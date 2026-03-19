57 Cool Sticks People Found In The Wild That Could Even Serve As Blades, Staffs, And Swords

If you ever look back on your childhood, you’ll realize that the simplest things, like a stick, held so much potential for creativity. Even without fancy gadgets, a tiny twig could be transformed into a wand, staff, sword, or any number of magical objects.
The best part is that even if it’s now a struggle to recapture that whimsy of the past, you can still pick up a random cool-looking stick and just let loose. That’s exactly what the folks in this list did after finding weird and interestingly shaped pieces of wood.
#1 “Hey, Check Out This Cool Stick I Found”
Image source: MohammedMcloven
#2 Mightve Found The One
Image source: ShareItchy8235
What most parents can agree on is that if they let their children go crazy collecting sticks, there’ll be a whole beaver dam set up next to their house. This is because little kids see endless possibilities in tiny twigs and big branches, because they know it can be used for just about anything.
According to parenting experts, little children aren’t concerned with finding the perfect plaything when they’re out on an adventure; they just want something that will add to their enjoyment. That’s why even the most “imperfect” sticks can sometimes be the most fun to collect because their shape, size, or color can add so much to the story the kid is making up as they go.
#3 Stick’s People I Present To You My Dragon
Image source: R-mcch
#4 Brought This Beauty Home From A Camping Trip. Any Tips On Making It Into A Walking Stick?
Image source: rhizomesandchrome
There’s a reason why stick-collecting is something that draws young children to it so strongly, and it’s not just because it’s a silly and fun thing to do. Research has found that when kids collect twigs, rocks, or other random items, it actually helps boost their creativity, independence, and emotional regulation.
These “transitional objects” are their simple way of giving expression to their inner world and also anchoring their imagination to reality. For adults, these items might not have much meaning, but for little kids, these treasures are often a window into their hearts, where even the most ordinary things can seem extraordinary.
#5 Elden Ring Staff In My Dad’s Farm
Image source: TwistLife7716
#6 Found The Fire Staff Of My Dreams
Image source: SabbyFox
#7 Behold
Image source: Fortescew
As you’ve probably noticed from all of these pictures, there are so many people who seem to love collecting weirdly shaped pieces of wood. What you probably didn’t know is that there’s a whole community of folks who are actually very passionate about sticks, all because of two friends, Boone Hogg and Logan Jugler, who started the ‘officialstickreviews’ page in 2023.
Their passion for cool-looking twigs and branches spurred on an entire movement and led so many people on journeys of exploration to find the best sticks. Although it might seem like an odd idea to have a huge bunch of folks rally behind, the founders mentioned that it’s simply about finding magic everywhere.
#8 Did I Win The Stick Lottery?
Image source: fox_757
#9 Found This Wonderful Stick The Other Day, Thought You Might Like It!
Image source: Aernestoprimo
#10 This Stick I Found Looks Like A Burning Torch, Flame Included
Image source: hoikarnage
Based on all of these photos, you might feel like the only place to find a great twig or branch is outside, but the ‘officialstickreviews’ founders state that there are some amazing sticks passed down from generation to generation. It might seem surprising, but some of these wooden pieces actually have a lot of stories and sentimental value behind them.
Therefore, it seems like collecting sticks isn’t just a hobby or pastime; for some people, it might be a way to reflect on simpler times or to carve out a memory. Luckily, these pieces of wood also tend to be long-lasting, which is why enthusiasts can keep them safely and pass them on to their loved ones to continue the tradition.
#11 Stix
Image source: ConstructionBrief989
#12 Found A +5 Legendary Ogre Club Today!
Found this out in a wash, and didn’t even see the weird long handle end at first!
Image source: havik312
#13 Elder Ring Stick
Image source: MiYuOttavia-wohallaw
It’s not just now that folks are getting into collecting sticks; humans of the past also loved using twigs and branches in their everyday lives. According to science, these pieces of wood served as very useful tools as they could be carved into a lot of different shapes, which helped people hunt for food or protect themselves.
Apart from that, humans of the past also used branches and twigs to build shelter, mark their territory, test ground stability, and for support in treacherous spots. With all of these uses, it’s definitely clear why we are still drawn to sticks to this day, as they have been our faithful companions since the dawn of time.
#14 Is It A Hairband Or A Crown?
Image source: Joja__
#15 Found This When I Was 8.. I’m 29 Now
Image source: Ghost_WS6
#16 What Are We Thinking Guys, Sword Or Dagger?
Image source: xRhyfel
It definitely seems like all of the folks in this list got a lot of joy from finding their cool stick, because, in most cases, they probably had to spend time exploring nature to find it. This hunting behavior can be a lot of fun because it helps people disconnect from technology and reconnect with a primal part of their being.
Although getting such an amazing object can give a lot of happiness in itself, sometimes, the journey of finding it can be even more thrilling. That’s why psychologists state that hunting and collecting for treasures like this can keep people motivated, excited, and even evoke a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time.
#17 What Do We Think About Hammers?
Found this bad boy on a hike but sadly had over 10km left to go so it had to stay.
