People Are Posting Really Expensive Fails And Accidents, Here Are 30 That Hurt To Watch

The concept of expensive can’t be really considered as such without context. Those who are better off have a completely different understanding of what is expensive than what a person living from paycheck to paycheck would think.
But there is a sense of universalism there too. A fine zone that encompasses things that we all understand as expensive, but only if we also see how much damage has been done to said expense.
#1 Oopsies
Image source: V0rclaw
#2 In 2003, A Technician Forgot To Log That He Had Removed 24 Bolts During The Maintenance Of The Noaa-19 Satellite, Causing The Satellite To Fall Over And Costing $135,000,000 In Damages
Image source: here_for_fun_XD
#3 And This Is Why You Call Your Utility Notification Center!
Image source: KaleMercer
#4 Pro-Tip: When Transporting Paint Makes Sure It Is Properly Secured. Especially If You Are Driving In A $90,000 Maserati
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#5 Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg
Image source: Archsinner
#6 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forget To Close The Window In The Office
Image source: cyclone866
#7 A 3 Story Mall That Was Still Under Construction Started Making Some Noises From The Metal Structures.. Everyone Was Evacuated And 5 Minutes Later The Collapse Occurred
Image source: OneSecondBeforeDisast
#8 Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That’s A Lot Of Honey
Image source: Dr-DrillAndFill
#9 Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge
Image source: vzoomr
#10 Motor Yacht Fire In Torquay, UK 28/5/22
Image source: SlappyHandstrong
#11 Ouch!!
Image source: reddit.com
#12 I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape
Image source: Tassido
#13 Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass
Image source: zeomox
#14 A Mclaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami
Image source: Ducati0411
#15 I Found This Gym Floor In Texas While Scouring Google Earth For A Picturegame Round. Part Of Houston Flooding Maybe?
Image source: SoDakZak
#16 Bear Attack In Nc State Park
Image source: WillTryToBehave
#17 A Bmw Wrecked By A Tree
Image source: spalaXXXX
#18 I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!
Image source: _Piratical_
#19 Expensive Mistake
Image source: KaleMercer
#20 Road In Hatay/Turkey After Earthquake
Image source: AutoCrosspostBot
#21 Jetbridge Collides With A Plane
Image source: ZimBobub
#22 The Museum Ship Uss Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo’s (NY, USA) Waterfront
Image source: harryp333
#23 Back In ‘07, Some Guys Ran The Engines On A Brand-New (Not Even Delivered) Airbus A340 At Full Power Without Wheel Chocks. The Brakes Didn’t Hold It. More Than $100 Million, Written Off. One Of The Engines Kept Running For 9 Hours Afterwards, Until The Fuel Ran Out
Image source: Gertbengert
#24 And I Thought The Car Parking Was Expensive
Image source: KaleMercer
#25 Meanwhile In Livingston Parish, Someone Didn’t Check Bridge Clearances Before Taking The Helicopter Out For The Weekend
Image source: st_hawk
#26 Over The Pa “Clean Up On Isle 4”
Image source: KaleMercer
#27 Crashed F-35c Fell Off Uss Carl Vinson Flight Deck Into South China Sea. [768×1024]
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon
Image source: deen5526
#29 Saw On Facebook – 192nd St Overpass Hwy 1 – Over-Height Load
Image source: travjhawk
#30 Clutch Change On A Ferrari F50 [586 X 535]
Image source: Wildcats33
