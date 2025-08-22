13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos

by

There is a popular saying in Russia that before you marry, you should take your bride to the sauna first. You may think it has to be done for some dirty purposes, but actually wise men explain it differently:

“When you go with your chosen one to the banya (the Russian word for sauna), you can see the real person, without all the clothes and all the cosmetics that can deceive you greatly and affect your choice.” (englishrussia)

But remember, it’s an old saying/tradition long before the photo editing and the professional makeup deceit era – so today this sauna test is probably even more important than ever before.

If you still don’t believe it’s necessary – Vadim Andreev, makeup artist from Russia, has an amazing portfolio of before and after makeup photos, you should definitely see!

Website: vadimandreev.ru

13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos
13 Amazing Before And After Makeup Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How The Show ‘Siren’ Paints Mermaids In A Completely New Way
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2019
Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer Showcases Gary Oldman and Hugo Weaving’s Intense Rivalry
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
The Voice season 11 semi-finals
The Voice Season 11 Semi-finals Are Tonight, and Four People Will Go Home!
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2016
Would You Want This Sign In Front of Your Child’s School?
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2017
Watch Conan O’Brien Train Like ‘Wonder Woman’ with Gal Gadot and Hilariously Fail
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
When You Combine Dragon Ball and Body Wash You Get This Commercial
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.