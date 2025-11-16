50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Oh, the sweetness of sheer unapologetic laziness… Is it just a lack of willpower? Maybe it’s a state of mind, a hedonism-inspired lifestyle, a rebellion of modern kind. All jokes aside, calling someone “lazy” is somewhat an insult, especially in societies where hard work and productivity are valued highly (we’re looking at you, America!).

Having said that, a 2019 Pew survey found that a majority of Americans think people are lazier now than they used to be. But we can all discuss what being dubbed lazy actually means.

For some it’s a lack of physical activity, for others it may be lack of will to do even the most routine and boring tasks. And while it’s totally normal to have a brief episode of idleness, if it lasts too long, you’re suddenly playing dangerous games.

So today, we’re diving deep into real-life examples of people succumbing to their laziness, by choice or accident. The result is an uncanny collection of pics that may make you laugh, infuriate you or give you a moment to reflect on your own lazy side.

#1 Multiple Reasons Why You Should Put Your Cart Back And Not Be Lazy

Image source: Sarah Coffey Pruett

#2 People Who Do This Are Just The Worst

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: All_dex_no_flex

#3 If You Have A Gender Reveal Party And Leave Confetti Everywhere For People To Pick Up, F**k You

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: SnooSquirrels7857

#4 Did She Purchase Or Put Back Any Of The Books? Of Course Not

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Swaggie-J

#5 I Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It, And It Was Empty. And Still In The Fridge

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: SneezyHydra

#6 Don’t Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: JustAnotherHuman007

#7 This Is Embarrassing

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: expat100

#8 People At The Dog Park I Go To Are Too Lazy To Put Their Poop Bags In The Trash Can So They Hang Them On The Fence

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: TurkayLurkay

#9 My Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won’t Have To Do Them

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: bjarbeau

#10 Driving Over Graves Because They’re Too Lazy To Walk

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: hwiley

#11 Lazy Karen

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: SergeantJinto

#12 We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: marblesbykeys

#13 This Idiot Hit Me While He Was Pulling Out Of A Gas Station, He Said He Didn’t See Me

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: NotSoAverageStoner

#14 This Guy Wasn’t About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: occolla

#15 I Will Pass On The Lunch Meat. Thanks Anyway. Too Lazy To Get A Ladder

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: alien_eye

#16 People Who Are Too Lazy To Remove Their Strings After Fishing Or Crabbing. So Many Animals Get Trapped In This And Die

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: i_love-lamp

#17 How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: vancityjoss

#18 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She’s Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: TinySpiderman

#19 This Guy Ignored No Entry Sign And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly

Pier has to be closed for structural inspection.

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: strangelove666

#20 Every Day This Lady Walks Her Dog And Throws It’s Poop In The Same Tree

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: scrawny11

#21 I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: sleepdeprivationland

#22 So I Finally Got A House, And They Literally Painted Over Bugs On The Wall

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

#23 Lazy People Who Abandon Their Unwanted Groceries In The Freezer, Causing Them To Explode And Become Unsellable

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: SchuminWeb

#24 Best Employee Of The Month

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: john_raider

#25 Lady, Your Laziness Causes An Unnecessary Queue At The Exit Of Cardales

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: _paolaliss_

#26 Lady Is Too Lazy To Find A Parking Spot So She Blocks The Bus From Picking Up The Kids From School

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: brutalmfkr

#27 Yes. He Was Using Them Both

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: iseeyoustandingthere

#28 First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There – Did She Do A Good Job?

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Kratsas

#29 Too Lazy To Put Your Cart Up? Block The Handicap Spots

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: youreadrag

#30 My Wife Never Fully Screws The Lids Back Onto Anything

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: EchoJXTV

#31 I Was Making Homemade Churros For The Husband And The Piping Bag Tip Popped Out. Too Lazy To Fix It. I Present To You The Turdo

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: girlfieri223

#32 People Who Can’t Pick Up After Themselves

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: HuskerDue

#33 I Guess She Was Too Lazy

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: richie_rich77

#34 Lazy People Parked Right At The Entrance To Load Their Vehicle Up And Blocked The Traffic

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: claytonblick

#35 Kinda Funny Tho

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Midget_LlamaYT

#36 I Live With Monsters

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Giryee

#37 Am I Crazy Or Is This Acceptable?

We share a laundry room with the people upstairs (the laundry room is right outside our door). This pile of dirty clothes has been sitting there for 5 days, this is nothing new. My bf is making me feel like the crazy one for having a problem with it. Advice please? 

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Heron44

#38 When You’re So Lazy And Can’t Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: tinderbindervinder

#39 Left His Driveway But Didn’t Clear The Rear Window Of Snow. Lazy. Dangerous

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: KllaPam

#40 I Was Gone For A Few Days, And I Guess No One Did Any Dishes

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Chilldori

#41 Too Lazy To Adjust The Clocks For Winter

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: digdilem

#42 A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House Bright Orange. Then Gave Up Halfway Through

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: ten_tons_of_light

#43 Love Having Roommates

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: flergityberg

#44 My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Kahne_Fan

#45 I Work At An Ice Skating Rink, And Instead Of Properly Turning In Skates, People Just Throw Them Over The Counter

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Nervous-Clock8361

#46 The Dumpster On The Left Is Empty But People Are Too Lazy To Open The Lid So They Just Keep Piling Trash Up Into The Right Dumpster

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: FeelinSheepish

#47 Ain’t My Job To Cut The Trees. I Paint The Lines

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: Riresurmort

#48 Someone Was Very Lazy

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: gravitas-deficiency

#49 Taking Laziness To A Whole New Level

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: WellOKDenz

#50 Key Screwed And Painted To The Door Frame Inside My Wife’s Apartment. Such Laziness

50 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online

Image source: bhones

