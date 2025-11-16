101 Jim Carrey Quotes That’ll Make You Smile

James Eugene Carrey, a Canadian-American comedy actor, has basically ruled the comedy genre for several decades. Just mention Ace Ventura or The Mask to anyone, and they’ll immediately try to mimic his ingenious facial expressions, his voice intonations, and, well, the essence of Jim Carrey himself. However, there’s only one of him, and he truly is the king of the silver screen. Besides being a famous actor, he is also a published author, and being such, he’s not at a loss for wise words at any time. So, getting straight to the point here – this is our list dedicated to Jim Carrey quotes. Just check them out, and you will definitely find something to take away!
Although we are so used to seeing him as this always fun and funny guy, Jim Carrey’s life is just like anyone else’s – filled with trials, tribulations with some joyous moments dispersed in between. Maybe that’s why his relatable quotes ring so true to many. Also, his penchant for portraying many great characters in dramas – like in The Truman Show or The Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – by immersing fully and becoming another person might’ve shown him the world through many different eyes. And it reflects greatly in his quotes about life, love, and loss.
So, are you ready to check out the moving quotes that Jim Carrey has spoken, written, or acted out? Don’t be surprised, though, if there are some funny quotes from his memorable characters in the list, too. He is, after all, a world-renowned comedy actor! Now, scroll on down below, check out the quotes, and share this article with your friends.
#1
“Solitude is dangerous. It’s very addictive. It becomes a habit after you realise how peaceful and calm it is. It’s like you don’t want to deal with people anymore because they drain your energy.”
Image source: amazon.com
#2
“You know the trouble with real life? There’s no danger music.”
Image source: amazon.com
#3
“I got a lot of support from my parents. That’s the one thing I always appreciated. They didn’t tell me I was being stupid; they told me I was being funny.”
Image source: amazon.com
#4
“I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer.”
Image source: amazon.com
#5
“Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”
Image source: amazon.com
#6
“I wake up some mornings and sit and have my coffee and look out at my garden, and I go, ‘Remember how good this is. Because you can lose it.’”
Image source: amazon.com
#7
“My report card always said, ‘Jim finishes first and then disrupts the other students.’”
Image source: amazon.com
#8
“Life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them.”
Image source: amazon.com
#9
“Flowers don’t worry about how they’re going to bloom. They just open up & turn toward the light & that makes them beautiful.”
Image source: amazon.com
#10
“Take a chance on faith. Not religion, but faith. Not hope, but faith. I don’t believe in hope. Hope is a beggar. Hope walks through the fire and faith leaps over it.”
Image source: amazon.com
#11
“I practiced making faces in the mirror and it would drive my mother crazy. She used to scare me by saying that I was going to see the devil if I kept looking in the mirror. That fascinated me even more, of course.”
Image source: amazon.com
#12
“Don’t worry folks as long as the Sun is revolving around the Earth, we’ll be fine!”
Image source: amazon.com
#13
“Maybe other people will try to limit me but I don’t limit myself.”
Image source: amazon.com
#14
“It’s better to fail at what you love than fail at what you don’t.”
Image source: amazon.com
#15
“I love the idea that ‘a person is a person no matter how small.”
Image source: amazon.com
#16
“You can be American, Canadian, Isreali, or Iranian but no man can put a border around who you really are.”
Image source: amazon.com
#17
“If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret.”
Image source: amazon.com
#18
“I tend to stay up late, not because I’m partying but because it’s the only time of the day when I’m alone and don’t have to be performing.”
Image source: amazon.com
#19
“I can tell you from experience the effect you have on others is the most valuable currency.”
Image source: amazon.com
#20
“I try to do something the audience might not have seen before. Like if I’m gonna kiss a girl I wanna kiss her like a girl has never been kissed. Like maybe I would kick her legs out from under her and catch her right before she hits the ground and then kiss her.”
Image source: amazon.com
#21
“My focus is to forget the pain of life. Forget the pain, mock the pain, reduce it. And laugh.”
Image source: amazon.com
#22
“I don’t think human beings learn anything without desperation. Desperation is a necessary ingredient to learning anything or creating anything. Period. If you ain’t desperate at some point, you ain’t interesting.”
Image source: amazon.com
#23
“Your need for acceptance can make you invisible in this world. Don’t let anything stand in the way of the light that shines through this form risk being seen in all of your glory.”
Image source: amazon.com
#24
“Just because I rock doesn’t mean I’m made of stone.”
Image source: amazon.com
#25
“You are ready and able to do beautiful things in this world, and as you walk through those doors today, you will only have two choices: love or fear. Choose love, and don’t ever let fear turn you against your playful heart.”
Image source: amazon.com
#26
“I don’t care if people think I am an overactor, as long as they enjoy what I do. People who think that would call Van Gogh an overpainter.”
