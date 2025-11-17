Hey Pandas, What’s Your Current Favorite Thing? (Closed)

by

We all have a favorite thing, but some are more important than others. Tell me about your favorite things.

#1

Writing. I’m on a writing course and for once I feel like I belong. I’m not just the eccentric village idiot, I fit in smoothly. I feel that I have something to say and the sensitivity and skill to express it. Even if no one will ever read my future books or short stories, I feel that I have found a new purpose in my life. Another is jogging. I never would have thought that I would be jogging on a Saturday morning in the rain and in some disturbed way I was enjoying it. Life is strange and surprising.

#2

Dwarf planets! I’m researching them to create a series of bookmarks with each and every dwarf planet in our solar system and their moon

#3

salt and vinegar crispy minis are SO FLIPPING GOOD. theyre like two bucks and im ADDICTED TO THEMM

#4

The trailer for the PJO series!!
It’s amazing and I loved how they used ‘Riptide’ for the music.

#5

Emailing the woman I love every night and thinking about her every day…..

#6

Welcome Home, fnaf, POTC, and moths :) I could talk about these four things for HOURS.

#7

HEY GUYS THE FINAL EPISODE OF AOT COMES OUT NOVEMBER 4 DID YOU HEAR ITS A BIG DEAL THE FINAL EPISODE GUYS SO EXCITING OH MY GOSH

#8

Heartstopper, my boyfriend, and anything spooky. I literally can’t stop thinking about my boyfriend and how he made my life so much better, he’s the sweetest and the greatest person I’ve ever met.

#9

JJK, don’t talk to me about 20th of September

#10

inheritance games!!! so excited for grandest game! grayson is the best 🩵

#11

Dogs ofc

#12

Playing games in PSVR that aren’t made for PSVR. I actually streamed myself playing Apex legends in my VR headset and won with about 2-3 kills (can’t remember) lmao. It was actually really fun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Find The Exact Locations From Movies And Films And Do Our Best To Recreate Scenes From Them (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Funny Comics About Food That Are Full Of Puns And Jokes, By This Artist
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Scorpion
Scorpion: Paige and Walter Stranded on Buoy. Toby Channels Inner Pirate
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
14-Year-Old Won’t Stop Slamming Her Bedroom Door And Parents Replace It With A Curtain, But She’s Not Having It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mike Colter Movies and TV Shows: Notable Roles and Performances
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.