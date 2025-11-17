From “Tangled” To “Avengers”: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

If you are a Disney fan looking for new destinations to visit, today is your lucky day! To celebrate 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has shared secret locations that inspired 30 iconic Disney movies that range from animated The Little Mermaid to Avengers.
Down below, you will find 30 images comparing side-by-side the inspirational real-life pictures with the adaptations to see the resemblance. The locations are spread throughout 13 countries across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these locations and create a travel wish list while you are at it!
#1 Sleeping Beauty Castle At Disneyland
#2 Tangled (2010)
#3 Pinocchio (1940)
#4 Luca (2021)
#5 Brave (2012)
#6 Avengers: Endgame (2019)
#7 The Little Mermaid (1989)
#8 Winnie The Pooh (2011)
#9 Alice In Wonderland (1951)
#10 The Lion King (1994)
#11 Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)
#12 Star Wars: Force Awakens (2015)
#13 Ratatouille (2007)
#14 Cruella (2021)
#15 The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1996)
#16 Frozen (2013)
#17 Peter Pan (1953)
#18 Mary Poppins (1964)
#19 Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (2023)
#20 Aladdin (2019)
#21 Hercules (1997)
#22 One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)
#23 Sleeping Beauty (1959)
#24 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
#25 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
#26 Beauty And The Beast (1991)
#27 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
#28 Black Panther (2018)
#29 Black Widow (2021)
#30 Captain America: Civil War (2016)
