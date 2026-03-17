Nicky Jam: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Nicky Jam: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nicky Jam

March 17, 1981

Lawrence, Massachusetts, US

45 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam is an American and Colombian singer known for his soulful vocals and pioneering reggaeton sound. He consistently blends romantic lyrics with vibrant urban rhythms.

His breakthrough arrived with the 2015 global hit “El Perdón,” a collaboration with Enrique Iglesias. The track quickly dominated Latin charts, cementing his return to international acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Nick Rivera Caminero was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father. His family relocated to San Juan, Puerto Rico, at age ten.

There, he embraced reggaeton as a way to learn Spanish and navigate his new surroundings, developing an early passion for music. He completed his high school education.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Nicky Jam’s life, including a marriage to Angélica Cruz from 2017 to 2018. He was also engaged to model Cydney Moreau in 2020.

Jam is a father to four children: Yarimar Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Joe Martin, and Luciana. He shares Joe Martin with Janexsy Figueroa and Luciana with Carolina Nieto.

Career Highlights

Nicky Jam’s albums, including Fénix and Íntimo, have driven reggaeton to global audiences. His 2015 single “El Perdón” with Enrique Iglesias became a number one Latin hit.

He expanded into acting, appearing in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Bad Boys for Life. Jam also starred in and executive produced his Netflix biographical series, Nicky Jam: El Ganador.

To date, Jam has collected numerous accolades, including a Latin Grammy Award, solidifying his status as a foundational artist in urban Latin music.

Signature Quote

“I love to see people’s faces change when they hear me speak English and they realize how far I have been able to go.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Refuses To Back Down After Fiancée’s Family Turn On Him Over $700 Coat
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Ginger Snaps TV Series: Can It Revive the Werewolf Genre?
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2020
15 Denim Portraits Of Celebrities And Famous Personalities By Ian Berry
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Darius Slay: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2026
Hey Pandas, How Is Poverty Related To Or Connected To Social Issues? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Of The Funniest Parent Tweets We Found On The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025