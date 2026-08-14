Prove You’re A Real Cinephile By Matching 17 Renowned Ending Scenes To Their Movies

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The final scene has the power to make or break the movie. It can provide the story with a clever twist, an emotional resolution, or leave you questioning the whole plot. Chances are, the final scene is the one you’ll be thinking about when exiting the movie theater.

In this movie quiz, we provide you with 17 iconic movie endings, and you guess which movie they came from! Sounds too simple? Don’t count your chickens before they hatch! And don’t worry, we didn’t go heavy on the spoilers. Take the challenge and see if you’re a true cinephile!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Prove You’re A Real Cinephile By Matching 17 Renowned Ending Scenes To Their Movies

Tomé Lopes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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