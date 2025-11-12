Creating Beyond Reality

I invite you to discover the work of the Polish photographer Ezo Oneir, who leads us into a universe through surreal creations. Ezo uses inspiration from other worlds and dimensions. She offers us beautiful pictures, featuring her models in dark esoteric and oneiric compositions.

More about Ezo:

In 1995 pursuing her passion Ezo Oneir began education in technical institute for photographers. She achieved success at local and nationwide photographic exhibitions.

Due to tough local market but mainly being under the social pressure conveying „you will not earn your living with art” she left the artistic activity behind for several years to develop professionally in other fields. Within a few years she got tangled into the rapids of corporate career. She became the director of a bank branch and sales manager in one of the insurance companies. For few years she unknowingly copied the pattern of generation X- the generation of searchers, lost in the chaos of modern times.

However, the universe didn’t let Ezo silence her heart entirely. During few years of the career involving the highest position she had more and more serious episodes of depression. Whenever she was ill she was hiding in her own world, on many occasions changing the circle of people surrounding her after the illness.

Spiritual development allowed her to find courage and follow her own way. With her friend Marek she planned an artistic project together. However, from the very beginning, its development was blocked by then impossible to understand sequence of events. In December 2013 Marek died at the age of only 30. Ezo was mourning but supported by an amazing power she began to create. She completed graphic studies at University of Łódź and experimented with photographic reality.

At the end of 2015 – during another episode of depression -overnight she broke out of the corporate pattern. She knew that only persuing the artistic way could save her from illness which was nothing else but sign of lack of realization of her artistic calling.

More info: Facebook

Under Mimas Moon © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/Graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Style: Garderoba Lucy

Put a spell © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Art director: Ezo Oneir
Model: Incognito

Death of the Witch © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Magdalena Przybyła
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Joanna Niemiec Fashion Designer
Dream On plenery

Martha © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marta Bykowska
Art director: Ezo Oneir

Rose Paradise © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photos/graphics/dress: Ezo Oneir
Model: Paulline G.

Open the door © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Michalina
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream On plenery

Little thoughts © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kamila Gryguś
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream on plenery

Full Moon © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Vilmarouge
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream on plenery

Midas © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphic: Ezo Oneir
Model: Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka/ Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair/ crown: Martyna Bryk/ Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist

Lilith © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/Graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist

King © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Model: Waldemar
Photo/graphics/ art director: Ezo Oneir

Storms from the Sun (book cover) © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Hurry up Alice! © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery

Angel © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Vilmarouge
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist

Venus © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Kinga Puchowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy

Fear and hope © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Fire and spell © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Desert Ghost © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak

Two sides © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marta Bykowska & Aleksandra Galwas
Dress: Garderoba Lucy

Fairy © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Marika Czarnowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy

Dreams © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kasia Patalon
MUA: Ola Walczak
Stylist: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery

Eternal tree © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska & Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist

Christmas Moon © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska
Dress: Garderoba Lucy

Katharsis © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Precious © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Magdalena Przybyła
Crown: Rudix Amber Dream&Fairy Accessories

Nan Elmoth © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Szymon Rudawski
Crown: Rudix Amber Fairy& Accesories

Neverending Story © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model/MUA: Vilmarouge
Dress: Garderoba Lucy
Dream On plenery

Earth breathe © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Winter fire © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Joanna Kufel

The Other Side of the Mirror © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Ents © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska & Dawid Hemke
MUA: Małgorzata Klonecka Make Up Artist
Hair: Martyna Bryk Hair Stylist

Sleeping Beauty © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak
Stylist: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On plenery

Autumn Roses © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Redapocalypse
Wreath: Misio Urwisek
MUA: Monika Dmochowska
Dream on – Plenery

Sunflowers © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Wake up… © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo: Ezo Oneir & Sesje zdjęciowe z klimatem Poza Rzeczywistością (Polish site)
Model: Kasia Patalon
MUA: Ola Walczak
Dress: Evelyn’s Dresses – Ewelina Maciocha-Pławska Stylist
Dream On – Plenery

We live inside a dream © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photographer: Ezo Oneir
Model: Kinga Puchowska

Winter Time © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo: Ezo Oneir
Model: Daria Dąbrowska
MUA: Ola Walczak

Forgetting © Ezo Oneir

Creating Beyond Reality

Photo/graphics: Ezo Oneir
Model: Incognito

