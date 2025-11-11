Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Being a parent can be tough. There’s so much to know, and every day is a new learning experience, not just for your baby but also for moms and dads. Just take this guy for example. He definitely learned something new recently, and so did his wife. Her valuable lesson? Never let her husband dress the baby again!

Why? Because when she went to collect her seven month old daughter Olivia from daycare, Brooke Hawley-Basso from Indiana discovered that her husband Jeremy had sent her out without a shirt on! Brooke uploaded the picture to the Ellen Degeneres Facebook page and it’s since been liked almost 60k times. So while Jeremy may have failed at parenting, at least he succeeded in winning the internet. Go Jeremy!

When Brooke Hawley-Basso collected her daughter from daycare, she was in for a big surprise

Her husband Jeremy, who had dressed her that morning, had sent her out without a shirt on!

#1 This Is How Dad Solved The Problem

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#2 My 1 Year Old Son Ended Up Looking Like Ace Ventura

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#3 They Were Going Out For A Walk…

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#4 Suns Out Guns Out

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Bryan Jacobs

#5 This Is What Happened While I Was At Work Today…

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Kalie Jo Meoli

#6 My Husband Brought Her To My Work Thinking Her Tights Were Pants

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Lauren Boxler Grohowski

#7 I Asked My Partner Once To Change The Baby’s Nappy

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Hayley Stanley

#8 Not Easy To Put Something In Her Chest Pocket ????

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#9 This Is How My Boyfriend Dressed Our Daughter One Day

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Brandine Marie

#10 Dad Dressed Her For The Pool….

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#11 The Look On Her Face Says It All…

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#12 My Hubby Tried Traditional Dress For 6 Months Old Size To Our 1 Month Old Baby.

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#13 Mummy Sees Mittens Being Worn As Socks. Daddy Sees Socks. Oh Dear…..

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#14 Daddy Forgot To Pull Up His Pants…

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#15 Why Didn’t I Have A Shirt On?!

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

Image source: Shay Hall

#16 Dad Thought This Was A Great Outfit.

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#17 A Day With My Daddy, Someone Call Fashion Police Asap!

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#18 My Husband Said: “top And Bottom Have Flowers, And Top Is Pink As Well And Socks (top Is Red)”

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#19 Mateo Dressed By Daddy )

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#20 Got Back From School To See My Little Brother Didn’t Have A Shirt On And He Went To Day Care

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#21 I Woke My Son Up From A Nap To Find Both Legs Through One Of The Leg Holes In His Shorts

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#22 “well” Said He, “she Wanted A Dress After I Had Dressed Her”… He Did Her Hair Too That Day

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#23 Wonder Woman Teething In Prospect Park.

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#24 Grandpa Tries His Hand At Dressing The Baby….

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#25 Didn’t Even Want To Show Her Face. Her Dad Didn’t See The Problem.

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

#26 Texting Tot’s Dad Ain’t So Good Either….

Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails

