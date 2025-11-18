30 Popular Products With A Secret Feature That Only A Few People Know About

Don’t you love learning some useful hacks? Well, I’m pretty sure everybody does. And how about finding out, let’s say, some feature on your iPhone that makes your everyday life easier? Yep, I’m sure, everybody likes learning that. So let me tell you some examples that hopefully will make your everyday life easier as well! So, the iPhone has a feature that can take a photo of the laundry symbols and translate them to understandable language. Or, it turns out that toasters have a removable tray at the bottom that catches the crumbs and you can remove them.
One Reddit user recently started a thread online asking folks to share common products that have a feature which many people might not know about. The post caught a lot of attention and people online actively shared various things that most of us probably haven’t heard about. So scroll through and find out about these not-so-hidden but unknown features!
#1
On the left side of a car’s steering wheel is a stick. Pushing the stick up or down will indicate to other drivers which direction you intend to turn!
You’re welcome!
Image source: HistoricalCrow, Shaylor
#2
Mobile phones have a low powered speaker just above the screen, so you can put the phone to your head and other people can’t hear your call
Image source: JustAFakeAccount, JÉSHOOTS
#3
Closed an important tab accidentally? Press CTRL+SHIFT+T to bring it right back.
Image source: TheArchitect_7, Designecologist
#4
Barilla Pasta has a Spotify list. Each specific song has a duration to match the relevant pasta’s cook time
Image source: toasted_marshmellow0, Fred Romero
#5
The little pepper looking thing that hangs off of most pin cushions is filled with emery powder to help clean/sharpen your pins and needles.
Image source: ChaoticCryptographer, Dvortygirl
#6
Browsers let you use ctrl+f to search within a page. You can use this, for example, to check if 500 people have already made a joke about turn signals
Image source: sac_boy
#7
Lifetime warranties on consumer goods. Like Columbia jackets and Jansport backpacks. If your zipper fails or the material separates or is no longer repelling water, file a claim online and pay for shipping to the factories. They will either repair it or ship you a comparable new version. Companies like this use your returns to identify weak points in their products while retaining lifetime customers.
Image source: ThrowmeawayAKisCold, Encore Clothing
#8
The number of people on this site who don’t know to clear their lint trap after using the dryer is too high
Image source: mizushimo, u/BobertTheConstructor
#9
When you are writing in Microsoft word or Outlook and accidentally leave caps lock on, select the text and press Shift F3. It will change the text between upper and lower case, and there’s a third option to make the first letter of each word upper case too.
Always seems to blow peoples minds when I tell them.
Image source: ExcitedlyAmusing, William Fortunato
#10
The amazon bags are reusable. Turn them inside out, and turn the piece of plastic off to reveal the tape to reseal.
Very useful for making returns.
Image source: RedAce2022, u/[deleted]
#11
Swiss army knife, parcel hook. Most people don’t know what it’s for, but it lets you use the knife as a handle for carrying unwieldy c**p.
Image source: Fluff42, u/BuckStreams
#12
A lot of people think that Febreze just covers up odors with perfume.
It’s actually an excellent odor *remover* and there’s an unscented version that works extremely well and leaves no smell behind. It’s just that when they first brought it to market, a lot of people didn’t like it because they associate “smelling clean” with perfumed products. They found that adding a perfume to it increased their sales. It’s hard to find in stores, but you can still order the unscented version on Amazon.
Image source: jmurphy42, ajay_suresh Follow
#13
Turning your phone sideways in calculator mode gives you a full scientific calculator.
Holding letters down on your phones keyboard brings up a selection of ‘alternate forms’ șö ŷòų ċæņ ďo þħīß! ŴØÁĦ
Image source: seen_enough_hentai
#14
The second button down on the left on a gas pump will often mute the audio coming from it.
Also, whoever decided to put videos on gas pumps should be sent to The Hague for trial.
