“Future King”: Prince George’s Sudden Crave Forces Superyacht Crew To Make Pit Stop In Greek Isles

Prince William and his family made an unscheduled stop in the Greek Islands after his eldest son George decided he wanted to eat off the menu—and off the superyacht they were sailing on.
The revelation comes amid the indecision faced by his mother, Kate, as she shops around for college for the 12-year-old who is slated to take the throne after his father.
The source who spilled the beans to a UK outlet has not been entirely forthcoming about what the boy was after, but it is clear–at least in this instance–that the future king gets what he wants.
Locals say the family arrived on the Island in complete secrecy
Greek news sources reported that the family had arrived on the Island of Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea west of the mainland in “complete secrecy.”
They booked a private jet from London, which was met by a “luxury van” under the watchful eye of a discreet security detail.
According to the outlet, Enikos, locals also noticed a general increase in security measures in the area.
Their stay on the island, however, was brief, as they soon boarded a $450 million superyacht named Opera.
The vessel they were on cost $450 million and requires a crew of 80
Super Yacht Fan, a publication documenting the vessel, noted that Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent Emirati, owns the 479-foot leisure craft.
While information surrounding the yacht is cloaked in secrecy, it is rumored to have 24 cabins capable of accommodating 48 guests, two helicopter landing pads, along with a pool, gym, and beach club.
Additionally, the Opera, built by luxury yacht builder Lurssen in Germany, requires an 80-person crew and costs its owner between $40 and $50 million annually.
Said crew had to stop the moving resort mid-trip when little George decided he wanted a meal from land.
Insiders will not say what George wanted, but locals think they have a good idea
According to the source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the vessel was southbound between the islands of Kefalonia and Zakynthos, west of the mainland, when the youth voiced his desire.
The order resulted in the vessel stopping and dispatching a tender boat.
The Daily Mail leaker, however, would not say more than: “George required a specific dietary item, which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular.”
The Greek residents think it’s McDonald’s
The locals in Greece have since pondered the probability that it was a burger the youngster, like any boy his age, wanted.
The Greek City Times hinted in the same direction when it reported that the tender boat went to “Laganas, Zakynthos, to fulfill the young prince’s fast-food desire.”
Zakynthos is notably one of the few Greek islands with a McDonald’s, and this detail has the locals speculating that the US junk food brand is precisely what George was after.
The publicity comes at a time when he is scheduled to find a new school
Fans, however, are dubious. “I really don’t think George sent the boat lol!” wrote one grappling with the idea of stopping the entire yacht and then chartering a tender for a burger.
“Even royalty needs a maccies when in Greece,” observed a netizen who claimed to have “chartered” a taxi when their McDonald’s craving got the better.
George’s latest public stint comes at a time when parents are shopping for a school for him.
Eton College, an institution where many of England’s prime ministers and royals were mentored, would have been an obvious choice. But, its headmaster, Simon Henderson, known for his liberal views and his moniker “Trendy Hendy,” has been on leave for the last six months.
His absence is rumored to be part of a leadership overhaul due his ‘aggressively woke’ reform policy.
While a house has already been reserved for the young prince at the school, his parents are yet to commit.
Social media feels the “future king must have what he wants”
