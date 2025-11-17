118 Harry Potter Tattoos For Ultimate Fans Of The Wizarding World

If you’ve ever felt that flutter in your heart at the sound of “Hedwig’s Theme” or dreamed of wandering the magical halls of Hogwarts, it can only mean one thing — you’re a Potterhead!
With the Harry Potter universe being a mainstay of pop culture for well over two decades, it’s no wonder the amount of content the fandom has created about it is remarkable and, somehow, eternal. But there’s also something else about the beloved franchise that never seems to fade: the Harry Potter tattoo ideas that fans got inked on their skin! Whether you first fell in love with the series as a child or have only recently discovered it, this fandom knows no bounds. And what better way to show your love for the saga than with some Harry Potter-inspired tattoos?
Now, we understand that not everyone may be too fond of the idea of getting something related to a fictional world tattooed on their body forever. But let us tell you, there’s a certain kind of magic in wearing your fandom on your skin. As Dumbledore once wisely said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Well, dear Pandas, consider this collection of Harry Potter tattoos the Lumos to your Nox — a beacon of inspiration for magical tattoos that can bring a little light to your life.
With the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix coming up soon (the book, of course), we thought it would be fun to look at some of the best Hogwarts tattoos out there. From Deathly Hallows to Patronuses, from marauders to mandrakes, these Harry Potter tattoo designs capture everything that makes us want to turn back time and relive our childhoods. Scroll down and take a look for yourself — these Potterhead tattoos may be the push you need to book your next appointment at the tattoo parlor!
#1 Hedwiga Tattoo
Image source: animal_tattooer
#2 Ron Weasley
Image source: 0chicken.tattoo
#3 Unusual Combination
Image source: inkflow_akiwong
#4 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: alessandro_bussolo
#5 The Golden Snitch
Image source: muffin_tattoo
#6 The Harry Potter Collection
Image source: edit_paints
#7 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: empoderatattoo
#8 The Flying Ford Anglia
Image source: leehumphs_tattooer
#9 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: yana.dragonfly
#10 Dobby
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#11 Hogwarts Tattoo
Image source: medusaink_
#12 Harry Potter Doggo
Image source: hoze__tattoo
#13 “Happiness Can Be Found Even In The Darkest Moments. You Just Gotta Remember To Turn On The Light”
Image source: natashapanattoni
#14 Harry Potter Symbols Tattoo
Image source: yoyo.tattoo_
#15 Harry Potter Theme Potion Bottle
Image source: tattoosbymatthewkay
#16 Fawkes Tattoo
Image source: jomarques.artist
#17 Harry Potter Flying Keychain
Image source: aletattoo.art
#18 Albus Silente Full Arm In Progress
Image source: francescofrigenti_tats
#19 Lily J. Evans Potter & Severus Snape
Image source: mj_tattooer
#20 The Boy Who Lived
Image source: jankyjake_tattoos
#21 Flying Car Tattoo
Image source: nicki_tattoo
#22 Dobby
Image source: ladyiristattoo
#23 Harry Potter Inspired Crab Tattoo
Image source: nicolka.ink
#24 Hermione Tattoo
Image source: salva_navalon
#25 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: muffin_tattoo
#26 Phoenix Fawkes
Image source: dzo_lama
#27 Harry Potter Glasses
Image source: margietattoo
#28 Harry Potter Sleeve
Image source: dalliselda_
#29 Hogwarts Sign Tattoo
Image source: hhorlandotattoo
#30 Harry Potter Book Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yun
#31 -“After All This Time?” -“Always.”
Image source: martapoisontattoo
#32 Golden Snitch From The Book Stack
Image source: soapy_tattoo
#33 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: ivanruotolo.ink
#34 Magic Is In The Air
Image source: yurici_tattoo
#35 Thestral Tattoo
Image source: poem.tattoo
#36 Harry Potter Universe
Image source: pedrogarciapa
#37 The Knight Bus
Image source: la__brujilla.tattoo
#38 Ravenclaw Crest
Image source: schenpen_tattoo
#39 The Memory Charm Tattoo
Image source: tantuagges
#40 Magic Potions Tattoos
Image source: dreaminkcolortattoos
#41 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: kamilburta_ink
#42 Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Tattoo
Image source: kayleighcarpent3r
#43 Niffler Tattoo
Image source: rizostattoo
#44 Some Harry Potter Ones
Image source: abbymcgowantattoo
#45 Hogwarts-Who Wouldn’t Want To Have Gone To This School!
