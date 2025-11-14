People Are Sharing Photos Of ‘Vomiting’ Statues And Here Are The 12 Most Hilarious Ones

We’ve all been there. If not from drinking one too many, then perhaps because of overeating during the family holiday gathering, or getting food poisoning because someone can’t cook to save their life.

It’s a good thing that our bodies are equipped with a self-defense mechanism that makes sure we don’t overdo it during celebrations, as well as a self-punishment mechanism to make sure we’re not stupid enough to do it again.

Well apparently, the incredible stone and metal works of art that adorn many historical buildings around the world — the artistic legacies that have been passed down from generation to generation — also deal with the same problems that we humans do. Yep, statues. They have digestive trouble too.

Twitter has recently brought the internet’s attention to this problem, so here are some of the most hilarious of their struggles, all thanks to Mother Nature and physics!

#1

Image source: Unknown

#2

Image source: Unknown

#3

Image source: Unknown

#4

Image source: Unknown

#5

Image source: Unknown

#6

Image source: Man and Trace Ward

#7

Image source: Unknown

#8

Image source: Unknown

#9

Image source: Unknown

#10

Image source: Unknown

#11

Image source: Rene Maltete

#12

Image source: Michael

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
