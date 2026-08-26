Queer as Folk Cast: Where Are the Stars of the British Series Today?

More than 25 years after its debut, Queer as Folk remains one of British television’s most influential dramas. After it premiered on February 23, 1999, the show changed British television in ways few dramas had before. Created by Russell T Davies, the groundbreaking series followed the lives, relationships, and struggles of three gay men living in Manchester. Its honest storytelling and memorable characters helped pave the way for more LGBTQ+ representation on television.
Although the original British version lasted just two seasons, its cast left a lasting impression on audiences. While many of the Queer as Folk cast went on to enjoy successful careers across television, film, and theatre, others stepped away from the spotlight. Here’s a look at where the stars of Queer as Folk are today.
Aidan Gillen as Stuart Alan Jones
Aidan Gillen was already building a respectable acting career before landing the role of Stuart Alan Jones, the confident and charismatic advertising executive who became the face of the series. His fearless performance turned him into one of Britain’s most talked-about television actors. Since Queer as Folk, Gillen has become an internationally recognized star. He portrayed Tommy Carcetti in The Wire, the calculating Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish in Game of Thrones, and appeared in films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and Those Who Wish Me Dead. He remains one of Ireland’s most respected actors.
Craig Kelly as Vince Tyler
Craig Kelly earned praise for portraying Stuart’s loyal best friend, Vince Tyler, whose quieter personality balanced the show’s central trio. His performance resonated with audiences who appreciated Vince’s warmth and vulnerability. Since Queer as Folk, Kelly has continued working steadily in British television. He has appeared in popular shows including Coronation Street, Hotel Babylon, Boat Story, and numerous stage productions. Although he hasn’t starred in as many projects as Aidan Gillen, Kelly remains active in television and theatre.
Charlie Hunnam as Nathan Maloney
Queer as Folk introduced audiences to Charlie Hunnam, who was just 18 when he portrayed Nathan Maloney. His character was a teenager exploring his sexuality and beginning a complicated relationship with Stuart. Hunnam has since become one of Britain’s biggest Hollywood exports. His breakthrough came with Sons of Anarchy, where he starred as Jax Teller for seven seasons. He later appeared in films including Pacific Rim, The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Gentlemen, and Rebel Moon. He continues to headline major film and television projects.
Esther Hall as Romey Sullivan
English actress Esther Hall joined the Queer as Folk cast as Romey Sullivan. Her relationship with Vince highlighted the emotional complexities faced by the show’s characters. Since the show ended, Esther Hall has built a consistent television career with appearances in Silent Witness, Waking the Dead, and Doctors. She recently guest-starred in The Diplomat and Best Interests. Although she hasn’t worked on any major acting project since 2024, Hall remains an active performer in British television.
Denise Black as Hazel Tyler
Denise Black played Hazel, Vince’s outspoken mother, whose unconditional support made her one of the series’ most beloved characters. Black has continued acting in television, theatre, and independent films. She has appeared in Coronation Street, Doctors, Emmerdale Farm, and Waterloo Road. Alongside acting, she has also worked as a writer and theatre producer.
Andy Devine as Bernard Thomas
Andy Devine portrayed Bernard Thomas, Hazel Tyler’s lodger. While he appeared in all 10 episodes, he was one of the show’s supportive characters. After Queer as Folk, Devine continued acting, continuing his role in Emmerdale Farm. However, he eventually stepped away from high-profile television work. Unlike several of his co-stars, he maintained a private life and largely remained out of the public spotlight. Unfortunately, Andy Devine died on January 27, 2022, from pneumonia after an accidental fall.
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