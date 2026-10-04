“I Rehomed Him Instead”: 52 Real Reasons Marriages Collapsed And Proved Love Alone Isn’t Enough

Most people equate divorce with the significant dealbreakers that everyone knows: infidelity, secret debts, or toxic in-laws who are just unbearable. But not all marriages end with that explosive moment.
Many of them happen through years of dealing with bizarre, annoying behaviors. They’re slow burns where something seemingly minor becomes the last straw, pushing one spouse to finally call it quits.
Here are some of those stories, as shared by people who went through them. If you have similar experiences, feel free to join the conversation in the comments below.
#1
He spilled orange juice by accident and blamed me for buying it.
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#2
Our son was born prematurely with under developed lungs. Ex REFUSED to follow drs orders when it came to son’s exposure to 2nd hand cigarette smoke..I chose my child’s life.
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#3
His exact words: “I don’t know if I believe that access to housing and health care is a human right.” He was in grad school to become a social worker.
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#4
I was exhausted and overwhelmed by all that I was managing/doing. Instead of offering to help, he suggested: “why don’t we rehome the dogs so you have less to do?” I rehomed him instead! Dogs >husband.
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#5
I realized that if I was doing everything on my own anyway it would be easier if I was actually on my own.
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#6
he didn’t pass the vibe check of the Barbie movie.
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#7
I hit menopause and all my masking and people-pleasing just *stopped*. Turns out, masking my real self and bending over backwards to keep everybody happy was what had been holding the fragile shell of my marriage together. Without that, it crumbled. I’m happier now because I’m authentically myself. He still doesn’t really understand what changed. But we’re okay; we’re friends. I’ll never go back though. I no longer have the ability to be who I used to be.
Image source: schmurfie, Getty Images / Unsplash
#8
My marriage: A Haiku
Married first boyfriend
Turns out he is a woman
Who only likes men.
Image source: _just_tk, Anna Shvets / Pexels
#9
My four year old asked me if we could get a new house without Daddy. Stopped me cold. I said yes, and we were gone less than 2 weeks later.
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#10
I had saved enough money to go to law school and pay straight out, no loans needed. Asked if he could hold it down at home while i went and when i finished he wouldn’t have to work anymore. I would live in Raleigh and come home on weekends. He looked me straight in the face and said “who gonna pay your half of the bills?” I was like “you!” He said “I’m not paying YOUR mortgage.” (He’d moved into my house when we got married) Mortgage was $587. I was done. Kicked him out 3months later.
Image source: tammie28364, Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash
#11
We had 3 young sons & I had an MS diagnosis. He said “it just got really hard” so he decided to be a travel nurse instead of a husband & father; I decided to file for divorce.
Image source: emilyjgm18, Getty Images / Unsplash
#12
He cried on our honeymoon. Said he missed his mom.
Image source: ginadobsonbab, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#13
For a long time I felt uncomfortable in my own home. I had been to Ukraine volunteering and helping evacuees from Mariupol. I came home mentally exhausted, and she wouldn’t shut up about something irrelevant (food) not once did she ask about my trip. I said to her you don’t “care” about me do you, silence, I asked again, silence. I said just tell me, she said “no”
That was that, she was gone two weeks later.
Image source: cossacksi, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash
#14
I called him babe in front of his family instead of using his totem and that was grounds for cheating with his sis in law.
Image source: lazizalondon, Antoni Shkraba / Unsplash
#15
He had an affair with a secretary at work while I was pregnant, was cold my whole pregnancy. Needed to go to the hospital and he didn’t want to take me. Gave me a baby gift from the other woman. I didn’t find out until Mother’s Day when I was 18 months postpartum after I opened a message from her husband. I was a shell of a human and tried to make it work, but the day after Christmas that same year, I opened his location and he was at her house…in a trailer park.
Image source: callmedoctor_g, Getty Images / Unsplash
#16
Alcoholism and other woman. He was at a bar with another woman on my BIRTHDAY. He threw a phone at my head while holding our 6 month old daughter.
He’s no longer alive and I’m a Nurse Practitioner adored by my current husband of almost 25 years. My daughter is fierce and takes no ninsense. My son is in med school.
All this completed by a woman who was told she was worthless.
Image source: pugsandshiba, Josué Sánchez / Unsplash
#17
We went to couples therapy to work on repairing my attitude towards his dad who called me a deranged rat faced carnie at the thanksgiving table. The therapist said are you kidding me?
Image source: joelle.wine, Gustavo Fring / Unsplash
#18
He didn’t actually like women. I don’t mean he was gay. I mean he didn’t like or respect women. So by extension, I lived with a man who didn’t like or respect me.
Image source: ana_del_castillo, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
#19
I shrunk myself and I was still too big for his ego to handle.
Image source: uppity_negress_, magnific / Magnific
#20
He honestly believed women were “getting abortions 9 months pregnant”. I’m out.
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#21
Had medical emergency, went to ER. Called him at noon said I didn’t know what was happening, was skipping beats, short of breath, kept feeling I was going to pass out. I was in the ER room w/the clock on the wall & something coming out of ever orifice of my body. At 5:00 The doctor came in & asked me if I had any family in the area. He was my only family. I just started crying and I said I called my husband five hours ago. The doctor said what’s his number.
Image source: blythe4700, magnific / Magnific
#22
He was disrespectful of my children. And a republican.
Image source: eross1965, magnific / Magnific
#23
My ex never expressed that he was unhappy. In July, he told me he was moving overseas to be with a woman (?) he met on an international dating site because “you aren’t meeting my physical needs”.
