Creating Beyond Reality

I invite you to discover the work of the Polish photographer Ezo Oneir, who leads us into a universe through surreal creations. Ezo uses inspiration from other worlds and dimensions. She offers us beautiful pictures, featuring her models in dark esoteric and oneiric compositions.
More about Ezo:
In 1995 pursuing her passion Ezo Oneir began education in technical institute for photographers. She achieved success at local and nationwide photographic exhibitions.
Due to tough local market but mainly being under the social pressure conveying „you will not earn your living with art” she left the artistic activity behind for several years to develop professionally in other fields. Within a few years she got tangled into the rapids of corporate career. She became the director of a bank branch and sales manager in one of the insurance companies. For few years she unknowingly copied the pattern of generation X- the generation of searchers, lost in the chaos of modern times.
However, the universe didn’t let Ezo silence her heart entirely. During few years of the career involving the highest position she had more and more serious episodes of depression. Whenever she was ill she was hiding in her own world, on many occasions changing the circle of people surrounding her after the illness.
Spiritual development allowed her to find courage and follow her own way. With her friend Marek she planned an artistic project together. However, from the very beginning, its development was blocked by then impossible to understand sequence of events. In December 2013 Marek died at the age of only 30. Ezo was mourning but supported by an amazing power she began to create. She completed graphic studies at University of Łódź and experimented with photographic reality.
At the end of 2015 – during another episode of depression -overnight she broke out of the corporate pattern. She knew that only persuing the artistic way could save her from illness which was nothing else but sign of lack of realization of her artistic calling.
More info: Facebook
Under Mimas Moon © Ezo Oneir
Photo/Graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Style: Garderoba Lucy
Put a spell © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Art director: Ezo Oneir
Model: Incognito
Death of the Witch © Ezo Oneir
Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Magdalena Przybyła
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Joanna Niemiec Fashion Designer
Dream On plenery
Martha © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marta Bykowska
Art director: Ezo Oneir
Rose Paradise © Ezo Oneir
Photos/graphics/dress: Ezo Oneir
Model: Paulline G.
Open the door © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Michalina
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream On plenery
Little thoughts © Ezo Oneir
Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kamila Gryguś
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream on plenery
Full Moon © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Vilmarouge
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream on plenery
Midas © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphic: Ezo Oneir
Model: Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka/ Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair/ crown: Martyna Bryk/ Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist
Lilith © Ezo Oneir
Photo/Graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist
King © Ezo Oneir
Model: Waldemar
Photo/graphics/ art director: Ezo Oneir
Storms from the Sun (book cover) © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Hurry up Alice! © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery
Angel © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Vilmarouge
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Venus © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Kinga Puchowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Fear and hope © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Fire and spell © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Desert Ghost © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Two sides © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marta Bykowska & Aleksandra Galwas
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Fairy © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marika Czarnowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dreams © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kasia Patalon
MUA: Ola Walczak
Stylist: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery
Eternal tree © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska & Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist
Christmas Moon © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Katharsis © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Precious © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Magdalena Przybyła
Crown: Rudix Amber Dream&Fairy Accessories
Nan Elmoth © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Szymon Rudawski
Crown: Rudix Amber Fairy& Accesories
Neverending Story © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Vilmarouge
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream On plenery
Earth breathe © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Winter fire © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Joanna Kufel
The Other Side of the Mirror © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Ents © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska & Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist
Sleeping Beauty © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Stylist: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery
Autumn Roses © Ezo Oneir
Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Redapocalypse
Wreath: Misio Urwisek
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dream on – Plenery
Sunflowers © Ezo Oneir
Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Wake up… © Ezo Oneir
Photo: Ezo Oneir & Sesje zdjęciowe z klimatem Poza Rzeczywistością (Polish site)
Model: Kasia Patalon
MUA: Ola Walczak
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On – Plenery
We live inside a dream © Ezo Oneir
Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Winter Time © Ezo Oneir
Photo: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Forgetting © Ezo Oneir
Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Incognito
Follow Us