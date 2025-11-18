Walgreens Shopper Says Staff “Threatened” And “Stalked” Her After She Violated The “Dress Code”

A woman dressed in pajamas claims she was stalked by a Walgreens employee for breaching the American drugstore’s dress code. Taking to her TikTok page on August 6, Caprice Capone shared a short clip of a man working for Walgreens seemingly following her around.
In the video, which has since amassed 2.1 million views, Caprice could be heard saying: “I didn’t dress up enough to shop at Walgreens.”
A bearded man wearing the pharmacy’s black and blue uniform was subsequently filmed taking out a phone and pointing it toward Caprice.
“You’re following me, and it’s ridiculous,” the TikToker was arguing behind her own smartphone. “So keep following. It’s fine. I’m just gonna shop.”
As Caprice was moving toward the sweets aisle, the Walgreens employee was captured continuously following her.
“You’re threatening me,” Caprice told the silent man. “You’re making me feel threatened.”
The clip ended with a lengthy, awkward silence from both parties involved. The Walgreens employee was finally filmed just standing in front of Caprice, with his arms behind his back, observing her diligently.
“I didn’t realize you had a new dress code for customers @Walgreens,” Caprice wrote in the TikTok’s caption.
She added: “Sorry I left my evening gown at home, won’t happen again. #profilingpeople #poorcustomerservice #getaway #stopprofiling.
“One more question, is it also policy to be this close to customers, especially if they’re asked to back up?
“I have the rest of the video when you guys actually care. #stalkervibes.”
Caprice’s video ignited support from a handful of people, as a TikTok user commented: “I need to see what u we’re wearing as pjs lol.”
A person wrote: “I thought PJs WAS the dress code for Walgreens?”
Walgreens employees typically wear a uniform consisting of a short-sleeve or long-sleeve polo shirt or a scrub top, usually in shades of dark blue or teal. Pharmacists may wear white lab coats over their attire.
The shirt is normally paired with black or khaki pants, with some employees wearing scrubs, especially in the pharmacy department.
“I’d load up the cart super full slowly then leave it all by the checkout,” a viewer admitted.
A netizen noted: “THERE is no dress code sign on Walgreens doors.”
Someone else joked: “Start screaming HELP over and over.”
“Get corporate involved if he is the manager,” an observer suggested. “The store manager will just ‘chat’ with him.”
A separate individual wrote: “I worked at Walgreens for 4 years there was never a dress code for customers they just had to have shoes on…”
Caprice went on to reveal in her comments section that following the alleged incident, she had called the police and that the employee in question was the manager.
“Personally I don’t believe he should have authority if this is how he uses it,” the TikToker stated.
On August 17, Caprice uploaded a message on her TikTok page to clarify that she did not know the actual clothing requirements to enter Walgreens, “but [she was] sure [she] met them.”
She said: “In my opinion, he thought I was going to steal because of the negative stereotypes regarding those who may be unhoused.
“It’s not unusual to see people asking for help in the area, and occasionally outside the entrance to this Walgreens. This is the only theory I have.”
Nevertheless, an additional former employee shared: “I worked for Walgreens for 6 years and there is definitely not a dress code.
“As long as your private parts are covered you can go in, in a bikini. They do have a strict policy about not confronting.”
Bored Panda has contacted Walgreens for comment.