Plot twist- the?woman was a scammer
I asked him to leave and “rage packed” most of his stuff and sold the rest.
I filled for divorce within 2 weeks.
Image source: sop832, Artem Podrez / Pexels
#24
When the marriage therapist said we needed separate sessions and she offered him special Saturday sessions….
Image source: rachelle_babin_, Getty Images / Unsplash
#25
I realized that it was cheaper to support 2 children as a single mother then it was to support 2 children and a fully grown adult as a married single mother.
Image source: baker4513, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels
#26
First marriage ended due to him teaming up WITH MY MOTHER to take way my son’s. They had me so convinced that i was the bad parent and problem… come to find out (yep they were having a whole affair) … betcha didn’t see that coming, don’t worry. Neither did I.
Image source: beautifuldisaster0611, Ron Lach / Pexels
#27
Our son started treating me with the same disdain as his Father. And I knew right then I couldn’t raise my son witnessing me rewarding that toxic behavior with loyalty.
Image source: perimenopausewhisperer, Kindel Media / Pexels
#28
Turns out ‘for better or worse’ wasn’t supposed to mean progressively worse.
Image source: lauren_leigh_bee, Natali Smirnova / Pexels
#29
He brought home the papers on our anniversary as a bluff. I signed them.
Image source: blissgoldenwilde, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
#30
He hit me during an argument and then apologized “ONLY for hitting me” because he “promised himself he was never going to hit a woman.” Wondered at what point I became a man before calling my mum to come get me that afternoon. I wasn’t about to wait around and find out.
Image source: hamdakoya, Timur Weber / Pexels
#31
Husband said I am fat as a mother pig after giving birth and he said he is ashamed of having a pig wife.. I slimmed down and asked for divorced.
Image source: renafarieal
#32
A rat crawled out his pocket and went *splat* onto my kitchen floor.
Image source: chicagoesthiebestie
#33
My wife randomly blocked me one day and I never spoke to her again. I miss her. Please come back if you read this.
Image source: c1907.b
#34
I learned that “nice guy” does not equal “good partner.”
Image source: imlaurenrose
#35
He said he was “in love” with my best friend and when she was having relationship troubles he admitted this to me and that he needed to tell her and shoot his shot. She rejected him after his confession.
Image source: aszyxo
#36
he hates Black people. he voted for the current president twice.
Image source: whatsammade
#37
He didn’t love me. And when I finally started to love myself, I realized it.
Image source: priscilla.c.6
#38
He was the type of person that would steal your wallet and then help you look for it.
Image source: katdavis6
#39
It took my 30 years to realize I didn’t feel safe saying my opinion, needs or feelings. I became his puppet to keep peace in the house. And this was after he had an affair ten years into the marriage.
Image source: emptynestininthe330
#40
He wanted to ride a Ducati, minimize the fact he had 4 kids, and convince the 24 year old he was sleeping with that he’d married a lesbian. (I wish he’d married a lesbian too ).
Image source: angusneb
#41
My ex said “I don’t want to be married TO YOU anymore.” And I’m not one who begs to be loved.
Image source: katiereacoatney
#42
He put our relationship up his nose along with the mortgage, groceries, kids dance lessons.
Image source: iamjheridrover
#43
After 15 years together (13 married)? I got tired of being lonely ALL THE TIME while handling all the domestic and emotional labour in the family AND hearing about I didn’t earn enough money on a daily basis.
Being single was the best cure for my loneliness. I feel so much less alone than I do with a human being beside me who refused to acknowledge my pain, overwhelm and exhaustion.
10 years later I’m still single, have incredible kids, a career and love and friends and family. I won.
Image source: gina.kempton
#44
I realised I was the only one fighting for us so I decided I’d rather be alone on my own (+ 2 kids) than alone with someone.
Image source: iameaa
#45
After 28yrs I refused to live with an unregulated man any longer.
Image source: met_hattanbird
#46
I realized I was carrying the lion’s share of the load (finances, kids, future planning, responsibility), and contrary to what I was told, my ex had no ACTUAL intentions of sharing any more. I finally woke up one day.
Image source: thatwillwhite
#47
She cheated on me with her colleague for a year; turns out I was gay anyway.
Image source: steveisonline
#48
He told me I wasn’t smart enough for kids or pets, and that he’d rather get divorced than stop drinking or sleeping with everyone else. Bet.
Image source: turbtastic
#49
I started treatment for leukemia, skin cancer and a brain tumour and he decided to join a polycule and wouldn’t drive me to treatments.
Image source: bearded_inspiration
#50
Our oldest daughter started to comfort me after witnessing the way her father treated me. Huge eye opener considering we have three daughters made me realize that this isn’t the love I would want our girls in.
Image source: kristenikole__
#51
He left me fo a younger Russian gold digger, a single mother with 2 kids she left in her country with her mother. He married her soon after I left home and she brought her kids here, so he can provide for them all. In the end I got rid of a stupid old dude and she will discover soon how miserabile he Is.
Image source: roberta_baldo_ph
#52
I knew I wasn’t marrying my forever person. I wanted to be married by 30. It was on my life list. I was still had some feeling for my 1st love. Then my ex starting lying, gaslighting. I found out my ex was cheating, and I returned the energy. Then on my 35th birthday, I said I couldn’t continue to live like this. I gave my ex divorce papers and sold my house on the same day. It was glorious!
Image source: eddiidayvid
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