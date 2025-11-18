30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

by

This is the best PSA against tattoos. Parents think they need to tell their kids about possible diseases and infections to ward them off wanting to get a tattoo. But seeing the face of Marilyn Monroe as if she’s had a stroke on someone’s arm can be way scarier. I definitely wouldn’t want to walk around with such a design for the rest of my life, would you?

Mispronunciations, visuals that make no sense, or just poor artistry – we’ve got all these covered. We picked the best of the worst tattoos for you, Pandas. Some of them might make you cringe, and others might elicit a laugh out of you. Whatever it is – let us know in the comments and by upvoting your favorites.

Bored Panda spoke to Alice Snape, editor & founder of Things & Ink magazine. She told us more about what she would consider a bad tattoo and how people can avoid getting it.

More info: Alice Snape | Things & Ink

#1

Image source: tattoofail__

#2

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#3

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail__

#4

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail__

#5

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#6

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#7

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#8

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail__

#9

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#10

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#11

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#12

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#13

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#14

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#15

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#16

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#17

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#18

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#19

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#20

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#21

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#22

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#23

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: suckytattoos

#24

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail__

#25

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#26

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#27

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#28

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

#29

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail__

#30

30 Failed Tattoos That People Didn’t Even Realize Were That Bad

Image source: tattoofail.ink

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
