Dad Makes Colorful Artistic Pancakes For His Kid

It’s already been established that, in the hands of an expert breakfast cook, pancake batter can become just as legitimate an artistic medium as paint or pencils. These artistic pancake drawings, which a dad made with dyed pancake batter for his kid, were uploaded to Reddit by user ptgkbgte. They are the latest example we’ve seen of this unusual but delicious art form.
