101 Ragdoll Cats For Your Daily Dose Of Serotonin

There’s a common misconception that cats are aloof, uninterested in human interaction, and generally not very cuddly. But then dog-like cats enter the scene, and that certainty crumbles.
Ever heard about this term? “Dog-like cats” refers to those domestic felines that are so cuddly and friendly that they could pass for dogs if it weren’t for the fact that they still look like cats. They usually have zero interest in fights with other fellow pets and absolutely love being held and petted! They also have this habit of following you around like a toddler with their mom.
But what does this premise have to do with ragdoll cats? If you’ve ever been the lucky owner of a ragdoll, you’ll know they’re considered one of the best examples of dog-like cats. Their unbothered, sweet, and gentle personality is no news — in fact, together with their blue eyes, it’s their signature trait that makes them so popular among cat owners! They have the power of making you feel like you’re the one who’s been adopted.
“A cuddly cat? Nah, can’t be.” But it’s true! That’s also where they got their name from. When picked up and held, ragdolls relax so much they go limp in your arms, like a ragdoll toy.
If you’ve never been much of a cat person, today might be the day your heart is changed. We came up with a collection of ragdoll pics that have the potential to make you a newfound cat lover! Ready? Here are some of our favorite ragdoll cats — so cuddly, so fluffy, so adorable!
#1 My Precious Mini Loaf
Image source: DeepBlu3Nothing
#2 Cora, My Fat Fencepost
Image source: Ashamed-Worth7984
#3 Floof
Image source: towerofsoup
#4 We Took Her For A Walk. She’s Such A Good Girl!
Image source: clubandclover
#5 One Of Them Is Majestic And The Other Is Derpy
Image source: datmichaeljacksonbad
#6 This Is Albus. He’s A Ragdoll Rescue And By Far The Weirdest Person I Know
Image source: elmyrable
#7 My Baby Leo Is Already Far More Photogenic Than I’ll Ever Be
Image source: somethingpeachy
#8 Clearly He’s Had A Busy Day Today
Image source: SpectacularLlama
#9 This Situation Is Getting A Bit Ridiculous
Image source: mushroomgirl
#10 She Likes To Sit On Top Of The Kitchen Cupboard And Judge My Dietary Choices
Image source: StarlingAndFae
#11 Kiwi And Toast
Image source: powrightinthe_kissa
#12 Tight Security
Image source: jettyboy20
#13 Rudy The Ragdoll Comes With Some Special Shipping Instructions
Image source: adsadsadsadsads
#14 Happy Holidays From Cosmo (Ragdoll) And Keiko (Shiba Inu)
Image source: DrLeeChiro
#15 Working From Home With A Ragdoll
Image source: AdOk3331
#16 City Cat
Image source: Life_Mall5439
#17 Odin, Doing What He Does Best
Image source: HeavyChair
#18 Grew Some Massive Zucchinis And Used Willow For Scale
Image source: ElixirofCosmos
#19 Anyone Else’s Camera Roll Look Like This? At This Point, I’m My Cat’s Personal Photographer
Image source: pizzapizzamystery
#20 Welp. Someone Figured Out They Can Get On The Counter
Image source: maximalmitten
#21 10 Week Old Girl Is Getting Comfortable In Her New Home!
Image source: theakbar75
#22 9 Weeks Old Ragdoll Kittens
Image source: dexternikusek
#23 Mum Forgot She Was Wearing Lipstick
Image source: ElixirofCosmos
#24 Chowder Having A Crisis, It’s Been A Long Day
Image source: rudegyaldem
#25 Contemplation
Image source: TechIsSoCool
#26 Meet Momo
Image source: reddit.com
#27 My Ragdoll Being Very Long
Image source: kpraslowicz
#28 My Gamer Girls
Image source: LilPrincesspeachyy
#29 This Absolute Terror Does Not Understand How To Play Without Using His Freddy Kreuger Claws
Image source: kumocat
#30 My Aunt’s Ragdoll Kitten
Image source: DonRobo
#31 He Loves His New Play Toy – To Sleep In
Image source: PixiBlue25
#32 When You Turn Your Back For One Second!
Image source: Blue4ever21
#33 Nabi, Princess Of Floofia
Image source: Carmen-
#34 Basic Ragdolls In Fall, Be Like
Image source: Duckystryke
#35 Within An Hour Of Owning This Basket, All 3 Cats Have Tested It Out
Image source: imgur.com
#36 Are Ragdolls Clumsy By Nature?
Image source: ShakaHP
#37 This Is My Ragdoll Cat, Paul
Image source: t0wel
#38 Meet Teddy, He Is A Ragdoll
Image source: ea3y
#39 The Chillest Guy
Image source: hackbarthheidi
#40 Gary Is Sus
Image source: elizaisntfunny
#41 We Are 10 Months Old Now And More Closely Bonded Than Ever!
