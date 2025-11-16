After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

by

Artist Statement.

I focus primarily on the human figure depicted in environments that create a context for psychologically charged, open-ended narratives. Many of these narratives explore ideas about power and vulnerability.

Quality of light is a common theme. In particular, the way in which atmospheric light and locale can suggest a sense of mystery and silence. These works are dark, humid, and hopefully, at their best, memorable. For me, the most successful are those that evoke the feeling that an event is about to happen or has recently happened.

Images of figures or figures in landscapes, in groups, or in isolation, share a common feeling of significance. Wholly absorbed within themselves or the dialogue shared between one another, they wait for the unfolding of their private story.

More info: artdesign.buffalostate.edu

#1 After II

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#2 Alliance

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#3 Crossing

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#4 Crossing III

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#5 Flood

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#6 Bountiful

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#7 The Storm

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#8 Cherish

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#9 Crossing II

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#10 Nest

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#11 Cassandra

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

#12 Drone

After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: The Monster In Plain Sight
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2016
Japanese Artist Layers 100s Of Photos Taken Over Time To Produce Stunning Multidimensional Landscapes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After This Dog’s Brother Died, His Owner Bought Him A Pillow With Brother’s Face To Bring Comfort
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
7 Comics I’ve Made Marking The New Chapter Of My Life
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Will We Ever Be Able to Look at The Cosby Show the Same Ever Again?
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
Elizabeth Olsen’s Journey as Scarlet Witch: A Comprehensive Look
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.