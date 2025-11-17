People Are Posting Really Expensive Fails And Accidents, Here Are 30 That Hurt To Watch

The concept of expensive can’t be really considered as such without context. Those who are better off have a completely different understanding of what is expensive than what a person living from paycheck to paycheck would think.

But there is a sense of universalism there too. A fine zone that encompasses things that we all understand as expensive, but only if we also see how much damage has been done to said expense.

#1 Oopsies

Image source: V0rclaw

#2 In 2003, A Technician Forgot To Log That He Had Removed 24 Bolts During The Maintenance Of The Noaa-19 Satellite, Causing The Satellite To Fall Over And Costing $135,000,000 In Damages

Image source: here_for_fun_XD

#3 And This Is Why You Call Your Utility Notification Center!

Image source: KaleMercer

#4 Pro-Tip: When Transporting Paint Makes Sure It Is Properly Secured. Especially If You Are Driving In A $90,000 Maserati

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#5 Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg

Image source: Archsinner

#6 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forget To Close The Window In The Office

Image source: cyclone866

#7 A 3 Story Mall That Was Still Under Construction Started Making Some Noises From The Metal Structures.. Everyone Was Evacuated And 5 Minutes Later The Collapse Occurred

Image source: OneSecondBeforeDisast

#8 Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That’s A Lot Of Honey

Image source: Dr-DrillAndFill

#9 Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge

Image source: vzoomr

#10 Motor Yacht Fire In Torquay, UK 28/5/22

Image source: SlappyHandstrong

#11 Ouch!!

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape

Image source: Tassido

#13 Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass

Image source: zeomox

#14 A Mclaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami

Image source: Ducati0411

#15 I Found This Gym Floor In Texas While Scouring Google Earth For A Picturegame Round. Part Of Houston Flooding Maybe?

Image source: SoDakZak

#16 Bear Attack In Nc State Park

Image source: WillTryToBehave

#17 A Bmw Wrecked By A Tree

Image source: spalaXXXX

#18 I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!

Image source: _Piratical_

#19 Expensive Mistake

Image source: KaleMercer

#20 Road In Hatay/Turkey After Earthquake

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#21 Jetbridge Collides With A Plane

Image source: ZimBobub

#22 The Museum Ship Uss Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo’s (NY, USA) Waterfront

Image source: harryp333

#23 Back In ‘07, Some Guys Ran The Engines On A Brand-New (Not Even Delivered) Airbus A340 At Full Power Without Wheel Chocks. The Brakes Didn’t Hold It. More Than $100 Million, Written Off. One Of The Engines Kept Running For 9 Hours Afterwards, Until The Fuel Ran Out

Image source: Gertbengert

#24 And I Thought The Car Parking Was Expensive

Image source: KaleMercer

#25 Meanwhile In Livingston Parish, Someone Didn’t Check Bridge Clearances Before Taking The Helicopter Out For The Weekend

Image source: st_hawk

#26 Over The Pa “Clean Up On Isle 4”

Image source: KaleMercer

#27 Crashed F-35c Fell Off Uss Carl Vinson Flight Deck Into South China Sea. [768×1024]

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon

Image source: deen5526

#29 Saw On Facebook – 192nd St Overpass Hwy 1 – Over-Height Load

Image source: travjhawk

#30 Clutch Change On A Ferrari F50 [586 X 535]

Image source: Wildcats33