Image source: bora_tattoo
#46 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: muffin_tattoo
#47 Medallion Of Slytherin
Image source: xin.tattoos
#48 The Marauder’s Map
Image source: harrypotter_tatts
#49 “We Are Part Of You, Invisible To Anyone Else” -Sirius Black
Image source: niv.tatts
#50 Dobby Tattoo
Image source: stojanoski_tattoo
#51 Floral Deathly Hallows Piece
Image source: anna.botyk
#52 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: gabipinheiro.tattoo
#53 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: missdtattoo
#54 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: hiacyntaa
#55 Harry Potter Themed Tattoo
Image source: marcioha.tattoo
#56 Hogwarts Express
Image source: tattoo.bke
#57 Watercolor Golden Snitch
Image source: silly.lihi
#58 This Lil’ Bowtruckle Is Bow-Truckin’ Along
Image source: jharmony_tatts
#59 Harry Potter Animals Tattoo
Image source: felixgraphtattoo
#60 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: megustattoogallery
#61 My Basalisk And Aragog Tattoos That Is Going To Come Into A Leg Sleeve
Image source: Aggressive-Dingo6073
#62 First Tattoo Back After Christmas Break And It’s A Partial Cover Up With This “Palm Sized” Hagrid
Image source: simonectattoos
#63 Bowtruckles
Image source: selinasalemtattoo
#64 Dark Mark Tattoo
Image source: hermionetattoos
#65 Mandragora Officinarum
Image source: raphael.stanley.tattoo
#66 Here Lies Dobby A Free Elf
Image source: katsiarynatattooer
#67 Very Cool Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: rginktattooshop
#68 Hufflepuff – Harry Potter
Image source: ann.volquarts.tattoo
#69 Got My First Hp Tattoo
Image source: benjaminstubbs1
#70 Hogwarts Will Always Be There To Welcome You Home
Image source: EduStorm
#71 She’s Still Fresh So A Little Swollen And Bruised- But I Am Obsessed
Image source: charchar120594
#72 Elder Wand
Image source: ZylkaLeftridge
#73 Newest Addition To My HP Tattoos
Image source: thenitfellover
#74 Three Turns Should Do It
Image source: Alwayslucy
#75 Golden Trio
Image source: drikalinastattoo_
#76 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: ink.traveler
#77 Hungarian Horntail
Image source: ivanruotolo.ink
#78 Watercolor Hp Themed Tattoo
Image source: baltapaprocki
#79 Ravenclaw Inspired Tattoo
Image source: sketchbrooke_
#80 Prisoner Of Azkaban Werewolf Lupin Inspired Tarot Card
Image source: jadequailart
#81 Starting The New Week By Adding This Dementor To Paul’s Ongoing Harry Potter Sleeve
Image source: Cedarwoodtattoos
#82 Finally Got My Dobby Tattoo
Image source: Chantibubba
#83 Deathly Hallows
Image source: mr__corttattooer
#84 Don’t Let The Muggles Get You Down!
Image source: tattoosbywoody
#85 Potterheads Wands At The Ready
Image source: mentalitytattooshop
#86 Deathly Hallows Sagittarius
Image source: wicca_magic_tattoo
#87 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: manekitattoopalace
#88 Did This Harry Potter Owl Today!
Image source: lexiderifield
#89 Escaped From Azkaban
Image source: josealexandre_ink
#90 Witches Get Stitches
Image source: roberts.zach.art
#91 New Deathly Hallows Tattoo
Image source: Varalay
#92 My White Ink Tattoo On My Ankle
Image source: chipsandham
#93 The Cutest Trio
Image source: tattoosdamari
#94 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: dudalozanotattoo
#95 Little Chinchilla Atilla Just Started His First Year In Hogwarts
Image source: agatazlotko
#96 Hermione The Wizard
Image source: nicki_tattoo
#97 The Burrow Tattoo
Image source: misterstevenjames
#98 Harry Potter In Water Colour
Image source: estudio_garoa
#99 Expecto Patronum
Image source: chopztattoo
#100 Nagini And Deathly Hallows Tattoo
Image source: verochaplintattoo
#101 Hogwarts Letter Tattoo
Image source: capa.tattoo
#102 Cornish Pixie Tattoo
Image source: antclaytattoo
#103 Illustration From Prisoner Of Azkaban Tattoo
Image source: sandra_lewicz
#104 Started My Nerd Sleeve With A Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: Ring-Shank
#105 The Deathly Hallows
Image source: s.ilyskni
#106 Little Hufflepuff Badger Done Today For Becki, Thanks Again!
Image source: kikidee_tattoo
#107 Always…
Image source: farbstuebchen
#108 Dobby Has No Master, Dobby Is A Free Elf, And Dobby Has Come To Save Harry Potter
Image source: kamelschwestertattoo
#109 Dobby Tattoo
Image source: spicytattoos
#110 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: emegarciatatuadora
#111 New To The Group, Thought I’d Share What I Got Last Night
Image source: MikeyIze
#112 New Harry Potter Tattoo I Got In Shenzhen China!
Image source: CrotchOfFlackaFlame
#113 New Hogwarts Express, Start Of A Hp Sleeve
Image source: SeaweedSuccessful
#114 My Colorful Golden Trio Inspired Tattoo
Image source: heatbodd
#115 Harry Potter Tattoo
Image source: imgur.com
#116 Magic Wand Tattoo
Image source: larkandcompany
#117 Dark Mark For Laveen
Image source: oolongtattoos
#118 Show Of Hands For All My Death Eaters Out There!
Image source: tattoosbypony
