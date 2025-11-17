From “Tangled” To “Avengers”: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

by

If you are a Disney fan looking for new destinations to visit, today is your lucky day! To celebrate 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has shared secret locations that inspired 30 iconic Disney movies that range from animated The Little Mermaid to Avengers.

Down below, you will find 30 images comparing side-by-side the inspirational real-life pictures with the adaptations to see the resemblance. The locations are spread throughout 13 countries across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these locations and create a travel wish list while you are at it!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Sleeping Beauty Castle At Disneyland

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#2 Tangled (2010)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#3 Pinocchio (1940)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#4 Luca (2021)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#5 Brave (2012)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#6 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#7 The Little Mermaid (1989)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#8 Winnie The Pooh (2011)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#9 Alice In Wonderland (1951)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#10 The Lion King (1994)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#11 Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#12 Star Wars: Force Awakens (2015)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#13 Ratatouille (2007)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#14 Cruella (2021)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#15 The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1996)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#16 Frozen (2013)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#17 Peter Pan (1953)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#18 Mary Poppins (1964)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#19 Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (2023)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#20 Aladdin (2019)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#21 Hercules (1997)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#22 One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#23 Sleeping Beauty (1959)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#24 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#25 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#26 Beauty And The Beast (1991)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#27 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#28 Black Panther (2018)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#29 Black Widow (2021)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

#30 Captain America: Civil War (2016)

From &#8220;Tangled&#8221; To &#8220;Avengers&#8221;: 30 Real-Life Places Disney Used For Their Films

Image source: disneystudios

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Great Moments in MTV’s The Challenge History
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2016
I Traveled To The Czech Republic To Photograph Moravian-Tuscany In Autumn
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
39 Cat Photos So Adorable And Chaotic They Might Just Fix Your Bad Mood Instantly
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
3 New Ways to Watch NFL Football This Season
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2016
New Girl
New Girl “Tinfinity” Review – An Engaging Friendship
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2013
Scrubs
Scrubs Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “My Best Friend’s Mistake”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.