101 Ragdoll Cats For Your Daily Dose Of Serotonin

by

There’s a common misconception that cats are aloof, uninterested in human interaction, and generally not very cuddly. But then dog-like cats enter the scene, and that certainty crumbles.

Ever heard about this term? “Dog-like cats” refers to those domestic felines that are so cuddly and friendly that they could pass for dogs if it weren’t for the fact that they still look like cats. They usually have zero interest in fights with other fellow pets and absolutely love being held and petted! They also have this habit of following you around like a toddler with their mom.

But what does this premise have to do with ragdoll cats? If you’ve ever been the lucky owner of a ragdoll, you’ll know they’re considered one of the best examples of dog-like cats. Their unbothered, sweet, and gentle personality is no news — in fact, together with their blue eyes, it’s their signature trait that makes them so popular among cat owners! They have the power of making you feel like you’re the one who’s been adopted.

“A cuddly cat? Nah, can’t be.” But it’s true! That’s also where they got their name from. When picked up and held, ragdolls relax so much they go limp in your arms, like a ragdoll toy. 

If you’ve never been much of a cat person, today might be the day your heart is changed. We came up with a collection of ragdoll pics that have the potential to make you a newfound cat lover! Ready? Here are some of our favorite ragdoll cats — so cuddly, so fluffy, so adorable!

#1 My Precious Mini Loaf

Image source: DeepBlu3Nothing

#2 Cora, My Fat Fencepost

Image source: Ashamed-Worth7984

#3 Floof

Image source: towerofsoup

#4 We Took Her For A Walk. She’s Such A Good Girl!

Image source: clubandclover

#5 One Of Them Is Majestic And The Other Is Derpy

Image source: datmichaeljacksonbad

#6 This Is Albus. He’s A Ragdoll Rescue And By Far The Weirdest Person I Know

Image source: elmyrable

#7 My Baby Leo Is Already Far More Photogenic Than I’ll Ever Be

Image source: somethingpeachy

#8 Clearly He’s Had A Busy Day Today

Image source: SpectacularLlama

#9 This Situation Is Getting A Bit Ridiculous

Image source: mushroomgirl

#10 She Likes To Sit On Top Of The Kitchen Cupboard And Judge My Dietary Choices

Image source: StarlingAndFae

#11 Kiwi And Toast

Image source: powrightinthe_kissa

#12 Tight Security

Image source: jettyboy20

#13 Rudy The Ragdoll Comes With Some Special Shipping Instructions

Image source: adsadsadsadsads

#14 Happy Holidays From Cosmo (Ragdoll) And Keiko (Shiba Inu)

Image source: DrLeeChiro

#15 Working From Home With A Ragdoll

Image source: AdOk3331

#16 City Cat

Image source: Life_Mall5439

#17 Odin, Doing What He Does Best

Image source: HeavyChair

#18 Grew Some Massive Zucchinis And Used Willow For Scale

Image source: ElixirofCosmos

#19 Anyone Else’s Camera Roll Look Like This? At This Point, I’m My Cat’s Personal Photographer

Image source: pizzapizzamystery

#20 Welp. Someone Figured Out They Can Get On The Counter

Image source: maximalmitten

#21 10 Week Old Girl Is Getting Comfortable In Her New Home!

Image source: theakbar75

#22 9 Weeks Old Ragdoll Kittens

Image source: dexternikusek

#23 Mum Forgot She Was Wearing Lipstick

Image source: ElixirofCosmos

#24 Chowder Having A Crisis, It’s Been A Long Day

Image source: rudegyaldem

#25 Contemplation

Image source: TechIsSoCool

#26 Meet Momo

Image source: reddit.com

#27 My Ragdoll Being Very Long

Image source: kpraslowicz

#28 My Gamer Girls

Image source: LilPrincesspeachyy

#29 This Absolute Terror Does Not Understand How To Play Without Using His Freddy Kreuger Claws

Image source: kumocat

#30 My Aunt’s Ragdoll Kitten

Image source: DonRobo

#31 He Loves His New Play Toy – To Sleep In

Image source: PixiBlue25

#32 When You Turn Your Back For One Second!

Image source: Blue4ever21

#33 Nabi, Princess Of Floofia

Image source: Carmen-

#34 Basic Ragdolls In Fall, Be Like

Image source: Duckystryke

#35 Within An Hour Of Owning This Basket, All 3 Cats Have Tested It Out

Image source: imgur.com

#36 Are Ragdolls Clumsy By Nature?

Image source: ShakaHP

#37 This Is My Ragdoll Cat, Paul

Image source: t0wel

#38 Meet Teddy, He Is A Ragdoll

Image source: ea3y

#39 The Chillest Guy

Image source: hackbarthheidi

#40 Gary Is Sus

Image source: elizaisntfunny

#41 We Are 10 Months Old Now And More Closely Bonded Than Ever!

