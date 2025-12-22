26 Ex-Inmates Share How Prison Is Different From What People Outside Of It Imagine

Most of us only know what prison life looks like thanks to movies and TV shows — and those tend to exaggerate almost everything. In reality, a lot of what people believe about prison is a mix of myths, half-truths, and pure fiction.
Today, we took a deep dive into stories shared by former inmates who now create content online, offering a raw look at what life behind bars is actually like. They break down the routines, the rules, and the misconceptions people rarely question. Keep scrolling to see what prison life is really about.
What is one popular prison myth when it comes to female inmates? Well, I think that would be not wearing makeup or not wanting to look good. Now people are like, I would not care about my physical appearance if I was in prison, who cares?
There’s a lot of different reasons. One, if you look good, you feel good, you know, and I don’t think we should be tearing down people the way that our prison system does. And yes, we committed a crime, but we are all human beings, right? So you might want to look good for a visit, for a court appearance, all different kinds of reasons, or just because you want to feel good that day.
When they say find the biggest, toughest guy in the yard and punch him in the face. That is literally the worst thing I’ve ever heard anybody say. That is not gonna work out well. Even if you beat the biggest guy you’re just walking the world, you don’t understand and creating problems you can’t possibly imagine
Prison rehabilitates you? Actually I think it’s the opposite. It is a place that’s designed to completely break you from everything from the colour of the walls to the uniforms. Just the whole system is not designed for rehabilitation. It is designed for people to come back so they can continue to make money off of you
Prison life is rarely easy, but some facilities take a very different approach. Bastoy Prison in Norway, for example, is often described as one of the most humane prisons in the world. Located on a quiet island, it functions more like a small village than a traditional prison. Inmates take part in farming, fishing, and daily upkeep, learning responsibility and independence. Education, therapy, and skill-building are central to life there, helping people prepare for life after release. This respectful, rehabilitation-focused system has been linked to significantly lower reoffending rates.
There is no life after prison? I once thought this but that is not true. I’m a living testament that there is a different life, in a lot of cases a better life, after prison. I will personally say it was definitely a part of the journey for me that I had to go through. Not that I’m telling anybody go get locked up and go to prison but it can definitely shape you and form you to be a better person and a better citizen
A day in prison from someone who spent 27 years in prison:
Around about 3 and 3:30 they gonna start turning on lights and calling for the diabetics and people with medical issues that have to go to pill line early in the morning.
Between 4:30 and 5 they gonna start calling to go to breakfast.
Everybody start moving around while you still sleeping trying to get that last little bit of sleep before they turn the fluorescent lights at 6:00am. That’s when the whole dorm start looking like a big warehouse. Lights everywhere, everybody getting up, running around, grabbing their towels, trying to beat each other to the shower before the water starts getting cold.
Around about 7:00 we all got to start preparing to make sure that we are in position on our bed sitting up getting ready to get counted.
7:55 you gonna hear him come on the loud speaker: “Clear count! Work call! Work call!” Everybody starts grabbing all their stuff running out to the door. You living in a prison on the compound with about nine other dorms. About 120 inmates in each dorm so when they call ‘work call’ you got to compete with all these dorms to get out there and get to your job.
So everybody come outside the dorm they line up in the straight line. About every 20 feet you gonna see a group of officers standing there to make sure that you walking inside the yellow line. If you step one inch over the yellow line they gonna yell your name: “Get back in line, prisoner. Get back in line, inmate. You ain’t free. You ain’t home.” They gonna be the first to remind you that you locked up.
Once you get to your job you got about 10 to 15 minutes to make sure that you at your job and the compound is clear. If you’re caught on the compound after those 10 to 15 minutes, you’re going to jail.
Find about 11:45 you gonna start heading back to your dorm and get ready for that afternoon count. After they clear that you get to go to lunch. They call the dorm out one by one.
Once you eat your lunch you go back to your dorm for about 30 minutes. Then they open up the compound and you hear come across the loud speaker: “Work call!” That’s PM work call. You go back to work, you get off your job, you go back to your dorm.
We got about 30 or 45 minutes before they call count time. Everybody running to the showers trying to get an early shower so they can get it out the way.
Me personally, I like to shower late at night because I wanna go to bed fresh. I’m not one of those that wanna come in from work round about four or five take a shower then go back outside walk up that long hill to dinner and sweating and come back in put my night clothes on then go to bed. To me that’s nasty.
We just repeating the same cycle just different times a day. They really try to let us go to the canteen on the weekend and then you still fighting with about nine other dorms to get to the canteen. So it ain’t guaranteed that you even gonna make it to the canteen. That’s a day in prison y’all.
You can just do your time and go home? That’s not true. The effects of prison on the whole community, the family and yourself carry on even after they leave. There’s a transition period. Sometimes there’s PTSD. There’s just an acclimation back into society and the re-entry can be challenging for some people so it’s not just like you do your time and then it’s back to business as usual
Spain’s Aranjuez Prison stands out for putting family connections at the heart of rehabilitation. What makes it unique is that certain inmates are allowed to live with their young children inside specially designed family units. This setup helps preserve parent-child bonds and supports emotional well-being on both sides. The prison also provides childcare services and educational programs, ensuring children continue to grow and learn despite their circumstances. It’s an approach that recognizes how important family stability can be in reducing future crime.
