I Make Art From Famous Artworks Using Ai (26 Pics)

Dalle2 is an Ai image generation site, where you can create any kind of image just by typing its description, so I wrote some prompts on popular painting styles and dalle2 generated it, (no photo editing on my side) enjoy!
#1 21st Century In Vangogh Style
#2 Robot Bored Panda
#3 Lets Start With Renaissance Painting Of Kermit The Frog
#4 Mona Lisa Laughing Hysterically (She’s Holding Her Laughter For A Long Time Now…finally A Relief)
#5 Woman Holding Skull In Art Nouveau Style (Yeah Ai Is Good Artist)
#6 Trash In A Style Of Rembrandt
#7 Salvador Dali Loves Rhino, Sadly Rhino Is Critically Endangered, So Here’s Rhino In Dali Style By Dalle2
#8 Robot Woman In Style Of Bauhaus
#9 Wanderer Above The Sea Of Fog By Caspar David (But Now He Is Wondering, Where All It Goes!)
#10 Micky Mouse In Style Of Zdzisław Beksiński
#11 Milkmaid By Johannes Vermeer (Now A Robot Can Do This Job!)
#12 Boy Peeling Fruit By Caravaggio (But Now He Is New Boredpanda User)
#13 The Son Of Man By Rene Magritte (Now Its Relatable)
#14 Charlie And The Chocolate Factory In Style Of Zdzisław Beksiński, (He Died In 2005 And The Film Is Also Released In 2005)
#15 Adele By Gustav Klimt (Woah I Look So Cute Today, Lets Take A Mirror Selfie)
#16 The Kiss By Gustav Klimt (They Are Just Checking Likes And Comments Of Their Old Post)
#17 Robot Doing Cave Painting (Yah Painting Start In The Cave And Will End In Cave Too)
#18 Dalle2 Merge Both Andy Warhol And Michel Basquiat Style In One!
#19 21st Century In Edvard Munch Style, Its Colorful But Toxic!
#20 Hijabi Woman In Style Of Pablo Picasso
#21 Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer (4k To 144p)
#22 Forget Kids Even Robot Can Now Paint Like Jackson Pollock
#23 Piet Mondrian Starts With Tree And End-Up In Square Abstraction, So Here It Is… Tree Again!
#24 Pool With Two Figures By David Hockney (Now Its Empty!)
#25 Jeff Koons Make Balloon Dog But He Forget To Make His “Owner” Now Its Perfect
#26 Computer In Style Of Mark Rothoko (Left One Is The Last Painting Before His Suicide)
