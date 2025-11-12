55 “DIY WHY” Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened

Do It Yourself projects allow people to reuse items lying around the house to create something cool instead of throwing them away. However, just because you can DIY anything, it doesn’t mean you should. A subreddit with a pretty self-explanatory title (DiWHY) is collecting the worst DIY fails, and they are so dreadfully awful, you might feel like Leonardo Da Vinci after checking these bad ideas out.
Basically, these DIY ideas belong to one of the two groups: a) a DIY project is so bad, it shouldn’t exist, to begin with; b) the execution turned out horribly wrong. From leaving a print of your baby’s bottom on a bowl to preserving childhood toys like failed biological experiments, some people should really consult others about their latest DIY crafts. Scroll down to review the epic fails and upvote your favorites!
#1 Airbag Accessories
Image source: MannequinFactory
#2 Grandma? Is That You?
Image source: Die_Like_A_Rockstar
#3 T-Rex Heels
Image source: BarefootHippieDesign
#4 What A Beautiful Bowl
Image source: raydioactivity
#5 Preserving Those Childhood Memories
Image source: Goobersita
#6 Unique Lamp
Image source: Carlos Pujol
#7 Now It Looks Cool
Image source: Deepthrusting99
#8 Make An Upcycled Hose Rug For An Outdoor Space Using Old Garden Hoses And Zip Ties
Image source: bad_fake_name
#9 “Upcycled” Knife Block
Image source: mrssupersheen
#10 She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles
Image source: heretik
#11 Jean Bag Chair
Image source: noneo
#12 My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice
Image source: tommeland
#13 Just Gonna Leave This Here
Image source: jeuv
#14 Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out
Image source: daisykills
#15 Diy Amber Encased Nails
Image source: rinvevo
#16 Can Someone Explain This One?
Image source: PineappleLife3
#17 Someone Painted Birch Trees On Their Window
Image source: rory1616
#18 Beautiful Wood Paneling
Image source: OrthodoxWarlocks
#19 Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn’t Mean You Should
Image source: van_bh
#20 This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans
Image source: iamrealsmart
#21 A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material
Image source: PraxisLD
#22 Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube
Image source: reciclagemearte
#23 Turns Your Hat… Into A Hat!
Image source: poochyenarulez
#24 Modern Aesthetic
Image source: TaffleBottom
#25 Just Why?
Image source: SgtRandiTibbs
#26 Stylish
Image source: suning chen
#27 This Monstrosity
Image source: TargaryenPie
#28 Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn’t Want To Stick With It
Image source: SeriousMichael
#29 Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&m’s
Image source: hannahc137-420
#30 Found On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: BQJJ
#31 This Car Covered In Pennies
Image source: What_u_say
#32 If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It
Image source: lexakookie
#33 We Asked Our Landlord For A Bigger Table – He Built Us This
Image source: redditmarmot
#34 When You Need Your Pants On Your Feet
Image source: weberhed
#35 How To Make A Doll Into A Wine Glass In 23 Quick Steps
Image source: turnups
#36 How Do You Wash Dishes?
Image source: invisiblylost
#37 Assquatch Sighting On My Facebook Feed!
Image source: krikrilicious
#38 Big Candle
Image source: FarmerMayhem
#39 CD Rack
Image source: inficraftmc
#40 This Bedazzled Midi Control Surface
Image source: limping_bear
#41 Make A Pair Of Heels With Some Common Household Items!
Image source: jaxxly
#42 Sweet Door… For Your Door
Image source: gollito
#43 Productive Evening Spent Gluing Dead Things And Doll Parts To Flowers
Image source: playfully_evil
#44 Ever Wanted A Table With Almost No Useable Surface Space That Also Wasn’t Level? Bonus, It’s Jammed Through The Top Of A Bike That’s Held In Place With Plywood Boxes
Image source: uv_searching
#45 Diy Iphone Case
Image source: Da_Drueben
#46 Way More Convenient Than Just Holding The Glass Itself.
Image source: DarthElevator
#47 Weight Watchers Soda Crocheted Hat
Image source: nwm141
#48 A Dream Catcher Made Of Dreadlocks
Image source: GhostalMedia
#49 Severed Barbie Face Pins
Image source: flolixak
#50 My Mum Diwhy’d A Doormat
Image source: Imtiredofyourshitbro
#51 Just. What Is This? I Mean, I Know They Like Their Handicrafts But… What Is It?
Image source: almighty_faye
#52 Hang In There!
Image source: IAMmojo
#53 Turquoae Encrusted
Image source: Chessmastor
#54 One Question: Why?
Image source: rocklou
#55 Toenail Clipping Art – Not For Everyone!
Image source: waywardvagina
