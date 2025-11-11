How Disney Princesses Would Look If They Had Realistic Waistlines

Disney movies are magical and formative tales for youngsters, but there’s no doubt that they can sometimes promote outdated or even unhealthy body images, especially for women. Emmy Award-winning illustrator Loryn Brantz decided that she’d challenge the unhealthy body types promoted by Disney’s princesses by giving them waistlines that were a bit more true-to-life.
“As children we may not realize these images in the media affect us, but they definitely do give us some unrealistic expectations about body image,” Brantz told the Huffington Post.” Media outlets with the opportunity to change the way women are viewed and view themselves should start taking responsibility. It only took a couple of nudges of a line to make those Disney princesses’ tiny waists less extreme, and they still looked beautiful and magical.“
Ariel
Pocahontas
Elsa
Belle
Jasmine
Aurora
