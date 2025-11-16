I Make Art From Famous Artworks Using Ai (26 Pics)

by

Dalle2 is an Ai image generation site, where you can create any kind of image just by typing its description, so I wrote some prompts on popular painting styles and dalle2 generated it, (no photo editing on my side) enjoy!

More info: Instagram

#1 21st Century In Vangogh Style

#2 Robot Bored Panda

#3 Lets Start With Renaissance Painting Of Kermit The Frog

#4 Mona Lisa Laughing Hysterically (She’s Holding Her Laughter For A Long Time Now…finally A Relief)

#5 Woman Holding Skull In Art Nouveau Style (Yeah Ai Is Good Artist)

#6 Trash In A Style Of Rembrandt

#7 Salvador Dali Loves Rhino, Sadly Rhino Is Critically Endangered, So Here’s Rhino In Dali Style By Dalle2

#8 Robot Woman In Style Of Bauhaus

#9 Wanderer Above The Sea Of Fog By Caspar David (But Now He Is Wondering, Where All It Goes!)

#10 Micky Mouse In Style Of Zdzisław Beksiński

#11 Milkmaid By Johannes Vermeer (Now A Robot Can Do This Job!)

#12 Boy Peeling Fruit By Caravaggio (But Now He Is New Boredpanda User)

#13 The Son Of Man By Rene Magritte (Now Its Relatable)

#14 Charlie And The Chocolate Factory In Style Of Zdzisław Beksiński, (He Died In 2005 And The Film Is Also Released In 2005)

#15 Adele By Gustav Klimt (Woah I Look So Cute Today, Lets Take A Mirror Selfie)

#16 The Kiss By Gustav Klimt (They Are Just Checking Likes And Comments Of Their Old Post)

#17 Robot Doing Cave Painting (Yah Painting Start In The Cave And Will End In Cave Too)

#18 Dalle2 Merge Both Andy Warhol And Michel Basquiat Style In One!

#19 21st Century In Edvard Munch Style, Its Colorful But Toxic!

#20 Hijabi Woman In Style Of Pablo Picasso

#21 Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer (4k To 144p)

#22 Forget Kids Even Robot Can Now Paint Like Jackson Pollock

#23 Piet Mondrian Starts With Tree And End-Up In Square Abstraction, So Here It Is… Tree Again!

#24 Pool With Two Figures By David Hockney (Now Its Empty!)

#25 Jeff Koons Make Balloon Dog But He Forget To Make His “Owner” Now Its Perfect

#26 Computer In Style Of Mark Rothoko (Left One Is The Last Painting Before His Suicide)

Patrick Penrose
