShelbyWolstein
#75 Fear Magnet Love
Image source: aalondraa120
#76 Instant Red Flag
Image source: hattiesoykan
#77 Marriage? Hard Pass
Image source: omgskr
#78 Still Hanging Out Here
Image source: clhubes
#79 Lost in Translation
Image source: behindyourback
#80 Equal Rights, Unequal Boobs
Image source: amore_orless
#81 Password Loyalty Problems
Image source: ElyKreimendahl
#82 Caught in the Act
Image source: Noorthevirgo
#83 Wild Ideas, Real Struggles
Image source: ehimeora
#84 Unexpected Pass-Off
Image source: whyyougagging
#85 When You Can’t Explain It
Image source: jzux
#86 Why Bake When You Can Wait?
Image source: saggiesplinters
#87 Comfort Food Therapy
Image source: BirdiePanda
#88 When Drama Meets HR
Image source: RohitaKadambi
#89 Paws Over Claws
Image source: sarahschauer
Image source: baddanadanabad
#91 Next-Level Mom Surveillance
Image source: invis4yo
#92 Zoo Drama Unleashed
Image source: mlefaye
#93 Time Traveler’s Lunch Plan
Image source: MumOfTw0
#94 Awkward Hydration Moments
Image source: charlotte_gggg
#95 Fed Up and Inspired
Image source: REDSEASHAWTY
#96 Pocket-Sized Gardening Goals
Image source: KateWhineHall
#97 Entering Grown Folks’ Club
Image source: ashleyn1cole
#98 Proud Partner In Crime
Image source: badbbyaera
#99 Salad Survival Guilt
Image source: rachelle_mandik
#100 Blenders and Breakdown Buddies
Image source: TigNotaro
#101 Sock Day Over Euphoria
Image source: abbygov
#102 Weekend Warrior Goals
Image source: audipenny
#103 Classic Guy Move
Image source: akilahgreen
#104 Late Night Priorities
Image source: Dawn_M_
#105 This One Confused Millennials
Image source: rajandelman
#106 Confused About Defrosting
Image source: ryleighdenise
#107 Daily Dose of Tears
Image source: janineannett
#108 Glue Guns and Fruit Chaos
Image source: charlotteparler
#109 Unfiltered Internet Wisdom
Image source: DALIA
#110 Pun Intended
Image source: elle91
#111 Not Your Average Teddy
Image source: LizerReal
#112 Denim Dilemmas Unveiled
Image source: mollymcnearney
#113 City Name Irony
Image source: RohitaKadambi
#114 Coats, Crime, and Feelings
Image source: danielleweisber
#115 Memory Backup Squad
Image source: jzux
#116 Trust Issues With Small Talk
Image source: ellorysmith
#117 Mom Call Rejected Blues
Image source: KekePalmer
#118 Weathering Life’s Mood Swings
Image source: IamEnidColeslaw
#119 Count Me In Too
Image source: audipenny
#120 Vacation Priorities Shift
Image source: ingridostby
#121 Understated Confessions
Image source: uhhmmily
#122 Lost Tweet Mystery
Image source: anne_theriault
#123 Mood Delivered
Image source: Mualania
#124 Tiny But Determined
Image source: ivyluvx
#125 Basement Logic at Its Best
Image source: aparnapkin
#126 Eyes on the Prize
Image source: zefrrrrrrr
#127 Filter Your Dates Like This
Image source: ginnyhogan_
#128 Two Roads Diverged
Image source: teresaeliz
#129 Multitasking Level: Expert
Image source: chaod3r
#130 Nostalgia Meets Now
Image source: lydiakiesling
#131 Wedding Woes and Biblical Blows
Image source: Buffalojilll
#132 Winning the Self-Doubt Game
Image source: karencheee
#133 Cheesy Comeback Champions
Image source: behindyourback
#134 Pillow Talk Problems
Image source: jubricant
#135 Parenting Styles on Speed Dial
Image source: sourhoestarter
#136 Silent Burner Moves
Image source: freshhel
#137 Retail Therapy, Activate
Image source: holy_schnitt
#138 Fast-Forward Romance
Image source: musegaia
#139 Social Awkwardness, Perfected
Image source: aparnapkin
#140 Trending Tomorrow, Maybe
Image source: dionnewarwick
#141 Little Known Casting Choice
Image source: ShelbyWolstein
#142 The Usual Teen Star Names
Image source: ameliaelizalde
#143 Counting Without Number Two
Image source: sandyhonig
#144 Reply When I Feel Like It
Image source: Nicoleally_
#145 Pizza with a Side of Drama
Image source: TigNotaro
#146 Perpetual Sarcasm Mode
Image source: caitiedelaney
#147 Writing Therapy 101
Image source: ANNELAMOTT
#148 Audit Adventures Await
Image source: ahptik
#149 Plot Twist Messiah
Image source: corietjohnson
#150 Fishy Feelings
Image source: MichaelaOkla
#151 Phone Plan Predicament
Image source: ginnyhogan_
#152 Thrift Store Therapy
Image source: sadderlizards
#153 Self-Proclaimed People Pleasers
Image source: caitiedelaney
#154 Corporate Identity Crisis
Image source: RachelMComedy
