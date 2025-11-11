Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Being a parent can be tough. There’s so much to know, and every day is a new learning experience, not just for your baby but also for moms and dads. Just take this guy for example. He definitely learned something new recently, and so did his wife. Her valuable lesson? Never let her husband dress the baby again!
Why? Because when she went to collect her seven month old daughter Olivia from daycare, Brooke Hawley-Basso from Indiana discovered that her husband Jeremy had sent her out without a shirt on! Brooke uploaded the picture to the Ellen Degeneres Facebook page and it’s since been liked almost 60k times. So while Jeremy may have failed at parenting, at least he succeeded in winning the internet. Go Jeremy!
When Brooke Hawley-Basso collected her daughter from daycare, she was in for a big surprise
Her husband Jeremy, who had dressed her that morning, had sent her out without a shirt on!
#1 This Is How Dad Solved The Problem
#2 My 1 Year Old Son Ended Up Looking Like Ace Ventura
#3 They Were Going Out For A Walk…
#4 Suns Out Guns Out
Image source: Bryan Jacobs
#5 This Is What Happened While I Was At Work Today…
Image source: Kalie Jo Meoli
#6 My Husband Brought Her To My Work Thinking Her Tights Were Pants
Image source: Lauren Boxler Grohowski
#7 I Asked My Partner Once To Change The Baby’s Nappy
Image source: Hayley Stanley
#8 Not Easy To Put Something In Her Chest Pocket ????
#9 This Is How My Boyfriend Dressed Our Daughter One Day
Image source: Brandine Marie
#10 Dad Dressed Her For The Pool….
#11 The Look On Her Face Says It All…
#12 My Hubby Tried Traditional Dress For 6 Months Old Size To Our 1 Month Old Baby.
#13 Mummy Sees Mittens Being Worn As Socks. Daddy Sees Socks. Oh Dear…..
#14 Daddy Forgot To Pull Up His Pants…
#15 Why Didn’t I Have A Shirt On?!
Image source: Shay Hall
#16 Dad Thought This Was A Great Outfit.
#17 A Day With My Daddy, Someone Call Fashion Police Asap!
#18 My Husband Said: “top And Bottom Have Flowers, And Top Is Pink As Well And Socks (top Is Red)”
#19 Mateo Dressed By Daddy )
#20 Got Back From School To See My Little Brother Didn’t Have A Shirt On And He Went To Day Care
#21 I Woke My Son Up From A Nap To Find Both Legs Through One Of The Leg Holes In His Shorts
#22 “well” Said He, “she Wanted A Dress After I Had Dressed Her”… He Did Her Hair Too That Day
#23 Wonder Woman Teething In Prospect Park.
#24 Grandpa Tries His Hand At Dressing The Baby….
#25 Didn’t Even Want To Show Her Face. Her Dad Didn’t See The Problem.
#26 Texting Tot’s Dad Ain’t So Good Either….