Image source: amazon.com
#27
“The best possible thing you can get out of a relationship is that you’re with somebody who encourages you to be the best version of yourself.”
Image source: amazon.com
#28
“If you’ve got a talent, protect it.”
Image source: amazon.com
#29
“Like many of you, I was concerned about going out into the world and doing something bigger than myself. Until someone smarter than myself made me realize that there is nothing bigger than myself.”
Image source: amazon.com
#30
“I need privacy. I would think that because what I do makes a lot of people happy that I might deserve a little bit of respect in return. Instead, the papers try to drag me off my pedestal.”
Image source: amazon.com
#31
“There is a huge difference between a dog that is going to eat you in your mind and an actual dog that’s going to eat you.”
Image source: amazon.com
#32
“It is better to risk starving to death than surrender. If you give up on your dreams, what’s left?”
Image source: amazon.com
#33
“Sometimes it’s okay to eat your feelings.”
Image source: amazon.com
#34
“I just want to be myself.”
Image source: amazon.com
#35
“If I had never ventured beyond being a stand-up comic, then I would be sitting in my house today working on my Leonardo DiCaprio impression.”
Image source: amazon.com
#36
“I wrote myself a check for ten million dollars for acting services rendered and dated it Thanksgiving 1995. I put it in my wallet and it deteriorated.
And then, just before Thanksgiving 1995, I found out I was going to make ten million dollars for Dumb & Dumber. I put that check in the casket with my father because it was our dream together.”
Image source: amazon.com
#37
“I really believe in the philosophy that you create your own universe. I’m just trying to create a good one for myself.”
Image source: amazon.com
#38
“I cannot be contained because I’m the container.”
Image source: amazon.com
#39
“Now fear is going to be a player in your life, but you get to decide how much.”
Image source: amazon.com
#40
“Originality is really important.”
Image source: amazon.com
#41
“Sometimes I think that’s the only thing that’s important really, is just letting each other know we’re here. Reminding each other that we’re part of a larger self.”
Image source: amazon.com
#42
“Everything you gain in life will rot and fall apart, and all that will be left of you is what was in your heart.”
Image source: amazon.com
#43
“Listen, Pocahontas, unless you put your ear to the ground, you’ll never hear the buffalo comin’!”
Image source: amazon.com
#44
“There was a time when people said, ‘Jim, if you keep on making faces, your face will freeze like that.’ Now they just say, ‘Pay him!’”
Image source: amazon.com
#45
“I’m a hard guy to live with. I’m like a caged animal. I’m up all night walking around the living room. It’s hard for me to come down from what I do.”
Image source: amazon.com
#46
“What I have in common with the character in ‘Truman’ is this incredible need to please people. I feel like I want to take care of everyone and I also feel this terrible guilt if I am unable to. And I have felt this way ever since all this success started.”
Image source: amazon.com
#47
“When you are a kid, you need to have something to do. This will keep you off the streets.”
Image source: amazon.com
#48
“I come from the philosophy of: Whatever happens to me is the greatest thing that could happen, no matter what. Sometimes in the moment I have a regret, but then I have found myself every time down the line saying to myself: ‘I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that so called failure.’”
Image source: amazon.com
#49
“I spent most of my time in my room staring at a mirror. I never knew I was supposed to socialize. I just spent hours making faces at myself, having a good time.”
Image source: amazon.com
#50
“I don’t decide when the sun will shine but I know that it will never shine without me.”
Image source: amazon.com
#51
“For the most sensitive among us, the noise can be too much.”
#52
“My soul is not contained within the limits of my body; my body is contained within the limitlessness of my soul.”
#53
“So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality. What we really want seems impossibly out of reach so we never dare to ask the universe for it. I’m the proof that you can ask the universe for it.”
#54
“Your job is not to figure out how it’s going to happen for you, but to open the door in your head. And when the door opens in real life, just walk through it.”
#55
“I feel that we’re all lighthouses, and my job is to shine my light as brightly as I can to the darkness.”
#56
“True religion has, at its core: Love, Peace, Mercy, Justice and Freedom. If any of these elements is not fully present in a religion, the religion has been compromised.”
#57
“Creative people don’t behave very well generally. If you’re looking for examples of good relationships in show business, you’re gonna be depressed real fast. I don’t have time for anything else right now but work and my daughter. She’s my first priority.”
#58
“I’m very serious about no alcohol, no drugs. Life is too beautiful.”
#59
“I absolutely want to have a career where you make’em laugh and make’em cry. It’s all theater.”
#60
“This is the voice of your ego. If you listen to it, there will always be someone who seems to be doing better than you.”
#61
“What I do as an art form is try to make people feel good and if I do try to make them feel bad, it’s for a reason. There’s something I am trying to say.”
#62
“I like challenges and I don’t believe in failure. I don’t believe in regrets. I believe suffering, failure – all those concepts – are things that are absolutely necessary to make us the best people that we can be, the best at whatever we want to do.”
