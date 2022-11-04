Fire Force characters are some of the most captivating characters in anime. Fire Force (known in Japan as Enen No Shouboutai) is a Japanese shounen manga that is authored by Atsushi Ohkubo, the author of the popular manga Soul Eater. It was adapted into an anime series in July 2019. Its story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic fire soldier who joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 with the ambition to investigate a tragic incident in his childhood and also stop the increasing cases of spontaneous human combustion. Fire Force has quickly become one of the most popular anime series due to its compelling storyline, remarkable animation, and explosive sound quality. In this article, we have compiled a detailed list ranking the top 10 Fire Force characters.
10. Karim Flam
Karim Flam is a former priest of the Holy Sol Temple and a Second Generation Lieutenant of Special Fire Force Company 1. Known for his rather annoying habit of recycling words and phrases while speaking, which causes confusion when trying to communicate with people, Karim possesses a strong sense of justice and great leadership skills. His Second Generation abilities allow him to create ice using Thermoacoustic Refrigeration, an ability that allows him to collect heat energy from an external source inside the instrument and then transform the energy into sound, thus decreasing its temperature.
9. Charon
Charon is a member of the White Clad organization who serves as the guardian of the second pillar, Haumea. An enormous, tall, and burly man who is extremely loyal to the Evangelist, Charon is an incredibly powerful Second-Generation pyrokinetic that can absorb and amass kinetic energy that he receives from attacks into his body, then convert it into thermal energy, which he uses to attack his opponents.
8. Shō Kusakabe
Shō Kusakabe is the younger brother of Shinra Kusakabe, a Fourth-Generation pyrokinetic and the Commander of the Knights of the Ashen Flame. Abducted by the White Clad as a baby after awakening his Adolla Burst, Shō is the Third Pillar of the White Clad organization. His Fourth-Generation pyrokinetic ability allows him to take heat from the expansion of the universe and stop time, which renders him nigh invincible.
7. Arthur Boyle
Arthur Boyle is a third-generation pyrokinetic and fire soldier of Tokyo’s Special Fire Force Company 8. Due to his arrogant and pompous nature, Arthur often creates bad impressions whenever he meets new people. As a way to cope with his abandonment as a child, Arthur developed a fantasist complex which he uses to regard himself as a knight, going as far as acting like one and even treating the people around him as his subjects. In some senses, Arthur is the guardian of the Fourth Pillar, Shinra Kusakabe.
6. Leonard Burns
Leonard Burns is a third-generation pyrokinetic and the captain of Special Fire Force Company 1. A priest of the Holy Sol Temple, Burns established an Adolla Link with an Infernal and saw the Evangelist in another plane, an incident that damaged his right eye and caused him to doubt the teachings of the Holy Sol Temple. His Ignition Ability, Voltage Nova, allows him to burn the flames inside his body like a furnace to increase his already destructive physical abilities with thermal energy.
5. Joker
Joker is an unknown pyrokinetic generation (though he has shown abilities that imply he is a Third Generation pyrokinetic) and a self-proclaimed anti-hero who serves as the guardian of the Fourth Pillar, Shinra Kusakabe. Abandoned as a child, Joker was raised by The Holy Sol Temple’s assassin group, Holy Sol’s Shadow, under the epithet: Five-Two. After establishing an Adolla Link and losing his left eye in the process, he became obsessed with investigating the truth behind the Tokyo Empire’s secrets.
4. Akitaru Ōbi
Akitaru Ōbi is the captain of Tokyo’s Special Fire Force Company 8. Despite being an ordinary fire soldier who lacks any ignition abilities, Ōbi’s skills and leadership qualities have made him a decorated firefighter. Benimaru describes Ōbi, who has an extremely fit physique as a result of his constant training, as the embodiment of Hysterical Strength; someone who can push themselves beyond normal limits when their life is threatened.
3. Takehisa Hinawa
Takehisa Hinawa is a second-generation pyrokinetic and the company lieutenant of Special Fire Force Company 8. He is a reliable, efficient, direct, and resourceful fire soldier, traits that he obtained from his former role as a sergeant in the Armed Forces. His pyrokinetic abilities allow him to manipulate flames through the use of firearms that he wields on the battlefield. His signature ability, Bullet Speed Control, allows him to control the power of ignition of the propellant inside the cartridges, altering the force of the impact as he sees fit.
2. Shinra Kusakabe
Shinra Kusakabe is a Third and Fourth Generation pyrokinetic, a member of Special Fire Force Company 8, and the protagonist of Fire Force. A brave fire soldier who wishes to become a hero, Shinra never hesitates to act during battle, and although he may appear rough and hot-headed, he has shown that he can calmly step back and analyze a situation when the need arises. As the Fourth Pillar, Shinra possesses an Adolla Burst and can temporarily gain Adolla Grace through an Adolla Link to a person who is graced, such as his brother.
1. Benimaru Shinmon
Benimaru Shinmon is a hybrid Second and Third Generation pyrokinetic and the current captain of Special Fire Force Company 7. Regarded as the strongest soldier in the Special Fire Force, Benimaru is known as “Asakusa’s King of Destruction” because of his devastating firepower. Additionally, he is a very capable teacher, as proven when he taught Shinra and Arthur how to efficiently use their abilities and even helped them gain access to Hysterical Strength. As a second and third-generation pyrokinetic, Benimaru can ignite his own flames willingly and also control flames from external sources. He is arguably the most powerful character in the series.