Edit: lots of people are saying it’s the second button down on the right. Just try whichever and see if it works.
Image source: Orcapa, u/djinnman17
#15
Nearly all staplers can make two kinds of staples: regular and temporary. You can spin the strike plate around by pushing it up from underneath and the resulting staples will go out instead of in, making them easier to remove.
I thought this was common knowledge, but my wife of 14 years was amazed when I showed our daughter how that worked.
Image source: iThinkergoiMac, John Diez
#16
A regular pair of binoculars pointed at Jupiter will reveal four of Jupiter’s moons! Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
Image source: musichorn, Francis Seura
#17
Toasters have crumb trays in the bottom that you can and SHOULD remove and clean
Image source: LaikSure, IndyDina with Mr. Wonderful
#18
If you want to move the cursor on the text you just typed on the phone, just slide your finger to the left or right of the spacebar. No more annoying “tap tap tap oh s**t I accidentally deleted it”
Image source: ohhellopia
#19
Even though it’s only been a couple decades, I feel like people forget that you can just buy an HD antenna and watch local channels instead of needing cable/satellite.
Image source: psycharious, artistmac
#20
If your blinker is faster it means you have a bulb out
Image source: Ok_Dragonfruit_3718, Iain Cameron
#21
Netflix has a Fitness or Exercise genre where you can watch and workout alongside videos.
Image source: TalkShitGetWitt, cottonbro studio
#22
With Google Maps on your phone, when traveling to someone, you can let them know exactly where you are so they can track your progress.
Open maps, tap your account icon at the top right, tap location sharing, and you have the option to share your location for a set amount of time (like an hour). You can then tap to send this location sharing directly to a person or to send it through a text message. The other person can now know where you are along your journey. This way they can better prepare for your arrival.
Image source: gt24
#23
So one that kinda blows my mind and I use all the time now.
But you can program your phone to send texts at later times depending on the software.
You hold the send button and see if any prompts come up, it’s insanely handy for calling out sick on a job (if you your bosses # anyway) or checking in with somebody when you think of them but know right now is a bad time to text, etc.
Image source: Ghostbuster_119, picjumbo.com
#24
Least and best used feature in a Microwave is actually low power and defrost settings.
Image source: TheMTOne, Ewen Roberts
#25
You can use the Notes app on your iPhone as a scanner. Start a note, hit the camera icon, and it will give you the option to scan a document. You can do single or batch, and if you share the note or email it to yourself, it will come through as a PDF.
The “scan text” feature below that one is great too; instead of creating a PDF, it’ll import printed (or some handwritten, depending on how tidy your writing is!) text into your note. You just hover over a doc and it’ll pop up as text.
Image source: croque_mademoiselle
#26
I’ve met a weirdly high number of people that think you can’t charge an EV off a standard wall outlet.
You can, it just takes a while. My Model 3 takes about two days to go from 0% to 100%.
As opposed to 40 minutes at a fast charger
Image source: MrGruntsworthy, meow
#27
you can turn your brightness lower than the lowest brightness setting.
settings —> accessibility —> display & text size —> reduce white point
Image source: 6teeee9
#28
Rearview mirrors have a tab that lets you flip it upward, effectively reducing the glare if the car behind you has its high beams on. I’ve been surprised by how many people haven’t been aware of this.
Image source: ExtraHorse, Bill Smith
#29
I recently found out that if i press and hold my car key to unlock the car, all the windows open automatically.
Not so impressive but some people might try it out lol
Image source: JohnyyBanana, revac film’s&photography
#30
On a Windows computer WinKey + Tab brings up a virtual desktop switcher. At the top of the screen, hit the plus (+) icon to make a second desktop. You can then use Ctrl + WinKey + L/R arrow to switch back and forth quickly.
I keep all my browsers on one desktop, and Spotify/Discord/Reddit on the other and swap back and forth all day at work.
Image source: LogicWavelength, Karol D
