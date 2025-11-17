Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

by

Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue takes in animals from people who are terminally ill, disabled, going into nursing homes or have passed away. We also take in animals who have been victims of abuse and neglect. After working a decade in nursing homes, I saw the need for all animals to have a safe place to land, so their owners could have peace going on the next part of their life journey.

I hope you enjoy the pictures of some of our residents enjoying their best life in their forever home! (We have 90 in our care, you are just getting a peek!)

More info: shepherdsrestrescue.com

#1

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#2

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#3

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#4

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#5

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#6

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#7

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#8

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#9

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#10

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#11

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#12

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#13

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#14

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#15

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#16

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#17

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#18

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#19

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#20

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#21

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#22

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#23

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#24

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#25

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#26

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#27

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#28

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#29

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#30

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#31

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#32

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#33

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#34

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#35

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#36

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

#37

Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Other Countries Find Weird About Your Country But Is Completely Normal To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Tracey Morgan’s “The Last O.G.”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018
“Thanks For The 2 Years’ Free Work”: Greedy Execs Take A Project That No One Pays For, Take Away The Bonuses From The Team
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Do I Befriend This Guy At My School? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Pregnant Woman Poses With 20,000 Live Bees For Crazy Maternity Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence’s “Diaper” Dress Mocked Amid Increasing Plastic Surgery Speculation
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.