13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos

There is a popular saying in Russia that before you marry, you should take your bride to the sauna first. You may think it has to be done for some dirty purposes, but actually wise men explain it differently:
“When you go with your chosen one to the banya (the Russian word for sauna), you can see the real person, without all the clothes and all the cosmetics that can deceive you greatly and affect your choice.” (englishrussia)
But remember, it’s an old saying/tradition long before the photo editing and the professional makeup deceit era – so today this sauna test is probably even more important than ever before.
If you still don’t believe it’s necessary – Vadim Andreev, makeup artist from Russia, has an amazing portfolio of before and after makeup photos, you should definitely see!
Website: vadimandreev.ru
