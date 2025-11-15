30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

by

To me, programming and coding are nothing short of magic. You write some squiggles made of light by wiggling your hands above a keyboard and boom—you make contact with your computer. It’s talking to machines, Pandas, and I think it’s magnificently weird when you start looking at coding from an outsider’s perspective.

And even though I’m absolutely awful at programming (truly horrendous, just the worst, I am a metaphorical monkey with a mouse), something I’m pretty good at is humor. Especially recognizing a good joke when it’s staring me in the face. That’s why I’m so captivated by the r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit, a sprawling cyber-community that celebrates computer-related humor and has some truly hilarious content. We’ve collected some of their best memes and jokes that programmers will relate to and, we’re pretty certain, would make even a toaster laugh.

In the mood for some more coding chuckles and keyboard quips? Don’t even worry about it, Bored Panda’s got you covered! We’ve written about the r/ProgrammerHumor community quite extensively in the past and you’ll find our last two articles about the subreddit here and here, written by my talented colleagues.

Bored Panda reached out to software engineer, musician, and artist Andrew Eckel for some great insights about the programming world, why debugging can be so much fun, and about those rare ‘eureka’ moments that are so rewarding and make the pursuit of coding all worth it. Scroll down for my full interview with him. Meanwhile, if you’d like to find out about Andrews’s newest art project that was made using code, it was recently featured on Bored Panda—you can read about it right here.

#1 As Long As You Code, You’ll Have These Feelings !

Image source: taralino

#2 They Are Not Intresting Anymore

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: lechristmas

#3 Days Since Last Timezone Issue

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Sharpie_Extra

#4 My “Web Server” Halloween Costume— 404 Champagne Not Found!

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: pkpenton

#5 All Good!

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: girayozil

#6 In My Case It’s Intentional

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: larsiusprime

#7 Same Happened To This Meme

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: lookslikes

#8 Behind The Scenes

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Contact_1234

#9 Based On A Real Story

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: FedorMoiseev

#10 I Got This Advice

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: code_snail

#11 Strange Kind

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: yuva-krishna-memes

#12 We Have All Been There

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: lunasorcery

#13 Nothing Can Match This Feeling!

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: dodongdfht5

#14 *sigh*

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Polycarpboss

#15 Bullet Proof

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: dan_abramov

#16 You Shall Never Disrespect The Ways Of The Elders

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: pantherBlitzz

#17 Comment Your Code People

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: memes-of-awesome

#18 Companies Stuck In 2019 Still Tryna Be Like Amazon

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: riseofthenothing

#19 Seen At Computer Lab

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Not-original

#20 He’s Got A Point

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Dumbhosadika

#21 Ghaas

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: HenryHoffman

#22 Depression Is No More

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Obroten54

#23 Found In A Book Of Facts

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: Feetpmn95

#24 Conspiracy Forever

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: yuva-krishna-memes

#25 Oh No

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: iamdevloper

#26 Right?

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: NickTheTiger

#27 It Hurts My Soul To Type ‘Color’

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: MrMartin777

#28 Really It Is A Mystery

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: adhdeveloper_dude

#29 True Or Not?

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: gedda

#30 4 Months Into My First Sof-Dev Job And Getting Serious Impostor Syndrome

30 Painfully Relatable Memes And Jokes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)

Image source: insafian

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
