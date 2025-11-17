118 Harry Potter Tattoos For Ultimate Fans Of The Wizarding World

If you’ve ever felt that flutter in your heart at the sound of “Hedwig’s Theme” or dreamed of wandering the magical halls of Hogwarts, it can only mean one thing — you’re a Potterhead!

With the Harry Potter universe being a mainstay of pop culture for well over two decades, it’s no wonder the amount of content the fandom has created about it is remarkable and, somehow, eternal. But there’s also something else about the beloved franchise that never seems to fade: the Harry Potter tattoo ideas that fans got inked on their skin! Whether you first fell in love with the series as a child or have only recently discovered it, this fandom knows no bounds. And what better way to show your love for the saga than with some Harry Potter-inspired tattoos?

Now, we understand that not everyone may be too fond of the idea of getting something related to a fictional world tattooed on their body forever. But let us tell you, there’s a certain kind of magic in wearing your fandom on your skin. As Dumbledore once wisely said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Well, dear Pandas, consider this collection of Harry Potter tattoos the Lumos to your Nox — a beacon of inspiration for magical tattoos that can bring a little light to your life.

With the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix coming up soon (the book, of course), we thought it would be fun to look at some of the best Hogwarts tattoos out there. From Deathly Hallows to Patronuses, from marauders to mandrakes, these Harry Potter tattoo designs capture everything that makes us want to turn back time and relive our childhoods. Scroll down and take a look for yourself — these Potterhead tattoos may be the push you need to book your next appointment at the tattoo parlor!

#1 Hedwiga Tattoo

Image source: animal_tattooer

#2 Ron Weasley

Image source: 0chicken.tattoo

#3 Unusual Combination

Image source: inkflow_akiwong

#4 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: alessandro_bussolo

#5 The Golden Snitch

Image source: muffin_tattoo

#6 The Harry Potter Collection

Image source: edit_paints

#7 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: empoderatattoo

#8 The Flying Ford Anglia

Image source: leehumphs_tattooer

#9 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: yana.dragonfly

#10 Dobby

Image source: black.minimal.tattoo

#11 Hogwarts Tattoo

Image source: medusaink_

#12 Harry Potter Doggo

Image source: hoze__tattoo

#13 “Happiness Can Be Found Even In The Darkest Moments. You Just Gotta Remember To Turn On The Light”

Image source: natashapanattoni

#14 Harry Potter Symbols Tattoo

Image source: yoyo.tattoo_

#15 Harry Potter Theme Potion Bottle

Image source: tattoosbymatthewkay

#16 Fawkes Tattoo

Image source: jomarques.artist

#17 Harry Potter Flying Keychain

Image source: aletattoo.art

#18 Albus Silente Full Arm In Progress

Image source: francescofrigenti_tats

#19 Lily J. Evans Potter & Severus Snape

Image source: mj_tattooer

#20 The Boy Who Lived

Image source: jankyjake_tattoos

#21 Flying Car Tattoo

Image source: nicki_tattoo

#22 Dobby

Image source: ladyiristattoo

#23 Harry Potter Inspired Crab Tattoo

Image source: nicolka.ink

#24 Hermione Tattoo

Image source: salva_navalon

#25 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: muffin_tattoo

#26 Phoenix Fawkes

Image source: dzo_lama

#27 Harry Potter Glasses

Image source: margietattoo

#28 Harry Potter Sleeve

Image source: dalliselda_

#29 Hogwarts Sign Tattoo

Image source: hhorlandotattoo

#30 Harry Potter Book Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_yun

#31 -“After All This Time?” -“Always.”

Image source: martapoisontattoo

#32 Golden Snitch From The Book Stack

Image source: soapy_tattoo

#33 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: ivanruotolo.ink

#34 Magic Is In The Air

Image source: yurici_tattoo

#35 Thestral Tattoo

Image source: poem.tattoo

#36 Harry Potter Universe

Image source: pedrogarciapa

#37 The Knight Bus

Image source: la__brujilla.tattoo

#38 Ravenclaw Crest

Image source: schenpen_tattoo

#39 The Memory Charm Tattoo

Image source: tantuagges

#40 Magic Potions Tattoos

Image source: dreaminkcolortattoos

#41 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: kamilburta_ink

#42 Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Tattoo

Image source: kayleighcarpent3r

#43 Niffler Tattoo

Image source: rizostattoo

#44 Some Harry Potter Ones

Image source: abbymcgowantattoo

#45 Hogwarts-Who Wouldn’t Want To Have Gone To This School!