It’s all cat fights and drama? Normally at a prison or I’ll say a lower level security prison especially a camp like I was at, people are there just trying to get their time done and they’re ready to go home. Or they’ve already been in prison for a while and this is like a step down and they have more privileges. And it’s more open and they don’t wanna lose that so they’re not in there trying to cause drama.Everybody’s just trying to get it over so they can get out and go back to the real world
Guards protect inmates? There are some decent guards. I’m not gonna say all guards are bad but they’re still guards and there are some guards that are actually worse than the prisoners. They antagonize you, they do little petty stuff and even though it’s their job to try to support, that’s not what they’re there for. They can be some complete jerks
I think america tries to make it seem that prison is rehab when really it’s not. You’re around all inmates so you just become better convict. If you genuinely want to change, you do change
Champ-Dollon Prison in Switzerland is known for its modern outlook and focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment alone. Set in a scenic location, the facility emphasizes humane treatment and preparation for life beyond prison walls. Inmates are encouraged to enroll in educational and vocational programs that teach practical, real-world skills. Courses range from carpentry to basic computer training, giving prisoners tools they can actually use after release. The goal is clear: reintegration, not isolation.
You get jumped the first day in unless you disrespect somebody or come in with bad paperwork or paperwork issues. Nobody’s gonna touch you. It ain’t a movie. It’s a pressure cooker, people watching you and feeling you out soon as you come in
There’s this really really big misconception that prisons are a free ride when it’s far from it. There’s a cost of communication, commissary, hygiene, even medical copay and these are things that inmates actually pay for in prison. And they recently just introduced emails which cost 50 cents per email. And they treat it as like they’re delivering an actual piece of mail from the USPS. And last but not least we are forced to work for $18 a month. If we don’t do that job we get sent to solitary. We are paying with our freedom and our lives so if you think prison is a free ride think again
i think people often confused jail and prison, they’re two separate things jail you typically are waiting trial or to be sentenced prison is when you’ve been sentence and you’re serving a longer period of time
Austria’s Justice Center Leoben is often highlighted as an example of forward-thinking prison design. Surrounded by a calm environment, the facility prioritizes education, creativity, and rehabilitation. News outlets frequently point to Leoben as a symbol of Austria’s progressive correctional philosophy. Inmates have access to vocational training, academic courses, and even artistic programs that help them develop new interests and abilities. The modern design itself is meant to reduce stress and encourage positive behavior.
The idea that you never borrow anything from anyone under any circumstances. Sure, you don’t wanna borrow things you can’t afford to pay back but if you don’t have any soap are you not gonna shower? If you don’t have any toothpaste, you’re not gonna brush your teeth? There are guys who run store boxes where they lend things for interest. You’ll find somebody from your area or someone with a common interest. Just like having neighbours on the street, like ‘hey can I borrow this until I can make it to the store?’ It’s not a big deal. Finally there’s the idea that prison is full of the most dangerous scary people and sure there are but most of them are really nice guys if you don’t cross them. Mostly what I saw was emotionally immature people with mental health and substitutes issues.
Another prison myth is that you shouldn’t sag your pants in prison because that means it’s an invitation for somebody who likes other men. This is false. This new generation of people, the past 10 years at least, people that go into prison still dress like they would on the streets as much as they can. As far as how they style their clothes or how they style their state blues. When you’re on the yard, a lot of people are walking around with their pants sagging. A lot of them are people that are from the hood, from the projects. You don’t really see the country boys doing it, but country boys don’t sag their pants on the street anyway. So it’s definitely a myth that you shouldn’t sag your pants. Stay free, y’all.
The COs are there to protect you? Hell no. Some of them COs are dirtier than inmates. You get jumped. The door might stay locked-I’ve seen it with my own eyes.
Cebu Prison in the Philippines became famous worldwide for its unexpected approach to rehabilitation. The facility gained attention for its large-scale inmate dance routines, which promote discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. These performances helped change public perceptions of prison life while boosting morale inside the facility. Beyond dancing, Cebu Prison also offers educational and job-training programs aimed at preparing inmates for reintegration. The focus is on building confidence, structure, and community.
Everybody in the feds is dangerous? That is completely not true. I met some of the best people in federal prison who are my friends today and they’re not dangerous individuals so that is a complete and utter lie
The feds only get the big fish? Not true. There are some people who have very limited involvement and sometimes no involvement at all but when the feds are out to prove their case they’ll take any and everybody down they can get. There was actually a girl in there who I was incarcerated with. She was only doing 30 day. They actually brought her in to serve for 30 days. So you don’t have to be a big fish to get busted
We all know dropping the soap. Listen, if you drop the soap you don’t want to pick it up because it’s not sanitary. And it’s more funny. You will be laughed at than you will be I guess poked or whatever you think happens
HMP Addiewell in Scotland is widely recognized for its strong emphasis on education and rehabilitation. Operated privately under a government contract, the prison is designed to help inmates rebuild their lives. It offers a wide range of learning opportunities, from basic literacy and numeracy to vocational training and higher education courses. Inmates can also gain work experience that improves their chances of employment after release. The overall aim is long-term change, not short-term punishment.
