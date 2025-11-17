Hey Pandas, What’s Your Current Favorite Thing? (Closed)

We all have a favorite thing, but some are more important than others. Tell me about your favorite things.
#1
Writing. I’m on a writing course and for once I feel like I belong. I’m not just the eccentric village idiot, I fit in smoothly. I feel that I have something to say and the sensitivity and skill to express it. Even if no one will ever read my future books or short stories, I feel that I have found a new purpose in my life. Another is jogging. I never would have thought that I would be jogging on a Saturday morning in the rain and in some disturbed way I was enjoying it. Life is strange and surprising.
#2
Dwarf planets! I’m researching them to create a series of bookmarks with each and every dwarf planet in our solar system and their moon
#3
salt and vinegar crispy minis are SO FLIPPING GOOD. theyre like two bucks and im ADDICTED TO THEMM
#4
The trailer for the PJO series!!
It’s amazing and I loved how they used ‘Riptide’ for the music.
#5
Emailing the woman I love every night and thinking about her every day…..
#6
Welcome Home, fnaf, POTC, and moths :) I could talk about these four things for HOURS.
#7
HEY GUYS THE FINAL EPISODE OF AOT COMES OUT NOVEMBER 4 DID YOU HEAR ITS A BIG DEAL THE FINAL EPISODE GUYS SO EXCITING OH MY GOSH
#8
Heartstopper, my boyfriend, and anything spooky. I literally can’t stop thinking about my boyfriend and how he made my life so much better, he’s the sweetest and the greatest person I’ve ever met.
#9
JJK, don’t talk to me about 20th of September
#10
inheritance games!!! so excited for grandest game! grayson is the best
#11
Dogs ofc
#12
Playing games in PSVR that aren’t made for PSVR. I actually streamed myself playing Apex legends in my VR headset and won with about 2-3 kills (can’t remember) lmao. It was actually really fun
Follow Us