#63
“Anyone who would run out to buy an assault rifle after the Newtown massacre has very little left in their body or soul worth protecting.”
#64
“When your heart is in love, you’re floating weightless. When you lose that love, you have to re-enter the atmosphere. And it can get pretty rough. Bouncing off one molecule onto the next, ripping through them at such a pace that they ignite and explode. Until you find another heart that’s doing the same thing, that’s landed and cooled and then you start to float again.”
#65
“I wish you all freedom from past regrets, fear of the future and the illusion of time itself. Don’t wait for a countdown.”
#66
“No doubt, there are reasons for your worries, no one could dispute, but that doesn’t make them any less useless. It’s ok to let them go.”
#67
“I like people. They’re entertaining. I just may laugh at different things than most people. I laugh at mistakes. I laugh at how you recover from mistakes.”
#68
“My moto – always turn your wheel in the direction of the skid.”
#69
“Before I do anything, I think, well what hasn’t been seen. Sometimes, that turns out to be something ghastly and not fit for society. And sometimes that inspiration becomes something that’s really worthwhile.”
#70
“Life doesn’t happen to you. It happens for you.”
#71
“Even those who are closest to you and most in love with you, the people you love most in the world will find clarity confronting at times.”
#72
“I haven’t been as wild with my money as somebody like me might have been. I’ve been very safe, very conservative with investments. I don’t blow money. I don’t have a ton of houses. I know things can go away. I’ve already had that experience.”
#73
“Acting is divine dissatisfaction. It’s the greatest thing in the world to do, but you are never satisfied with it ever.”
#74
“I want to be a positive force in the world, I would like to make people happy.”
#75
“I used to spend a lot of time burning with anxiety. That happens when you imagine that you’re less than infinite.”
#76
“Wealth and fame come from asserting your individuality. Peace comes from knowing there is no such thing.”
#77
“My life is not unlike Truman’s. I can’t go anywhere.”
#78
“As far as I can tell, it’s just about letting the universe know what you want and then working toward it while letting go of how it comes to pass.”
#79
“Ever since I started to get recognition I’ve picked out certain fans and reverse-stalked them.”
#80
“But, you know, you can’t be a star at home.”
#81
“When things are really bad the only thing to do is laugh.”
#82
“I’ve never been one to sit back and go, I’d better do what the audience wants me to do, because I don’t want to lose them.”
#83
“Ya know what I do almost every day? I wash. Personal hygiene is part of the package with me.”
#84
“I really want to love somebody. I do. I just don’t know if it’s possible forever and ever.”
#85
“I’ve arrived at the place if I’m not taking a career risk, I’m not happy. If I’m scared, then I know I’m being challenged.”
#86
“Life is an ordeal, albeit an exciting one, but I wouldn’t trade it for the good old days of poverty and obscurity.”
#87
“It’s hard for anybody who’s been with me not to feel starved for affection when I’m making love to my ideas. Maybe it’s not meant for me to settle down and be married.”
#88
“How will you serve the world? What do they need that your talent can provide? That’s all you have to figure out.”
#89
“You can spend your whole life imagining ghosts, worrying about your pathway to the future, but all there will ever be is what’s happening here, and the decisions we make in this moment, which are based in either love or fear.”
#90
“I don’t believe in bad people. I believe that people, somewhere inside, have the potential to realize themselves.”
#91
“[The highs and lows of show business is] a rollercoaster for sure. There’s so many highs, there’s just moments of your life where you go, “Wow I can’t believe how insanely lucky I am,” and then you can turn around and the next moment feel so completely caught up in your own wanting, and desiring, and needing and feel like somehow you’re missing something. It’s just higher the high, the lower the low.”
#92
“I never thought I was finished when people said I was finished, or any of that stuff. I always had this undying belief that even if I was in a wheelchair and I could only move my finger, somehow I would become the guy who does the amazing thing with his finger.”
#93
“I’m making a conscious choice to see challenges as beneficial so that I can deal with them in the most productive way.”
#94
“I think I could go away tomorrow. I’ve already accomplished something. It’s such a selfish business that sometimes I get sick of myself.”
#95
“I love playing ego and insecurity combined.”
#96
“I am heaven.”
#97
“That’s the trouble with being me. At this point, nobody gives a damn what my problem is. I could literally have a tumor on the side of my head and they’d be like, ‘Yeah, big deal. I’d eat a tumor every morning for the kinda money you’re pulling down.’”
#98
“I’m the first to admit this whole salary thing is getting out of control. In the final analysis, it’s still about the work.”
#99
“I guess they’re right. Senior citizens, although slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose.”
#100
“I used to be a guy who was experiencing the Universe, but now I feel like the Universe experiencing a guy.”
#101
“Either you’re the one erasing or you’re the one being erased.”
Follow Us