63 Memes So Random You’ll Never Guess What The Next One Is Going To Be

We began the year of our lord 2026 with a viral meme of the Skyrim skeleton banging its shield. It reflected most of our moods at the time pretty accurately: the state of the world was making many people feel pretty helpless, and a good scream seemed like a good way to release pent-up emotions.
Yet memes have been around for so long that there ought to be a “History of memes” subject taught at universities. If you don’t have a preference for any particular genre of memes, the funny posts on the “Tag That Fool” IG page offer a good selection of almost everything and anything. Check out a compilation of the funny pics Bored Panda found there, and let us know your favorites in the comments!
More info: Instagram
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