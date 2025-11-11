Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid

It’s already been established that, in the hands of an expert breakfast cook, pancake batter can become just as legitimate an artistic medium as paint or pencils. These artistic pancake drawings, which a dad made with dyed pancake batter for his kid, were uploaded to Reddit by user ptgkbgte. They are the latest example we’ve seen of this unusual but delicious art form.

To see some other excellent examples of pancake art, check out these educational pancakes by Nathan Shields and these awesome tiger and doge pancakes.

Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid
Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid

