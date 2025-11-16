Hey Pandas, If You Could Change One Thing About The School System, What Would It Be? (Closed)

Ugh, school. Where do we begin? Both as kids and adults we all have something we would like to be changed. Share your ideas.
#1
Teaching basic finance! As in, how a mortgage works, how banks lend money, how credit card interest works, retirement funds etc. Why didn’t they teach us any of that in regular everyday school?
#2
Pay Educators More!
#3
A greater focus on careers in trade (at least in the US). College is nice, but not for everyone. We still need HVAC technicians, plumbing, electricians, auto mechanics, good haircuts, and so on. Remember- every time you enter a fancy modern building, it was designed by the college educated, but it was built by guys with technical certificates.
#4
My biggest thing would be homework. Homework shouldn’t be mandatory unless it’s a class assignment that you didn’t finish.
Let kids be kids, school is not their life, so let them live it how they want and not be stressed out by something so unnecessary (homework, not school)
#5
Standardized Tests
(New York State uses these tests to assess their educators)
It is not fair to evaluate teachers based on my son’s ability to take a test. I would just like the teachers to be evaluated across the board more fairly.
#6
The zero tolerance bullying thing to be more inforced. Me and my friends sometimes get tripped,stuff thrown at us, and harassed right in front of the teachers eyes. The teachers excuse is the hierarchy system and how they cant control the popular kids. ( kids with lots of money, mainstream kids, kids whose parents have threatened to sue the school or harm the schools students,etc.)
#7
More money for education, education should be one of the top priority for each government, everywhere in the world
#8
Expecting so much out of teachers and in return paying them so little.
#9
The way bullying is handled.
Being a student myself, I have witnessed many other students being bullied to the extent of tears, and when they alert their teachers about it, they just turn a blind eye. This is not – and won’t ever be- okay. Kids commit [unalive] because of bullying. We need to make a change.
#10
I was a High School teacher so I am drawing on my experience here. The Finnish system is the world’s best. Follow that and all of society will benefit. Please research before commenting.
#11
Teach things that will make a difference in a persons life such as …life skills on a global and multicultural level. Planning and managing goals, finances, income, taxes, insurance, home purchase, home mantenance, auto maintenance, navigating bureaucracy and the paperwork involved, law, political governance, voting, cooking, cleaning, purchasing goods and groceries, building and maintaining relationships, having children, writing a will, planning a funeral, building a viable business, wilderness survival skills, sewing skills, plant identification, basic first aid, and I’m certain there is much more I have missed. STEM should also be taught but leave specialized interests for post secondary (which should be free), with introductories in high school. Also, when things like chemistry are taught, teach the correct and most current information. Kids don’t need their heads filled with the historical progression of scientific understanding that was proven wrong except in a history class.
#12
I live in Canada. Despite being a bilingual country only one province is committed to being bilingual (not the one you think– it’s actually the ittt bitty province of New Brunswick out in the Maritimes). I dislike that there is no consistency in the country for how language is taught.
What I would want is for half days to be French and half to be English with a period devoted in each grade to native languages. It’s embarrassing to honestly have no clue how to pronounce names that use characters from outside our typical alphabet especially when those people are literally born and raised here. I would also want, at least for a couple years in elementary, a period devoted to ASL– it shouldn’t be on me to pay for a college course as an adult to learn how to better communicate with deaf people in our society, the government knows they exist, why create systemic isolation? If there is time to learn how to use a computer in the 21st century where kids start school already owning one, then there should be time to learn languages that both honour our country’s heritage and help us communicate with those we would otherwise make feel uncomfortable.
As it is, in my province (Ontario), you are only required to have one period of french up to grade 9, after that you can switch to a different language or continue in French for another year or two. I had the privilege of attending a private French immersion school so all classes except for English were taught in French– I speak both fluently and can couch that it in no way inhibits your ability to speak English, if anything it helps you learn the intricacies of grammar conventions.
#13
1. School funding should not be determined by standardized test scores, the “gifted” schools have the highest state funding and endless amounts of programs, while “regular” schools are cutting extracurricular programs left and right since they can’t afford it.
2. Pay teachers better wages AND provide the supplies needed for their classrooms to function. I’m not talking about the fun posters I just mean basic material required. Pencils, paper, white board markers. We managed to rent all these kids laptops during covid but can’t provide teachers basic supplies in the classroom?
3. A curriculum catered to the needs of the individual student. Not everyone learns the same way or at the same pace, but every child deserves the chance for a proper education.
4. Edible school lunches.
5. The ability to effectively protect children from school violence, ranging from a fight to a firearm.
6. Putting kids in detention and preventing them from catching up on homework/class work. Seriously? I was honestly floored to hear this from my high schooler.
#14
Dress codes. Kids should be able to wear what makes them comfortable, not what the school seems fit. At my high school, they banned Hoodies, Crocs, Open-Toed shoes and a bunch of other things.
#15
I would like to see schools stop allowing small minorities of parents-with zero background in education-influence what children learn or what books kids have access to. If you don’t want your child learning about something, it’s your responsibility to restrict it, just like you would with a violent TV program.
#16
Minority kids should be treated fairly. I’m in a UT school rn. I got tackled a few days ago bc I was wearing a Pride pin.
#17
Got 5 Things! Here we are:
Firstly, the excessive amount of Homework. I don’t want to have to be doing six hours of science per night, but oh well, here I am. I’m not saying effectively rule-out homework as a thing, but tone it down a little. Well, a lot.
Secondly, we need to learn some basic Life Skills. Finance, Economics, Cooking, Cleaning (both boys & girls!), Self-Care & Hygiene (would have helped some kids in my class 🤮) and the rest of the basic stuff you gotta know.
Thirdly, Single-Sex Bathrooms & Changing Rooms. It’s SO uncomfortable having to basically get naked with a large, hormonal male staring at you from across the locker room. I don’t get how some people think this is inclusive.
Fourth, the Bullying Situation. We need more opportunities for people who experience bullying to be able to seek help (sometimes anonymously due to embarrassment or shame) after being subjected to harassment / bullying at school.
Lastly, more lessons on acceptance of your body. You only got one, there’s no point in endlessly comparing it with others and wishing you could change things about yourself, it just leads to dysmorphia. You’re fine EXACTLY as you are!
#18
American here: Logic, as a skill, needs to be more emphasized. Many classes have bits of that incorporated, but evidently not enough.
#19
The fact that the school is run by a man so as a 7th grader we are not allowed to bring purses to school to store period products and if we take a pad out of our pencil cases in a male teachers classrooms you’re asked what it is as they think you’re being sneaky with a phone or something. Absolutely disgusting, these people.
#20
Change the curriculum for special needs students. I am level one autistic and so many times I would tell my teacher that their, questions, or instructions don’t make sense. They’d just go (insert Karen voice) “Well, EVERYONE ELSE got it” well I’m sorry I have a condition that makes me different! We have the technology to do personalized learning plans where everyone has their own special curriculum, just we’ve been doing the old way for so long and the teachers are lazy.
2. Less school days! Just from being at school for a day causes me to hide in my room for the rest of the day, it’s hard for me to go 5 days a week because I’m autistic level one.
3. Teachers need to be payed more
4. Teachers should show that they care and not be sarcastic. I’ve cried so many times because a teacher was sarcastic to me. (Which I can’t tell what’s sarcasm or not too well) and so many teachers just don’t want to talk to me and treat me like a human. The classes I do best in are the ones where the teacher is kind to me and I want to impress them. If they don’t care then I don’t care
THIS IS THE AMERICAN SCHOOL SYSTEM BTW
#21
Funding. Every public school ( US) would get all the funding needed to pay the teachers living wages. To feed the poorest kids a Healthy meal(s)
To teach foreign language, arts, and music starting in grade school. As well as the math, science, literature, etc. Curriculum.
The US was supposed to be the great melting pot. But how do you blend with a monolingual education? Our educational system is the laughing stock of the world.
#22
Learn anything anytime for free for all your life.
#23
1. Smaller class sizes. This means hiring more teachers, which means paying them better and treating them better. Many studies have shown how much better smaller class sizes are for everybody: less stress for teachers, more individual attention for students, and the teacher has time and energy to understand individual students’ needs.
2. Equalize the amount of money the schools get for students. My first-year college students were always appalled when I explained to them that in the US, it’s local property taxes that pay for local schools, meaning that poorer areas with lower property values get significantly less money for their students. My first-years always asked why the US didn’t pool the tax money federally and then dole it out equally per student. I told them I had no idea, because that is definitely what we should be doing! The current system feeds into vicious cycles of poverty.
#24
Probably won’t be a fan-favorite, but making political history education stronger. Understanding the history of politics is what creates thoughtful voters.
#25
Stop the no-tolerance nonsense and allow for flex-tolerance judicial protocols. This protocol should allow both students & parents/guardians to submit an appeal to cases. Learning how to appeal to cases is important to development, judicial experience, and form processes.
#26
Later start times and please, PLEASE, better sex education. My school literally asked us if we knew how sex worked, and when the class raised their hands to say they did, the teacher just showed an animated video of the life of a sperm cell. I didn’t know how any of it worked, I had been looking forward to the class to have my questions answered. But I was too embarrassed to speak up, everyone else seemed to know already. Also, lgbtq inclusive sex ed! I’m an 18 year old lesbian now and only just properly learned about the hymen and that “breaking it” is a myth. That’s not right.
#27
I’m a former military B.R.A.T., born and raised. Because of this my siblings and I were able to experience other cultures and their education systems. I have to honestly say the USA education system completely sucks. In Japan kids are in school from 6am to 6pm. No one changes classrooms except the teachers. Lunch is at your desk and free. Vacation breaks are non-existent. In Germany and most European schools you are taught a trade at fifteen years of age and your entire education is FREE and not paid for through property taxes, enabling everyone to be taught fairly. Childcare is usually unnecessary as most of these educational systems require children to be in school before their parents leave for work and end after most parents are home. As in the US military, if there’s a problem with your child in school, the parents supervisor/boss is notified. And the parent has to report back to said supervisor on how the issue was resolved. This tends to severely cut down on behavioral issues and child abuse. Exposure to other cultures assists in allowing us to see past differences, see other people are just as human as we are with similar hopes and dreams and enlarges our minds to consider other opinions and future possibilities. The US educational system is archaic and corrupt. Most countries know more about our true history than we do. These are several of the reasons the US rarely ranks higher than 24 on the list for the best educational system worldwide. There are several “3rd world” countries that remain ranked higher than us every single year. US textbooks, syllabus, exams and educational requirements are NOT controlled or created by educators. There is a small corporate group with its own agenda dictating these things by offering textbooks and much needed supplies for free. Most US teachers detest all of the above but are not allowed any other alternative without risking termination. This how we got here, this toxic environment of today. Isn’t it time for a major change?
#28
Way less focus on sports. Especially football. I don’t see the appeal in watching a bunch of idiots slam into each other, and the football guys always have massive egos. I’m American btw, and I think our country would be better off if we actually focused on learning important stuff.
#29
Naptimes I think school should have Naptime students are expected to be 100% ready at all time but we have to wake up early and (sometimes) go to bed late like for studying and are expected to do good on all assignments/tests given I think naptimes are necessary for school
#30
We have a system in the UK where successive governments have tried to hide the impact of generation upon generation of funding reductions by making the syllabus’ and exams easier. I remember my daughter doing her school leaver exams and me asking her questions and her answers other than basics were ‘that’s not on the syllabus’… or ‘we don’t have to know that’. I know a number of university academics who say that it used to be in a degree course that the 1st year was revisiting basic stuff just to make sure all the students were on the same page, now it’s the first two years doing it.
All so some twat of a politician who got a private education off mummy and daddy can say ‘see? Grades have gone up… so we’re doing a good job.’
Kids are not getting thicker or more stupid, but they are getting a raw deal by being turned out thinking they’re well-educated when they’re not compared with previous generations.
#31
as much as i believe in being progressive in most things, when it comes to our school/educational system i feel we need to stop trying to be progressive and take a step back. instead of using textbooks which can be used over several years teachers now use a lot of copied handouts. subjects such as math don’t change so why should a book be considered obsolete? also, english grammar books could be replaced with a simplistic version of the harbrace handbook for elementary students which is pretty cut and dry in how to write effectively. ALL parts of history should be taught and, again, the use of textbooks would be essential to this. it would make the students have to read and digest the information rather than have a handout with simple target points that don’t show how something that happened 100 yrs ago is currently effecting our societies. i know that many would not agree with me and that’s okay but i believe that getting an education means you have to put some effort into it. school does not have to be dry and boring if teachers are allowed to be creative and inventive in their methods. and, for heaven’s sakes, a real change needs to be made by parents – something that is not within the parameters of the schools – but they need to be involved in their children’s education at least to the point in that they know what the kids are studying. most parents don’t like homework and think it is too much but it is one of the first lessons that kids learn in time management. so, in that vein, the teachers collectively need to make sure that the students aren’t being loaded down with homework for four subjects on a single night. yes, changing the system would be complicated but i think the benefits that would be available for the kids would be worth it.
#32
Websites. UNBLOCKED.
#33
Qualified teachers in classrooms teaching, not teaching assistants. TA’s assisting teachers, not teaching whole classes. TA’s are no longer mums washing paint pots! TA’s should be used for intervention, small groups, classroom prep and 1to1 assistance not covering teachers because schools can’t or won’t spend money on paying for supply cover. Even more so since academies pay thousands for CEOs, executives and leaders & various other heads of this that & the other. An old saying- too many chiefs & not enough Indians.
Could go on but won’t. I’m having a rant! 🙈😂
#34
Kids with abuse or tramatic backgrounds should not be in the class with the rest when ; Scary videos, scenitive ones, judement videos, yelling or screaming, loud noises, and speaking of fostercare and DHS in front of us and doing things that scare people? Like I can handle most of it, but sometimes its too real! I will defend myself and I will fight for what needs to be done!
#35
The methode of watering down the education to get as many kids through as possible. I honestly think that it’s more benefitial to let them work to pass rather than lowering the requirements over time just t o have pretty numbers.
We in Germany have 4 seperate kinds of “High School” for kids with different potentials, so the effect of the smart kids being weighted down has a buffer. (Some idealists want to change that to not “discriminate” the slower kids though…)
#36
Teach adulting. No school systems adults would not work in. No homework.
#37
Way less bureaucracy and busy body paperwork for the teachers.
#38
Smaller schools. Administrators need to be familiar with all the kids and be able to treat/help them on an individual basis rather than single policy/across the board/one size fits all policies.
#39
Actually paying teachers💁
#40
I have somethings I would change (sorry if I copied someone’s answer I could only skim over some answers because my battery is at 9%)
Better food. Please don’t feed kids mystery meat and “mashed potatoes” then go on and talk about how to eat healthy.
Pay Teachers more. They are bringing knowledge to the next generation and they get paid 10-20 dollars an hour? Who actually wants to be a teacher after hearing you have to deal with kids and some have attitude and get paid hardly enough.
8% my battery is dying still.
Maybe be a bit lighter on homework, if you are complaining about you working after hours what about the kids doing school after school hours. At least make some of it optional.
Being able to enforce stuff. Don’t just watch your kids get stoned and swap drugs. Please at least stand up for someone being bullied. You think that the short kid is gonna do something?
I wish i could do more but it is 5%
#41
The strict dress codes. PERIODT!!
#42
Retired teacher here, so QUITE a few things:
— invest as much money as possible in early childhood education
— centralize education on the Federal level, so that all educator salaries are the median average for the entire US. As it is now, people on the coasts generally do very well as teachers; people anywhere else, esp in the South, do not do well at all. I moved from the South to the West Coast, just so I would do a lot better as a teacher.
— make school lunches a lot better. Michelle Obama had the right idea, but it was too much too soon. Bring back salad bars, please.
— hunger can be hard to spot; one school at the very least in each county/parish (I’m from Louisiana originally) should be designated a site where kids can get grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches. I taught high school in a very affluent area of Los Angeles. Each day I brought a bag of home-cooked food to school, and left with it empty every day, even in an affluent area. Kids (and staff) get hungry. Fed people feel cared for, and can function better.
— Don’t evaluate teachers’ ability to teach on how well or poorly a kid takes a test. Just so ridiculous.
— Aggressively vet administrators. Rotate them back into the classroom when complaints come pouring in, and they’ve lost touch with what it’s like to be a teacher. Five years as admin, one or two back in the classroom. Make them get back in touch with EVERYTHING teachers have to do and are responsible for.
— Restorative justice works. Say a kid tags a desk; make the kid write an apology to the teacher AND clean all the desks. Let kids know actions have consequences.
— Make schools safe for LGBTQ+ and trans students. Have designated safe bathrooms for everyone.
— Make administration do yard duty, while teachers get a break. It’s what we had in Los Angeles due to a strong teachers’ union. We had nutrition (15-20 minutes) and lunch (30 minutes) off. Time to eat, decompress, relax for a minute, run to the restroom, make copies, check phones/messages, or just chill out for a bit.
— Teachers’ unions across the US, including a national teachers’ unions. In Los Angeles, we fought for and got better working conditions a couple of times. Workers control the means of production! Workers together are far more powerful than any small powers-that-be. Without teachers, staff, custodians, etc., there is no school.
#43
take all politics out of the classroom.
#44
Get rid of SPORTS! Massive amounts of $$$ are spent on equipment only used by a few, fewer will ever play sports outside of school. NO pep rallies that take away from class time, NO uniforms, NO team signs. NO stadium for one sport! No sports injuries. Have exercise classes.
#45
The stupid dress code. I hate all of it who looks at someone’s knees and is like ooo your smexy
#46
Less testing, less grades.
More practical learning (learning about adding numbers while grocery shopping or learning languages via penpalling. Et cetera).
Not too big classes.
Not using tablets/computers all the time. It’s important to do stuff manually.
And honestly, I want the school system in my country to make it mandatory again to choose either German or French as one’s 2nd foreign language (English is mandatory as the 1st foreign language).
And they should stop with forcing special needs kids to go to public school. There’s simply too many heartbreaking stories if kids with severe autism that go through hell when they go to a normal public school and their parents fight hard battles to have their kids go to schools that spezializes in whatever the kids struggle with.
#47
Liveable wages for teachers. Class materials and supplies provided by the schools.
#48
The dress code! At my school, straps have to be 4 fingers wide and if we wear leggings we have to have fingertip length shirts. One time someone came up to me and asked “Is my shirt too short?” and I said no. She said that our principal said it was. I saw someone else with the exact same shirt in a different color and she said she didn’t get told anything. I have more complaints, but this is the main one.
#49
There’s a few:
1)As a student I find that tests are really hurtful to confidence as I’m a bad test taker but know all the subject matter. Having limited tests or no tests would be an improvement
2)a serious no tolerance policy on drugs bullying or false accusations(wether be academic or other
3) self expression. I can’t wear a racer back tank top without being dress coded but the cheerleaders are allowed to walk around with half their butts sticking out
4) more basic life skills teaching- financing, repair, and building. I’ll need to know how to do life beyond high school and it’s hard to learn it all
#50
To have more flexible lunch options. Yes, you can go get a note from your doctor and then give it to the school and THEN you get a different lunch, but they never have vegan options. Also, my school is constantly saying how you need to drink water but instead of giving us free water bottles with out lunch, we get free chocolate milk.
#51
I have a few:
Start time; my school starts at 7:30 but busses come at 7 so I have to be outside at 6:50. Teens need more sleep! We’re all severely sleep deprived.
Homework; there is hours a night pretty much no matter what classes you take and kids have sports and extracurricular stuff and jobs which are all also needed for money or college applications and just general quality of life.
Pay teachers more! They do a lot and don’t get very much in return.
Chill on state testing, thankfully my state doesn’t a lot money by test score (we do it by taxes on who lives nearby which also need to change, it’s causing school inequality because of the wealth differences), but there are so many and I’m sure they aren’t collecting much real data with all of them. (Ex. Government state test is required senior year and kids at my school don’t need it to graduate and thus answer “c” to every question. I’m sure other schools have similar things happen.)
Mental Health support and general accommodations; kids are so so stressed and anxious and there’s virtually no support. Accommodations for other disabilities are not always respected by teachers and they really need to be.
#52
No extra credit on any test in my county.
#53
Kids teasing kids. I hate this…. Kids hate on me because i like anime. Like, oh I’m sorry you don’t like it!! Also, I’m taking a Japanese class, and people ask me what certain things mean, and I say it and they laugh at me for not knowing or for knowing it. Anyone else have this problem? Kids are so rude to other kids. This gives me so much social stress and it’s hard me to focus about it, so you can imagine I don’t have the best grades. Teaches need to do stuff about this. Also, I have another, when I was in kindergarten we had an egg hunt. And we had a no pushing rule, and a kid pushed me. I got no candy that day. Teaches need to look at both stories instead of seeing the story from their eyes. Anyone agree on these or at least one of them?? Thanks!!
#54
As an 8th grader I think they should make learning more fun, apply what their teaching to our actual lives, focus more on what we will actually need in life, teach us the easy version of things instead of the things that are harder to remember, feed us food that’s actually edible, and give us more free time,
#55
Two more things
1) Skimpy uniforms for girls. What the hell? Why is there STILL no trousers option for girls in the majority of schools? What is WRONG with people?
2) English literature curriculum, for the sake of arnold UPDATE THE BOOKS. No kid should have to develop hatred of Shakespeare from having it forced on them, and here’s a newsflash, there are better / more contemporary books on most issues (racism, exclusion etc) available than stuff that was written in the 1940s and 50s!
#56
How about giving kids the opportunity to specialise?