You get plenty of programming? Yes, there are a lot more programmes now with the First Step Act but some of them classes are a joke. The officers are just running through the information. Some of them don’t care. It’s just like the ‘check off a box.’ There are some people that care as with any situation but there are programs that are hard to get into depending on where you are. So programming-number one-availability sometimes can be scarce, and the quality can be poor
Is it like Orange is the New Black? Yes and no. I know that it was based on a federal women’s prison and so there are a lot of truths however it is a lot less dramatic and it is a lot more traumatic
You can just stay to yourself and do your time. WRONG. You might want to but politics don’t let you. Your race, your car, your cellie-all that matters. You can’t just mind your business. There’s rules to this stuff and you don’t get to pick who your cellie is. If you’re lucky and you’ve been there for a while they’ll put you in there with somebody you can get along with.
Sollentuna Prison in Sweden is known for its sleek design, efficient systems, and environmentally friendly operations. Often praised in international reports, the facility has even received awards for sustainability. Education plays a major role, with inmates able to take academic courses or learn trade skills. The prison’s layout is carefully designed to support safety, mental well-being, and rehabilitation. Recreational spaces, libraries, and computer labs further support a balanced daily routine.
You only get caught and go to the feds if you’re flashy? That is not true. There are some very low key people who end up in the feds that don’t really stunt or show what they have or talk about what they did so you don’t have to be someone that’s out there talking and posting and doing stuff to go to the feds. There’s people that don’t even have social media accounts that find themselves in the feds.
So a couple of things that you guys may not know about periods in prison.
Number one, there’s like two big bulks of periods every month. So obviously you get your period once a month. I hope we all know that. And as most women may know, when you’re around another woman for so long, you guys get on the same cycle. Well, just imagine being in a prison dorm with like 80 plus women. So normally about half the dorm gets their period at one time and then the other half. So it’s like always a madhouse.
Now, as far as getting your period supplies, it is on you to purchase your own tampons when you’re in prison or when you’re in county jail. They don’t sell tampons. You have to make them yourself, but they will always supply you with the bare minimum amount of pads. And by that, I mean just enough to get you by and sometimes not enough. You have to borrow some.
And they are the worst pads, so they don’t actually hold up. So good luck with that. It’s always a very messy situation.
And fun fact, female prisons, especially bathrooms, are nastier than men’s specifically because of menstrual cycles and women not knowing how to dispose properly.
I think on tv they often show that the guards beating up inmates and running the jails and prisons when actually the inmates run it. If you put your hands on officer you will get beat but it’s not that serious
While these prisons are often cited as some of the best in the world, not all facilities operate this way. Many prisons across the globe are still criticized for overcrowding, harsh conditions, and a lack of basic human dignity. These environments can make rehabilitation far more difficult and often contribute to repeat offenses. The contrast highlights how much prison systems can vary depending on philosophy and resources.
Prison experiences can differ drastically based on where someone is incarcerated and how the system is designed. These examples offer a glimpse into what life behind bars can look like when rehabilitation is prioritized. They also challenge many common myths about prison life. Ultimately, they show that humane treatment and education can play a powerful role in reducing crime and helping people start over.
No one’s walking around prison holding anybody’s pocket. There is a lot of activities going on in there but that’s not one of them. In some places you’re not even allowed to be like that. They will run you up out of the block.
Some people respect it, some people don’t ,some people do it behind closed doors and then go out to the visit room kissing their wife, their girlfriend, their mom, their sister, their brother and not even tell them. And go back to the block acting like it’s all normal. And then when they go home they act like they never even did it. You did it but that is a prison myth, no one is walking around holding anybody’s pocket
I spent 10 years in prison, been out a few years. And women stink. So I’m gonna tell you guys the most shocking thing I found out about females in general that I did not know and would not have known had I not gone to prison for a decade.
So when you get to prison you are forced to take a shower. It’s a mandatory shower. You don’t have a choice in it but once you get to your dorm that’s when you will start using the communal showers, the communal toilets, the communal everything.
When I got to the dorm that night I got in the shower. Something about there being eight shower heads and a lot of steam with no windows around and not very good ventilation, something about all that steam and hot water hitting that really really cheap lye soap-it just exposes you. If you have anything going on that’s not in check the soap is telling on you.
When I hit that shower I was like oh my god, am I the only one smelling this? So the shower will be the first instance that will tell on somebody and expose them but it’s not the last because you can also have a toilet incident. If you are in a two man cell and you’re locked in with somebody, you guys have to pee or poo at some point in time. The toilets in the room with you guys are locked in there all night. Whenever that person sits down and gets up and then flushes it. it wafts everything into the air so you should have these wafting arrays of smells all the time. They leave that lingering smell there. I don’t know, it’s like the toilet just holds the smell you’re gonna smell it there’s also just a random occasions when like women just they’re sitting on a bed and they just open their legs or they like do a real like harsh motion they get momentum and they just get up and then it just walks out of them and you smell it.