Image source: Hopeful_Parsnip2911
#18 Giant Hammer Stick
Image source: SprinklesLower6338
#19 Found A Stick At Nariaiji Temple, Japan
Image source: flattenedbricks
Collecting sticks is something that children are often drawn to more than adults, but recent studies have found that kids don’t tend to do so nowadays, as they spend most of their time indoors. This change in behavior, coupled with a sharp increase in screen time, means that little ones hardly spend any time playing outside.
That’s why parents need to encourage their children to collect weird sticks and play with them, as this simple action can motivate them to enjoy the outdoors more. It will also help them reconnect with their imagination, get fresh air, and slowly improve their hand-eye coordination.
#20 I Also Found A Cool Sword Stick
Covered in ancient magic moss.
Image source: Livefiction1
#21 I Unga, Therefore I Bunga
Image source: humbleGOD2020
#22 I Have Had This Stick For Over Four Years
Eucalyptus branch I found after the tree got cut down.
Image source: Huebacca
Stick collecting as a hobby can be the easiest one to start, but it’s possible that after seeing the posts in this list, people might feel unsure about how to go about even collecting the wooden pieces. That’s why stick experts suggest simply going for walks and picking a nice twig or branch, instead of waiting to find the perfect piece.
Another creative way of going about it is to take a stroll through heavily wooded areas, as those often seem to have the best wood pieces. Some enthusiasts also wait for storms so that they can go out just after and sift through fallen twigs and branches to see if anything cool is there for them.
#23 Ultimate Stick
Image source: Rayto_day
#24 Found A Nice Club On The Beach
Image source: M33p3rs_J33p3rs
#25 You Guys Talking About Sticks?? Heres One!
Image source: THEROWANSKl
As you probably realized from this list, most people collect sticks just because it gives them a lot of happiness, but there are also other ways to make use of these wood pieces instead of just keeping them in storage. According to outdoorsmen, a fun way to make use of twigs or branches would be to make a fort, stick figures, wicket stumps, or sports bats.
Some creative people even use sticks to create art, either by using them as large paintbrushes or setting them up in a way that’s pleasing to the eye. Since these items are so easily available in nature, they’re also an eco-friendly and sustainable way of creating something from scratch.
#26 Her Name Is Seaxcalibur
Image source: Materiaxx
#27 Found A Rad Spirally Boi
Image source: mamoneydontjiggle
#28 I Just Found This Stick In The Beach
Image source: S4VIT4R_002
Regardless of whether you’re an enthusiast or couldn’t care less about these wood pieces, you’ll have to admit that this list was full of some pretty cool sticks. It’s clear that these interesting-looking twigs and branches gave people a lot of joy and helped them make some amazing memories.
Who knows, maybe you’ll find a weird stick the next time you go for a walk, and when that happens, we’d love to see a picture of it.
#29 Ice Blade
Image source: mancis1256
#30 How Awesome Is This Stick?
Image source: flattenedbricks
#31 Dragon Stick
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Stick Of Destiny
Image source: Arakihono
#33 Rate This Beautiful Thing
Image source: Ebi__zu
#34 Da Best Stick
Image source: Gas_Can_pl
#35 Staff Of The Ogre Magi
Pretty high strength requirement but absolutely worth it.
Image source: BluntTruthGentleman
#36 Someone Left A Big Iron In The Woods
Image source: TheChickenWizard15
#37 So Today I Became A Wizard
Found this beauty while waiting for my car.
Image source: SoyDusty
#38 Shaman’s Scepter Or Duelist’s Rapier?
Image source: ricmo
#39 I Found This Cool Burl Stick. Should I Sand It Down Or Leave It Be?
Image source: thefoodieat
#40 This Intricate Pattern On A Stick Found While Hiking In Sedona, AZ
Image source: delayed_milk
#41 I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found
Image source: yellowdino2
#42 Rare Magic Stick Found In An Ancient Roman City In Greece (Lissos)
I think it has nothing to do with the history of a place, but I found it cool that it comes from an ancient city as well.
Image source: Extreme_Champion_250
#43 Small Twigs I Found In A Park But I Cant Seem To Find Any Google Results On Them
Image source: shad00sworld
#44 Sticks On Sticks
Image source: relevantbreadstacker
#45 Cool Stick I Found On A Scout Camp Out
Image source: Thin_Map2894
#46 Saxophone Stick
Image source: epic-legend27
#47 The Monado Is Real
Image source: Expensive-Score-427
#48 Was Told My Christmas Tree Sword Might Belong Here
Image source: scoyle28
#49 I Found This Stick And It Looks Like A Katana In The Shadows
Image source: Icyray8
#50 Darederic Wood Blade
Image source: IllustriousHurry2380
#51 This One Makes A Cool Swoosh Sound
Image source: LeetSerge
#52 My Kid Came Home From The Bus Stop And Declared That He Had Found A “Stick Of Pie”, And Needless To Say, I Was Really Confused. Then He Pulled This From His Jacket
Image source: themoonandthehermit
#53 Found This “Stick” 15 Years Ago When Looking For Cool Sticks To Fence With My Brothers. It Was Immediately Banned From Being Used
Image source: DM_me_fun_stuff_pls
#54 Not A Sword But I Found A Cool Gun Stick
Image source: reddit.com
#55 How Good Is This Stick I Found
Image source: flattenedbricks
#56 Rate My Stick
Image source: Yimot
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