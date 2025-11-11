Putin And Kim Jong-Un Become Cat Scratching Posts

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-Un come to life in these neat miniature hand-crafted figurines that — thanks to their hessian rope torsos — double as cat toys. If they’re not popular with people, at least you know cats will be quite happy to sink their claws into them.
It took the brilliant masterminds at pro-Internet anonymity VPN service provider HideMyAss.com 200 hours to create this ‘one-of-a-kind protest product and the ultimate feline satirical statement.’ Each scratching post stands at a cat-accessible height of 1.5ft and will set you back by “just” US$7245 (£4,500). Proceeds go to the Index on Censorship in its efforts to promote and defend the right to freedom of expression.
More info: hidemyass.com | pussycatriot.org (h/t: sobadsogood)