Image source: bora_tattoo

#46 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: muffin_tattoo

#47 Medallion Of Slytherin

Image source: xin.tattoos

#48 The Marauder’s Map

Image source: harrypotter_tatts

#49 “We Are Part Of You, Invisible To Anyone Else” -Sirius Black

Image source: niv.tatts

#50 Dobby Tattoo

Image source: stojanoski_tattoo

#51 Floral Deathly Hallows Piece

Image source: anna.botyk

#52 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: gabipinheiro.tattoo

#53 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: missdtattoo

#54 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: hiacyntaa

#55 Harry Potter Themed Tattoo

Image source: marcioha.tattoo

#56 Hogwarts Express

Image source: tattoo.bke

#57 Watercolor Golden Snitch

Image source: silly.lihi

#58 This Lil’ Bowtruckle Is Bow-Truckin’ Along

Image source: jharmony_tatts

#59 Harry Potter Animals Tattoo

Image source: felixgraphtattoo

#60 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: megustattoogallery

#61 My Basalisk And Aragog Tattoos That Is Going To Come Into A Leg Sleeve

Image source: Aggressive-Dingo6073

#62 First Tattoo Back After Christmas Break And It’s A Partial Cover Up With This “Palm Sized” Hagrid

Image source: simonectattoos

#63 Bowtruckles

Image source: selinasalemtattoo

#64 Dark Mark Tattoo

Image source: hermionetattoos

#65 Mandragora Officinarum

Image source: raphael.stanley.tattoo

#66 Here Lies Dobby A Free Elf

Image source: katsiarynatattooer

#67 Very Cool Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: rginktattooshop

#68 Hufflepuff – Harry Potter

Image source: ann.volquarts.tattoo

#69 Got My First Hp Tattoo

Image source: benjaminstubbs1

#70 Hogwarts Will Always Be There To Welcome You Home

Image source: EduStorm

#71 She’s Still Fresh So A Little Swollen And Bruised- But I Am Obsessed

Image source: charchar120594

#72 Elder Wand

Image source: ZylkaLeftridge

#73 Newest Addition To My HP Tattoos

Image source: thenitfellover

#74 Three Turns Should Do It

Image source: Alwayslucy

#75 Golden Trio

Image source: drikalinastattoo_

#76 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: ink.traveler

#77 Hungarian Horntail

Image source: ivanruotolo.ink

#78 Watercolor Hp Themed Tattoo

Image source: baltapaprocki

#79 Ravenclaw Inspired Tattoo

Image source: sketchbrooke_

#80 Prisoner Of Azkaban Werewolf Lupin Inspired Tarot Card

Image source: jadequailart

#81 Starting The New Week By Adding This Dementor To Paul’s Ongoing Harry Potter Sleeve

Image source: Cedarwoodtattoos

#82 Finally Got My Dobby Tattoo

Image source: Chantibubba

#83 Deathly Hallows

Image source: mr__corttattooer

#84 Don’t Let The Muggles Get You Down!

Image source: tattoosbywoody

#85 Potterheads Wands At The Ready

Image source: mentalitytattooshop

#86 Deathly Hallows Sagittarius

Image source: wicca_magic_tattoo

#87 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: manekitattoopalace

#88 Did This Harry Potter Owl Today!

Image source: lexiderifield

#89 Escaped From Azkaban

Image source: josealexandre_ink

#90 Witches Get Stitches

Image source: roberts.zach.art

#91 New Deathly Hallows Tattoo

Image source: Varalay

#92 My White Ink Tattoo On My Ankle

Image source: chipsandham

#93 The Cutest Trio

Image source: tattoosdamari

#94 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: dudalozanotattoo

#95 Little Chinchilla Atilla Just Started His First Year In Hogwarts

Image source: agatazlotko

#96 Hermione The Wizard

Image source: nicki_tattoo

#97 The Burrow Tattoo

Image source: misterstevenjames

#98 Harry Potter In Water Colour

Image source: estudio_garoa

#99 Expecto Patronum

Image source: chopztattoo

#100 Nagini And Deathly Hallows Tattoo

Image source: verochaplintattoo

#101 Hogwarts Letter Tattoo

Image source: capa.tattoo

#102 Cornish Pixie Tattoo

Image source: antclaytattoo

#103 Illustration From Prisoner Of Azkaban Tattoo

Image source: sandra_lewicz

#104 Started My Nerd Sleeve With A Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: Ring-Shank

#105 The Deathly Hallows

Image source: s.ilyskni

#106 Little Hufflepuff Badger Done Today For Becki, Thanks Again!

Image source: kikidee_tattoo

#107 Always…

Image source: farbstuebchen

#108 Dobby Has No Master, Dobby Is A Free Elf, And Dobby Has Come To Save Harry Potter

Image source: kamelschwestertattoo

#109 Dobby Tattoo

Image source: spicytattoos

#110 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: emegarciatatuadora

#111 New To The Group, Thought I’d Share What I Got Last Night

Image source: MikeyIze

#112 New Harry Potter Tattoo I Got In Shenzhen China!

Image source: CrotchOfFlackaFlame

#113 New Hogwarts Express, Start Of A Hp Sleeve

Image source: SeaweedSuccessful

#114 My Colorful Golden Trio Inspired Tattoo

Image source: heatbodd

#115 Harry Potter Tattoo

Image source: imgur.com

#116 Magic Wand Tattoo

Image source: larkandcompany

#117 Dark Mark For Laveen

Image source: oolongtattoos

#118 Show Of Hands For All My Death Eaters Out There!

Image source: tattoosbypony