Image source: Kiwi_OW

#42 Dolly Wanting To Go Shopping

Image source: ThePowerofPositivity

#43 Going Fishing

Image source: 142476

#44 Decided To Clean Under The Couch…

Image source: derpy_doggo

#45 This Photo I Took Today While In Bed Sick Brings Me So Much Joy

Image source: Born-Strawberry3228

#46 Everyone Keeps Telling Me To Post My Cat

Image source: sabby55

#47 Why Are You Always Interrupting My Grooming Time, Hooman?

Image source: songbird5454

#48 Sometimes I Feel Like I Gave Birth To Him. I Love Him So Much

Image source: l3arningtofly

#49 Sibling Love

Image source: rye_ryee

#50 Happy Pancake Mode

Image source: BettyBoopAss

#51 Men Be Sitting Like

Image source: Vereydonn

#52 George, Just Relaxing

Image source: Shadyscribbles

#53 Couldn’t Find Him For A Long While… Turns Out He Tore Up And Burrowed Into The Couch

Image source: timconnery

#54 Like Mother Like Son

Image source: rosey0519

#55 My Sweet 1,5 Old Flop

Image source: TheAntoni

#56 Amazed

Image source: LaurenShisler

#57 My Ragdoll Taught His Adopted Brother Everything Except How To See Straight

Image source: reelbearmedia

#58 This Is Siri, She’s A Ragdoll And Today Is Her Birthday

Image source: tylertjh

#59 Anyone Else Struggle To Get House Work Done In Peace?

Image source: RabidFairy19

#60 Ultimate Ragdoll Flop

Image source: DiHanaJ

#61 Vinnie Joined Us For Christmas Dinner

Image source: guillotinesuperfan

#62 Apparently This Is Comfortable

Image source: mewmw

#63 The Vet Says He’s Fat

Image source: ipyalia

#64 They’re Finally Getting Along After 1 Month Of Constant Chasing & Wrestling

Image source: MomoGunn

#65 Panko Got Neutered Today And Is Now A Donut

Image source: cmelissa27

#66 My Ragdoll, Jabba, Betrayed By The Lack Of Treats In My Hand

Image source: mjbyrd

#67 I Think My Ragdoll Is Broken, Please Advise How To Fix

Image source: kitkat_splat

#68 These Two!

Image source: acaciaone

#69 Brought Home My New Girl Today

Image source: mollyshau

#70 Honey

Image source: ichigovaizard

#71 My Ragdoll Kitten, Stratos

Image source: SuperDolan

#72 My Fluffball Already 6 Months Old, Weighing In At 5kg

Image source: cheeky_potato7

#73 This Box Has Excellent Structural Integrity

Image source: Naeojinx

#74 Floki Being A Good Boy

Image source: SmokeMcHam

#75 This Ragdoll Cat Was Looking At Me While Siting Like A Human Being

Image source: Abbertftw

#76 Ragdoll Kitty Blep!

Image source: XxAnyaxX3z

#77 Belly Up

Image source: malleynator

#78 Appa And Momo Wish Y’all A Wonderful Christmas!

Image source: Kiwi_OW

#79 Begging For Some Snacks

Image source: ekajaochan

#80 Happy 8 Months Jojo! Here Is Another Monthly Report On My Kitten’s Growth

Image source: Ozu92

#81 Milo Loves Helping With The Christmas Baking

Image source: KiiraHu

#82 Supervisors

Image source: alfredorat

#83 Mr. Bojangles The Ragdoll Serving Up 4 Perfectly Curled Feetsies. How Is He So Perfect?

Image source: MrsTruce

#84 Nothing Smells Better Then A Freshly Washed Ragdoll

Image source: Flake_3418

#85 My Ragdoll Kitten Ready For Takeoff From The Bed

Image source: tenaya202

#86 I Hate Combs

Image source: dada.ragdoll

#87 Our Newest Baby, Walter

Image source: 373398734

#88 This Cat Is The Biggest Goofball I’ve Ever Had

Image source: lavomatic

#89 Feeling Photogenic

Image source: PB2723

#90 Size Difference

Image source: Niesje023

#91 Half Brother Ragdolls Enjoying The Top Of Their Tower

Image source: kingfifteen

#92 I Am A Mighty Little Man

Image source: Kelly240361

#93 Maxie And His Sisters

Image source: jncb

#94 Little Cosmo

Image source: renatelj

#95 Sleeping Soundly On Her Toy

Image source: ekajaochan

#96 The First Thing I See Every Morning

Image source: _jardinero

#97 There’s No Such Thing As Personal Space If You’re A Ragdoll Owner

Image source: gabriel_dm92

#98 The Ragdoll I’m Catsitting. 99% Floof

Image source: _Litheen_

#99 Begging For Belly Rubs

Image source: monateru

#100 Any Time I Make An Attempt To Organize The Counter

Image source: gwendolynnlight

#101 My Fluffy Baby

Image source: moraxellabella

