Prince Harry: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Prince Harry
September 15, 1984
London, UK
42 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Prince Harry?
Prince Harry is a British Royal Family member, philanthropist, and author known for his dedicated humanitarian efforts. He has consistently championed mental health awareness and environmental conservation.
He first captured global attention by founding the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans. The initiative quickly gained widespread acclaim, highlighting the resilience of military personnel.
Early Life and Education
Born Henry Charles Albert David in London, Prince Harry is the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. His mother encouraged him and his brother, William, to experience life beyond royal privilege.
He attended Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College, followed by a gap year that included working on a cattle station in Australia and at an orphanage in Lesotho. Harry then completed officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, embarking on a military career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Prince Harry’s younger years, with notable relationships including Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.
He married American actress Meghan Markle in May 2018, with whom he shares two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
Career Highlights
Prince Harry served ten years in the British Army, rising to Captain and completing two tours of duty in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot. After leaving active service, he founded the Invictus Games in 2014, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, which has grown into a significant global movement.
His philanthropic endeavors extend to co-founding Sentebale in 2006, a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, carrying on his mother’s legacy. He has also been a prominent advocate for mental health awareness.
Signature Quote
“All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”
Follow Us