Image source: Kiwi_OW
#42 Dolly Wanting To Go Shopping
Image source: ThePowerofPositivity
#43 Going Fishing
Image source: 142476
#44 Decided To Clean Under The Couch…
Image source: derpy_doggo
#45 This Photo I Took Today While In Bed Sick Brings Me So Much Joy
Image source: Born-Strawberry3228
#46 Everyone Keeps Telling Me To Post My Cat
Image source: sabby55
#47 Why Are You Always Interrupting My Grooming Time, Hooman?
Image source: songbird5454
#48 Sometimes I Feel Like I Gave Birth To Him. I Love Him So Much
Image source: l3arningtofly
#49 Sibling Love
Image source: rye_ryee
#50 Happy Pancake Mode
Image source: BettyBoopAss
#51 Men Be Sitting Like
Image source: Vereydonn
#52 George, Just Relaxing
Image source: Shadyscribbles
#53 Couldn’t Find Him For A Long While… Turns Out He Tore Up And Burrowed Into The Couch
Image source: timconnery
#54 Like Mother Like Son
Image source: rosey0519
#55 My Sweet 1,5 Old Flop
Image source: TheAntoni
#56 Amazed
Image source: LaurenShisler
#57 My Ragdoll Taught His Adopted Brother Everything Except How To See Straight
Image source: reelbearmedia
#58 This Is Siri, She’s A Ragdoll And Today Is Her Birthday
Image source: tylertjh
#59 Anyone Else Struggle To Get House Work Done In Peace?
Image source: RabidFairy19
#60 Ultimate Ragdoll Flop
Image source: DiHanaJ
#61 Vinnie Joined Us For Christmas Dinner
Image source: guillotinesuperfan
#62 Apparently This Is Comfortable
Image source: mewmw
#63 The Vet Says He’s Fat
Image source: ipyalia
#64 They’re Finally Getting Along After 1 Month Of Constant Chasing & Wrestling
Image source: MomoGunn
#65 Panko Got Neutered Today And Is Now A Donut
Image source: cmelissa27
#66 My Ragdoll, Jabba, Betrayed By The Lack Of Treats In My Hand
Image source: mjbyrd
#67 I Think My Ragdoll Is Broken, Please Advise How To Fix
Image source: kitkat_splat
#68 These Two!
Image source: acaciaone
#69 Brought Home My New Girl Today
Image source: mollyshau
#70 Honey
Image source: ichigovaizard
#71 My Ragdoll Kitten, Stratos
Image source: SuperDolan
#72 My Fluffball Already 6 Months Old, Weighing In At 5kg
Image source: cheeky_potato7
#73 This Box Has Excellent Structural Integrity
Image source: Naeojinx
#74 Floki Being A Good Boy
Image source: SmokeMcHam
#75 This Ragdoll Cat Was Looking At Me While Siting Like A Human Being
Image source: Abbertftw
#76 Ragdoll Kitty Blep!
Image source: XxAnyaxX3z
#77 Belly Up
Image source: malleynator
#78 Appa And Momo Wish Y’all A Wonderful Christmas!
Image source: Kiwi_OW
#79 Begging For Some Snacks
Image source: ekajaochan
#80 Happy 8 Months Jojo! Here Is Another Monthly Report On My Kitten’s Growth
Image source: Ozu92
#81 Milo Loves Helping With The Christmas Baking
Image source: KiiraHu
#82 Supervisors
Image source: alfredorat
#83 Mr. Bojangles The Ragdoll Serving Up 4 Perfectly Curled Feetsies. How Is He So Perfect?
Image source: MrsTruce
#84 Nothing Smells Better Then A Freshly Washed Ragdoll
Image source: Flake_3418
#85 My Ragdoll Kitten Ready For Takeoff From The Bed
Image source: tenaya202
#86 I Hate Combs
Image source: dada.ragdoll
#87 Our Newest Baby, Walter
Image source: 373398734
#88 This Cat Is The Biggest Goofball I’ve Ever Had
Image source: lavomatic
#89 Feeling Photogenic
Image source: PB2723
#90 Size Difference
Image source: Niesje023
#91 Half Brother Ragdolls Enjoying The Top Of Their Tower
Image source: kingfifteen
#92 I Am A Mighty Little Man
Image source: Kelly240361
#93 Maxie And His Sisters
Image source: jncb
#94 Little Cosmo
Image source: renatelj
#95 Sleeping Soundly On Her Toy
Image source: ekajaochan
#96 The First Thing I See Every Morning
Image source: _jardinero
#97 There’s No Such Thing As Personal Space If You’re A Ragdoll Owner
Image source: gabriel_dm92
#98 The Ragdoll I’m Catsitting. 99% Floof
Image source: _Litheen_
#99 Begging For Belly Rubs
Image source: monateru
#100 Any Time I Make An Attempt To Organize The Counter
Image source: gwendolynnlight
#101 My Fluffy Baby
Image source: moraxellabella
