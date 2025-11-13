Company Designs World’s First 360-Degree View Infinity Pool With Entrance That Works Like The Door Of A Submarine

A company called Compass Pools have some good news for height and swimming enthusiasts. Recently, the company announced their new vertigo-inducing design – a first of its kind 360-degree pool which is set to be placed on a skyscraper in London.
The Infinity London will be the first and only building in the world to incorporate this cutting-edge pool design. The pool will be laid on top of a 55-story skyscraper and will allow people to float over 200 meters above the London skyline with unobstructed views of the city.
More info: compass-pools.co.uk
The company says that the pool is made from cast acrylic rather than glass. This material was chosen after careful consideration. As it turns out, cast acrylic has a similar wavelength to water which allows the pool to look completely clear. Furthermore, the floor of the pool is also transparent so people inside the building will be able to see the swimmers splashing above.
As you can see from the pictures, the entrance to the pool is concealed. People began to raise questions about how anyone would get inside the pool. Compass Pools explains: “Swimmers will access the pool through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out.”
But that’s not the only unique technology of the pool. The designers found a way to make sure the wind doesn’t blow the water down to the streets. They included a built-in anemometer to monitor the wind speed. It is linked to a computer-controlled building management system which will also take care of the temperature of the water.
The company made sure that the pool would not only provide a stunning view for swimmers but also look amazing on its own. “The pool is also fitted with a full spectrum of lights which will give the building the appearance of a sparkling jewel-topped torch at night, ” Compass Pools says in their statement.
“Architects often come to us to design rooftop infinity pools, but rarely do we get a say in the building design because the pool is usually an afterthought.” said technical director Alex Kemsley. “But on this project, we actually started with the pool design and essentially said, ‘How do we put a building underneath this?”
Alex Kemsley promises that this unique pool will surpass everyone’s expectations. “Swimming in the SkyPool at The Shard, it’s quite a weird feeling to have helicopters flying past at your level but this pool takes it a step further,” he says. “Pop your goggles on and with a 360-degree view of London from 220m up, it really will be something else – but it’s definitely not one for the acrophobic!”
While the exact date of the construction is not clear yet, if things go well, it may begin in 2020. The location has yet to be confirmed too.