When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was play sports. I ended up working in the industry so that was good. But it was at the expense of my more scholarly subjects. Maybe if a kid showed a talent or interest in a subject, allow them to focus all of their attention on that, instead of muddying the waters with subjects which they have no use for. If I have the potential to become a world class botanist, then why do I need to study religion, for instance? Or a language? I just think we ought to give kids a chance at being the absolute best they can be. I’m not saying this is for every student, but I think the opportunity should be there.
#57
3 things I want to happen, I know I’m breaking the rules.
1) Homework. “Here you just worked so hard for 8 hours, work on this for 2 more”. It brings lots of stress and anxiety to students’ lives. I feel like if we just abolished homework, school would be a lot more fun.
2) Students had a bit more freedom in learning. Idk about you, but I learn when I’m having fun. The other day in an interesting biology lesson, I learned that sharks were once land-dwelling creatures and resembled horses. I feel like we should have a bit more freedom in what we learn about. For example; in my biology class were working on a project that has one general idea, but sub-topics that we get to choose and research. I’m doing how food and nutrition impact mental disorders, like autism & anxiety.
3) The way we handle bullying, I think that speaks for itself.
#58
Most of this has to do with money, but…
1. Small class sizes. It is literally impossible to make every child know math when there are 30 in one room who don’t want to be there.
2. Practical lessons with hands-on learning. Anecdotally, I know that teachers often have to pay for supplies and resources in order to accomplish lessons for different learning styles.
#59
Not NO homework, but homework that isn’t scored for the student’s final grade. As a teacher, I use homework assignments to help my students practice what they already learned. Grades aren’t attached, just participation.
#60
Exams. They are the dumbest method of measuring someone’s intelligence ever devised. Always held in the baking hot summer, revision always interferes with young people’s lives – yet here we are in a progressive society in the 21st century STILL using the damned things rather than a continuous assessment of a pupil’s work as a means to determining someone’s entire future. Have a bad day, stuff up an exam, and it could radically change or alter the course of someone’s life – where oh where is the sense in that?
#61
Change of friendship my friend treats me like a piece of trash or 💩
#62
Speaking for the American school system… I would abolish the whole thing. Considering it is producing pretty much the dumbest people on the planet. So apparently not working. Why keep it?
#63
Quality of life stuff you know money and more of it being you know funded towards schools
#64
Time for a major change in the US educational system.
#65
Oh so where talking about schools EH?! Schools, schools are here to help kids learn but there not exactly teaching kids to learn the reason for that is kids hate school so much that the teachers aren’t teaching correctly. So to appeal a kid into going and doing school is to have a good school and a good teacher that can actually teach. So about the teaching part kids are not learning as much as they should be for that is teachers are making they students to literally keep up even if they are talking 100 MPH and there is no “hey teacher I couldn’t catch that last part because you were talking to fast” yeah non of that is a thing in a school unless you have a really/extremely good teacher who isn’t bossy or mean. And instead of literally throwing kids papers that they could inevitably forget the next day is pretty rough cause some teachers don’t say what did we talk about yesterday or last week. So I wish I could change that but that’s not happening cause the government only wants money instead of teaching kids the “proper” way of learning. Comment below what you think you could add on to this answer and if you agree with me HOPE YOU ENJOYED!!!
#66
That they would actually take care of bullies for real. Like actually charges or something. And in the event of an emergency let parents go to the school. Incase the police are not brave enough to go into the building, that the parents can be brave enough to go save there own children. That bad teachers get delt with sonner then later. And good teachers get bonuses or something along the lines of that.
#67
Teaching real survival skills. Like how to survive in the wild. What to do if you encountered a savage animal. How to start a fire. And such..
#68
Make it useful
#69
I am prepared to get downvoted… We should all just get a chip of knowledge when we are born so we don’t have to listen to teachers talk about their kids…
#70
So many things but first off, I would have it so school funding would be split up nationally with each school receiving the same amount of money per student plus the funding for basic upkeep of the building, textbooks, etc.
My second thing would be comprehensive sex ed in secondary schools that teaches about consent.
#71
I don’t have many things to say, but hiring teachers that actually like children and aren’t homophobic or racist or whatever. I had a teacher last year that said she liked kids, but she freaking hated us. I think she had some pretty big mental health problems
#72
The only things I would change are my grades. I would give myself straight A’s.
#73
Teach young children mindfulness & meditation.
#74
I would have fired every single teacher in the school district except for my mom and my rifle . coach. Munhall class of 69
