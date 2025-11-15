Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Holiday From Around The World? (Closed)

by

Can be religious, nonreligious, funny, or serious. Just have fun researching!

#1

Poisson d’Avril!

#2

Freedom from British rule! I imagine it’s the most popular holiday in the world.

#3

HANUKKAH IS COOL!!! xmas here, hanukkah there

#4

4th of July celebrations are fun in the US.

#5

I like Christmas. My family is not religious so we ebrate it as a time to spend time with family, be kind, and cook! Also, we always make Greek food for Christmas eve dinner. Once, my dad almost started a house fire while making saganaki. My favorite thing to make and eat is kourabiedes!

