‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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Alan Ritchson, best known for leading Amazon Prime Video’s hit action series Reacher, reportedly got into a scuffle with his neighbor in Nashville over the weekend.

The 43-year-old appears in a video of the incident, obtained by a prominent news outlet, getting violent with a man identified as Ronnie Taylor.

According to Taylor, the altercation left him bruised and battered. Though he did not seek medical attention, he reported the incident to law enforcement.

Social media reactions to the video have been mixed, with some asking for “Ritchson’s side of the story” and others joking that the actor was filming for “Reacher Season 4.”

Alan Ritchson was caught on camera clashing with a neighbor over an issue involving his bike

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

TMZ published a minute-long video on Sunday, March 22, showing Ritchson, dressed in a white shirt, attacking Taylor, who was wearing a blue T-shirt.

Taylor told the outlet the confrontation stemmed from a verbal spat between them on Saturday, when he confronted the actor about riding his bike at excessive speeds in their suburb while revving the engine.

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Getty/Gotham

He admitted to flipping Ritchson off at the time, with the actor returning the gesture.

On Sunday, around noon, Ritchson was again riding his bike, this time accompanied by two children, seemingly his own, when the situation escalated.

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Prime Video

According to Taylor, when he asked Ritchson to “f***ing stop this, please,” the exchange turned physical. He alleged that the actor punched him multiple times and kicked him. 

A photo published by TMZ shows Taylor with bruises on his forehead, jaw, and chin.

Taylor further claimed he was hit “at least four times” while on the ground, dealing with the previous blows, and alleged that Ritchson at one point tried to run him off with his bike.

Police confirmed to TMZ that an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made.

Netizens mocked Taylor for taking on Ritchson despite his bigger size, while saying the actor channeled his on-screen persona

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: mayorrr12

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Prime Video

“Why would you approach this man, built like a tank? Why did you think he couldn’t fight?” one asked Taylor, while another added, “Did he not see any of his movies?”

“Think it’s part of the new season for Reacher that they are filming,” remarked a third. 

“Don’t mess with Thad Castle, dude,” said a fourth, referencing Ritchson’s popular TV series Blue Mountain State, in which he played a hyper-intense and often unhinged captain of the titular BMS football team.

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Prime Video

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Midnight_kev

Another asked for the full video of the incident while blaming the neighbor for “being a Karen” about the bikes. 

Some called the video “AI,” while others pointed out Alan’s kids waiting for their dad on their own bikes to be done with the scuffle before riding off behind him, saying they “appeared unfazed” by the violence.

The incident marks Ritchson’s first public feud, though he previously spoke about having an adversary

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: RickRollin2

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Getty/Randy Shropshire

In February 2025, Ritchson spoke to GQ about his high school classmate, former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, calling him a “motherf**ker.” 

“We are adversaries,” he went on to add. 

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: GQ

Ritchson was born in North Dakota, but his family moved to Florida when he was 10. He attended Niceville High School, where Gaetz was a class ahead of him.

Gaetz went on to represent Florida’s 1st Congressional District from 2016 until his resignation in 2024. 

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: repmattgaetz

His time in office was marred by several controversies, including allegations that he paid 12 women more than $90,000 “for s*x and/or dr*gs,” per a draft of the House ethics report.

Gaetz was also accused of having intimate encounters with a minor, but he denied the allegation. 

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Prime Video

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: Noav5g

He was reelected to his seat in 2024 but resigned on November 13 after the president tapped him to be his attorney general.

Ritchson expressed his displeasure with Floridians who continued to vote for Gaetz, saying, “It’s shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continued to vote for somebody, knowing everything we know about him. He’s just not a good dude.”

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Image credits: ClownDetectiveX

During his interview, the actor revealed he had thought about running for office to “outdo somebody like [Gaetz],” but decided against it because he believes he’s not “duplicitous enough to succeed in politics.”

“I hope he gets the law thrown at him,” a netizen said about Ritchson

&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

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&#8216;Reacher&#8217; Star Alan Ritchson Under Investigation After Altercation Caught On Video

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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