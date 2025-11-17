Hey Pandas, Any Art Tips?

I got into art a few months ago and I really want to improve so I want to know if you guys have any tips for drawing and coloring.
My preferred medium is color pencils and graphite pencils but I want to know about other mediums as well so you can give tips for that. I also want to learn how to do proper figure drawing.
#1
i usually use mechanical pencils and fineliner pens(bought them for a class, never used them, had them left over so ig i just found and used them lol)
im still learning how to be better at art too, but here is what ik so far:
– i use lil diagrams to help me draw figures. it helps a lot, but i can only draw front facing figures. i will try to upload a pic in the comments of how to draw one. if i dont upload one, you can find stuff on google images and yt too they are helpful
-i also made my own art style to give a lil identity and razzmatazz to my art
– practice. cant emphasize this enough. you can have all the art hacks in the world but you gotta practice them. that way muscle memory can do its thing and art will be easier and fun!
#2
play around with watercolors and maybe mixes media before getting into serious stuff :) I’ not that good, but I still like to paint. Sketching, not so much.
#3
Don’t “Learn the rules before you break them”. If you don’t start out drawing what you want to draw, you’ll just get discouraged and quit. Eventually, if you keep drawing what you want to, you’ll learn and get better.
#4
I cant draw so just dont get discouraged. The fact that your make art makes you better than like 70% of the population.
#5
Practice as much as you possibly can. As long as it doesn’t disrupt your other activities, I usually aim to do one or two drawings per day.
Find some small things you think you can draw really well, and draw them over and over and over again in different ways, poses, designs. For me it’s chickens wearing coats. It could be anything though. It’s great practice.
Also experiment with lighter and heavier pressure on your pencil when drawing, see which works better.
#6
Study your anatomy! Getting an understanding of the pieces that make up a body and how they connect and move is a huge help in figuring out how to make them look right in different poses and positions, even in more cartoony styles. I looked at skeleton diagrams and would trace the basic shapes of the skeletal anatomy over photos of animals in different natural poses a lot to learn how the shapes shifted and changed based on position and perspective.
