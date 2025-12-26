58 Places From Around The World That Look AI Generated But Are Actually Real

There have never been as many fake images online as there are currently. Experts warn people that “AI slop” is only going to become a bigger problem in the coming years. Yet, sources suggest that there are already more than 15 billion AI-generated images online.
It’s not surprising, then, that people online are starting to doubt the authenticity of images. It can make picking your next travel destination a bit tricky. This summer, an elderly couple were scammed with an AI-generated video of the non-existent cable car ride in Malaysia, Kuak Skyride.
But some destinations may look or sound too good to be true, yet are 100% real. In one thread online, folks have been sharing the most beautiful places in their homelands that people often mistake for AI slop. When one netizen asked, “What place in your country could be mistaken for having been created by AI, even though it really exists?” locals had many answers.
From the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland to the perfectly shaped city of Neuf-Brisach in France, see which places around the world might be so beautiful that some folks mistake them for a scam.
#1
Meteora, Greece.
Image source: The_less_seen, Lachcim Kejarko/Pexels
#2
Elevated lake on Faroe Islands
Image source: The_Blahblahblah, Lake Leitisvatn/Sørvágsvatn/Unsplash
#3
Crooked forest near Gryfino.
Image source: strrrz, Michał Słupczewski
#4
My parents are adamant that photos of the Giant’s Causeway are either AI or that it’s man-made.
Image source: SevereAstronaut6866, Ivan Como/Pexels
#5
Cassiebawn Castle, Sligo Ireland.
Image source: gortna, Tony Webster
#6
Chiremba balancing rocks.
Image source: daughter_of_lyssa, Susan Adams
#7
Neuf-Brisach. I spent my childhood there, playing hide and seek in the fortifications.
Image source: euclide2975, mars
#8
Travertens of Pamukkale. They aren’t ice and they are like this in Summer
Image source: NetHistorical5113, Rockwell branding agency/Unsplash
#9
Definitely looks like the AI got confused somewhere…
Image source: hache-moncour, Kadir Avşar/Pexels
#10
Nazaré giant waves are absolutely colossal and you’d think most photos are AI if you don’t see videos or see it yourself.
Image source: dijon_bear, Luis Ascenso
#11
Not many foreigners know it snows here.
Image source: AustraKaiserII
#12
McDermott’s Castle in Roscommon. It’s a ruined castle on a small island in the middle of a lake.
Image source: Dwashelle, Carlo Cretaro
#13
The Flatirons, in Boulder, Colorado. They’re the inspiration for a lot of sci-fi landscapes.
Image source: KokoTheTalkingApe
#14
Pravčická brána (Czech Republic)
It’s really beautiful there, unfortunately huge part of the national park is missing trees, since few years ago, there was a huge forest fire. (And then last year and I think this year again).
Český Ráj (czech paradise) is another beautiful place, full of sandstone formations, place worth to visit.
Image source: AceAmphiptere, Daniel Frank/Pexels
#15
Gullholmen – swedish west coast. Looks like AI might have gone a bit crazy with the amount of houses on this tiny island right at the edge of nature.
Image source: MaqeSweden, Daniel Lengies/Pexels
#16
Starfield Library in Suwon.
Image source: C4PTNK0R34, Ehsan Haque/Pexels
#17
The Tunnel of Love railway in Kleman. It looks unreal in all the greens but it’s even more magical in autumn when leaves start to turn.
Image source: Pina318
#18
Rainbow Mountains: Mahneshan.
Image source: mahdi_lky
#19
pink lake.
Image source: CoffeeDefiant4247
#20
Lençóis maranhenses.
Image source: 1copernic
#21
Petra, Jordan.
Image source: Unusual_Work9498
#22
Badwater Basin, Death Valley. You have to walk out about 2 miles to see it like this.
Pro tip: Bring water. 😄.
Image source: FaithlessnessEast445
#23
Burlinskoye Salt Lake in Altai region. People make it look way too saturated like this photo, but it does exist, trains included
Image source: SpecterOwl
#24
Eilean Donan castle has a fictional vibe to it.
Image source: frankensteinsmaster
#25
N’oublie pas Étretat!
Image source: ThaSadDoctor
#26
Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Wales
Image source: munkian69
#27
Lake Kaindy, Almaty region, Kazakhstan.
Image source: Nomad-2020
#28
Ronda, Málaga.
Image source: Wall_Smart
#29
I really didn’t believe this spot by Mont St Michel was real. But I found the spot, and the twisty river formation does exist, but it was dried out and supposedly rarely seen as above with the river beds filled in.
Image source: ah5178
#30
Diamond mine in the middle of a city, why not?
Image source: tatasz
#31
Idk, maybe somewhere in Lofoten?
Image source: Swebroh
#32
Arizona’s wave rock formation
Image source: imokay4747
#33
Antelope Canyon.
Image source: Groundbreaking_Cup30
#34
Fingal’s Cave in the island of Staffa, off the Scottish coast.
Image source: Psychological-Ad1264
#35
The most famous example would be the Kailasa Temple, it was carved out of a single rock
Image source: Nightwing_robin1_
#36
Rakotzbrücke.
Image source: ir_blues
#37
Scottish heather.
Image source: Demmos_Stammer
#38
Geyser Lake, Altai Mountains.
Image source: Omnio-
#39
Arches national park could be a candidate
Image source: Hot-Minute-8263
#40
Newgrange. Older than the pyramids.
Image source: buckfastmonkey
#41
Hobbiton to me always looks like it’s AI but it’s definitely real.
Image source: CautiousBearnz
#42
Riisitunturi, Kuusamo.
Image source: schimpynuts
#43
Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall in the Berwyn Mountains just outside of Snowdonia National Park.
Image source: Total-Combination-47
#44
We have palms trees AND snow.
Image source: Teddy-Don
#45
Italy is full of towns like this, but Tropea is the one I know best.
Image source: Cjav-latam
#46
caño cristales.
Image source: Achira_boy_95
#47
Kummakivi, literally named “Strange rock” is a huge rock balancing on top of another. It’s from ice age when ice was moving a lot of rocks around.
Cannot be moved by hand even though looks like it might fall over any minute.
Image source: HordiFPV
#48
Oregon has a couple contenders
Painted Hills.
Image source: uberdog01
#49
Arches.
Image source: norecordofwrong
#50
Tiger and Turtle Duisburg.
Image source: SiedlerVonKeinPlan
#51
The Taton dunes are gigantic dunes next to the gigantic Andes mountains.
Image source: Cjav-latam
#52
We have camels and we have snow.
Image source: tatasz
#53
I guess the tri-colored lakes of Mount Kelimutu.
Image source: ForgottenGrocery
#54
Costal road in rural Ireland.
Image source: Weird-Weakness-3191
#55
Dunhuang
Image source: snowytheNPC
#56
The whole (and huge) chapel made of human bones in Sedlec near Kutná Hora, Bohemia.
The bones in the Sedlec Ossuary come largely from the 13th–15th centuries, when the local cemetery became very… popular burial ground within Central Europe because the abbot of the Sedlec monastery scattered holy soil brought from Jerusalem across the graveyard. The Black Death and later the Hussite Wars overwhelmed the site with tens of thousands of bodies.
And if you played *Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2*, well… you know it’s basically all your fault.
Image source: pr1ncezzBea
#57
Grand Canyon.
Image source: OttoMoxxie
#58
Amedi, a town built upon a mesa.
Image source: HarryLewisPot
