“The Real Joke”: 50 Times The Comments Deserved More Praise Than The Post Itself (New Pics)

by

Love it or hate it, the comments section is a mainstay of nearly anything that gets posted to the internet. Indeed, depending on the sort of content you prefer, the comments section can be a veritable gold mine of hilarity, savagery, or just downright good ideas. 

Netizens from around the world share the best comments with “The Real Joke” to make sure top-tier content doesn’t end up lost and forgotten. Indeed, there are times when some random comment ends up being just downright funnier than the post itself. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment something below. Who knows, it might even make the next list. 

#1 Your Welcome

Image source: ViciouslyInclined

#2 Nailed It!

Image source: Independent-Aerie-42

#3 Synonym Rolls

Image source: Sloth-S

#4 Saw This Gem Earlier

Image source: SneakyScampi

#5 404 Unfound

Image source: anonymous_dancer

#6 Not So Innocent

Image source: B1RDS-ARENT-REAL

#7 Thanks For The Explanation!

Image source: Kaze_Senshi

#8 Rock Hard Patriotism

Image source: CartonTM

#9 Ayo What’s This Person Planning

Image source: spotthehoodedfang

#10 Kinda Dark But Here Ya Go Lol

Image source: patty4204

#11 The Usernames Are Cool Too

Image source: B1RDS-ARENT-REAL

#12 Dads Having Fun

Image source: theabbiee

#13 The Real Joke Is Always In The Comments

Image source: Whomping_Willow

#14 Clever With A Perfect Delivery

Image source: reddit.com

#15 It Just Kept Getting Better

Image source: TheGreatestDingo

#16 Never Going To Know

Image source: kkirchoff

#17 Mutant Ninja Tuetlw

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Prime Cut!

Image source: yummi26

#19 Holy S**t That’s Dark

Image source: FBWSRD

#20 I Think It Belongs Here

Image source: Sambuko100

#21 Clever

Image source: secretnugget01

#22 I Love Democracy

Image source: DanielRichards099

#23 Appropriate

Image source: Reclaimer2511

#24 Ouch

Image source: LokiBonk, Magikarp_Fish

#25 Country Puns Always Deliver

Image source: RayPadonkey

#26 Not Entirely Sure If It Fits But Its Funny So Thought To Share

Image source: ForeignerLove

#27 ?

Image source: death_spreader

#28 Op Was Asking If There Was A Subreddit They For Helping People Find The Creator Of An Uncredited Image Of Art. One Commenter’s S**tty Life Pro Tip LED To This Gold

Image source: NeonnNightingale

#29 Moon Landing

Image source: Sloth-S

#30 When You Had To Google To Get It

Image source: jennifermerr

#31 Can’t Handle Being Bisexual

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Missed

Image source: KFC_JEZUZZ

#33 It Took Me A Minute To Be Honest

Image source: Pina-s

#34 Goddammit

Image source: Range-Swimming

#35 Precisely What I Was Looking For

Image source: 322322322322322322

#36 This Is Why I Love Reddit

Image source: EntertainmentHot4034

#37 That’s Funny My Dad Did This

Image source: Legen010

#38 I’m Still Laughing At This. Well Done, My Guy

Image source: reverendjesus

#39 Digital Transformation

Image source: ciprianman

#40 Pretty Simple But Cool

Image source: iamapersonmf

#41 A S**tty Joke If I May, But It’s Actually The Real One There

Image source: nanushthedog

#42 Saw It In Comedy Cemetery But Had To Pick It Out For That Comment

Image source: pouty_mitzy

#43 Moments Like These Are Why I Pay My Internet Bill

Image source: 1337atreyu, GreedyEars

#44 Einstein Did What?

Image source: Sleepy8Eight

#45 One Of The Best Reddit Comments I’ve Seen In A While

Image source: IGetItCrackin

#46 Comments Sections On R/Memes Are Great

Image source: reddit.com

#47 He’s Got A Point

Image source: dpittdgdfgdf

#48 Bruh

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Ironic

Image source: RiP-Timmy

#50 His Sex Life

Image source: Stevenwinsu

#51 All Your Interests In One Place

Image source: meruroo_

