55 “DIY WHY” Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened

Do It Yourself projects allow people to reuse items lying around the house to create something cool instead of throwing them away. However, just because you can DIY anything, it doesn’t mean you should. A subreddit with a pretty self-explanatory title (DiWHY) is collecting the worst DIY fails, and they are so dreadfully awful, you might feel like Leonardo Da Vinci after checking these bad ideas out.

Basically, these DIY ideas belong to one of the two groups: a) a DIY project is so bad, it shouldn’t exist, to begin with; b) the execution turned out horribly wrong. From leaving a print of your baby’s bottom on a bowl to preserving childhood toys like failed biological experiments, some people should really consult others about their latest DIY crafts. Scroll down to review the epic fails and upvote your favorites!

#1 Airbag Accessories

Image source: MannequinFactory

#2 Grandma? Is That You?

Image source: Die_Like_A_Rockstar

#3 T-Rex Heels

Image source: BarefootHippieDesign

#4 What A Beautiful Bowl

Image source: raydioactivity

#5 Preserving Those Childhood Memories

Image source: Goobersita

#6 Unique Lamp

Image source:  Carlos Pujol

#7 Now It Looks Cool

Image source: Deepthrusting99

#8 Make An Upcycled Hose Rug For An Outdoor Space Using Old Garden Hoses And Zip Ties

Image source: bad_fake_name

#9 “Upcycled” Knife Block

Image source: mrssupersheen

#10 She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles

Image source: heretik

#11 Jean Bag Chair

Image source: noneo

#12 My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice

Image source: tommeland

#13 Just Gonna Leave This Here

Image source: jeuv

#14 Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out

Image source: daisykills

#15 Diy Amber Encased Nails

Image source: rinvevo

#16 Can Someone Explain This One?

Image source: PineappleLife3

#17 Someone Painted Birch Trees On Their Window

Image source: rory1616

#18 Beautiful Wood Paneling

Image source: OrthodoxWarlocks

#19 Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn’t Mean You Should

Image source: van_bh

#20 This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans

Image source: iamrealsmart

#21 A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material

Image source: PraxisLD

#22 Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube

Image source: reciclagemearte

#23 Turns Your Hat… Into A Hat!

Image source: poochyenarulez

#24 Modern Aesthetic

Image source: TaffleBottom

#25 Just Why?

Image source: SgtRandiTibbs

#26 Stylish

Image source: suning chen

#27 This Monstrosity

Image source: TargaryenPie

#28 Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn’t Want To Stick With It

Image source: SeriousMichael

#29 Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&m’s

Image source: hannahc137-420

#30 Found On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: BQJJ

#31 This Car Covered In Pennies

Image source: What_u_say

#32 If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It

Image source: lexakookie

#33 We Asked Our Landlord For A Bigger Table – He Built Us This

Image source: redditmarmot

#34 When You Need Your Pants On Your Feet

Image source: weberhed

#35 How To Make A Doll Into A Wine Glass In 23 Quick Steps

Image source: turnups

#36 How Do You Wash Dishes?

Image source: invisiblylost

#37 Assquatch Sighting On My Facebook Feed!

Image source:  krikrilicious

#38 Big Candle

Image source: FarmerMayhem

#39 CD Rack

Image source: inficraftmc

#40 This Bedazzled Midi Control Surface

Image source: limping_bear

#41 Make A Pair Of Heels With Some Common Household Items!

Image source: jaxxly

#42 Sweet Door… For Your Door

Image source: gollito

#43 Productive Evening Spent Gluing Dead Things And Doll Parts To Flowers

Image source: playfully_evil

#44 Ever Wanted A Table With Almost No Useable Surface Space That Also Wasn’t Level? Bonus, It’s Jammed Through The Top Of A Bike That’s Held In Place With Plywood Boxes

Image source: uv_searching

#45 Diy Iphone Case

Image source: Da_Drueben

#46 Way More Convenient Than Just Holding The Glass Itself.

Image source: DarthElevator

#47 Weight Watchers Soda Crocheted Hat

Image source: nwm141

#48 A Dream Catcher Made Of Dreadlocks

Image source: GhostalMedia

#49 Severed Barbie Face Pins

Image source: flolixak

#50 My Mum Diwhy’d A Doormat

Image source: Imtiredofyourshitbro

#51 Just. What Is This? I Mean, I Know They Like Their Handicrafts But… What Is It?

Image source: almighty_faye

#52 Hang In There!

Image source: IAMmojo

#53 Turquoae Encrusted

Image source: Chessmastor

#54 One Question: Why?

Image source: rocklou

#55 Toenail Clipping Art – Not For Everyone!

Image source: waywardvagina

