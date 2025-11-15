My 25 New Cartoons On How The Pandemic Has Changed Our Lives

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, I’ve been trying to deal with stress by drawing and sharing my cartoons with others. I called this series Covid Life and you can find my previous posts by following one of these links: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4)
It’s been so surreal how COVID-19 has changed every facet of our lives faster than anyone could have ever imagined. It affected everything from buying groceries, to dating, working, and playing, and there’s no end in sight. As we live in the “New Normal,” we grieve our previous lives, even everyday, mundane things that we took for granted.
As we said “good riddance” to 2020, we had high hopes for 2021. Unfortunately, so far, it has been disappointing.
I get inspiration mostly from doom-scrolling endless bad news, or when I talk to my family and friends. Our reality has become so unbelievable that simply portraying the truth in my cartoons is absurd and funny. Covid Life has become a diary of everyday life that turned out to be relatable to many people around the world, although I think this latest batch of drawings is becoming darker and less funny.
I am hoping as the COVID-19 vaccine gets rolled out more broadly, we can get back to living our full lives without the sense of impending doom. Hoping these cartoons offer lighthearted takes on our grim reality and bring a smile to someone’s face.
More info: Instagram | irinablok.com
#1 Getting Covid Vaccine
#2 Friendly Advice
#3 Online Shopping
#4 2020 Year In Review
#5 2020 In Shoes
#6 Air Freshener
#7 Daily Life
#8 City Dump
#9 Consumer Spending
#10 Spending Time
#11 Vaccine Lottery
#12 Web Searches
#13 New Year
#14 2021
#15 Wearing A Mask
#16 Life
#17 Unlocking An iPhone In 2020
#18 Vacation Photos
#19 Freeways
#20 Vaccine Prime
#21 Social Skills Post-Lockdown
#22 Hopeful!
#23 Pandemic Dating
#24 Happy New Year
#25 Planetary Conjunction 2020
