Hey Pandas, What Is The Coolest Holiday From Around The World? (Closed)

Can be religious, nonreligious, funny, or serious. Just have fun researching!
#1
Poisson d’Avril!
#2
Freedom from British rule! I imagine it’s the most popular holiday in the world.
#3
HANUKKAH IS COOL!!! xmas here, hanukkah there
#4
4th of July celebrations are fun in the US.
#5
I like Christmas. My family is not religious so we ebrate it as a time to spend time with family, be kind, and cook! Also, we always make Greek food for Christmas eve dinner. Once, my dad almost started a house fire while making saganaki. My favorite thing to make and eat is kourabiedes!
