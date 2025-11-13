Pet Store Gives Celebrity Names To Their Fishes And They Are Hilariously Accurate

Working at a pet store might seem like the most relaxing job ever – you get to hug puppies, talk with parrots, feed fluffy bunnies and watch aquarium fishes all day long. We all know that this is not entirely true, and even pet store employees might get bored from all the animal friendships from time time. Now, what happens when you are bored at work? Oh, but your creativity spikes and you can come up with some ingenious jokes as good as these funny names for animals spotted in some aquarium fish store.
Not only these fish puns are absolutely hilarious, but they also might relieve you from the stress of picking your new pets’ name. Twitter user criminalcal shared a photo she snapped at an unknown pet store which has funny names of all their betta fishes picked out. And the funny puns are absolutely hilarious! If you ever buy one of these fish, you definitely won’t be needing to change them. Scroll below to see the name puns and upvote your favorites!
#1 Swim Shady
#2 James Pond
#3 Sharkira
#4 Anchovie Hopkins
#5 Tank Sinatra
#6 Leanardo Defishy
#7 Tuna Turner
#8 Harley Finn
#9 Cher
#10 Shellen Degerous
#11 Sir Caviar Von Trapp
#12 Tuna Del Ray
#13 Guppie Goldberg
#14 Duane “The Rockfish” Johnson
#15 Cod Stewart
#16 Piranha Anderson
#17 Anne Of Sea Gables
#18 Gilly Joel
#19 Betta Midler
#20 Squidnade Oconnor
#21 Cousin Finny
#22 Nat Kingfish Cod
#23 Gillfunkel
#24 Bubble Fett
#25 Gilly Nelson
