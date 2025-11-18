Carmen Electra Sparks Concerns of Being “Highly Medicated” During Interview: “Hard to Watch”

Carmen Electra’s recent interview left fans unsettled, with some calling it “painful” to watch.
The 52-year-old actress joined hosts Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential for a podcast interview, which coincided with the 35th anniversary of Baywatch. However, her responses left many viewers uneasy, and some netizens felt she appeared less poised than expected.
The publicist for the 90s icon confirmed to Bored Panda that she had a recent bout of Covid.
Carmen Electra’s appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential podcast left fans concerned, with some calling the interview “painful” to watch
Following the interview, fans claimed that Carmen (née Tara Leigh Patrick) seemed unusually disoriented during the conversation last week.
It was “hard to watch,” one social media user said, while another asked, “What is she on?! Applause to Lauryn for keeping this interview going.”
Some wondered whether she was sober and claimed she seemed “highly medicated.”
“I feel bad, because she doesn’t seem sober and she’s still beautiful, but I feel like she’s hurting,” said one viewer.
The 52-year-old actress’ publicist confirmed she was recovering from a bout of Covid during the interview
Another wrote, “She seems so highly medicated that she can hardly get her words out. This was a painful listen. I can’t imagine sitting there and trying to pretend everything was normal.”
Bored Panda reached out to the glamor queen’s publicist, who confirmed she had Covid and slammed the claims as “ridiculous.”
“She had covid. There is no story here. Ridiculous,” he said via email.
Carmen, known for her roles in the Scary Movie franchise and Starsky & Hutch, recently spoke about the pressure she felt to live up to the beauty standards set in Baywatch.
“She seems so highly medicated that she can hardly get her words out,” said one viewer after watching the interview below
“I was always told that I need to lose weight,” she told Extra while on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. “I grew up studying classical ballet and that was what was happening in my life. So I think as time went on, I would still listen to that and take it to heart.”
“When I look back, I love my body and I love that I was curvy and not, like, straight up and down. Those times have changed. You can’t do that anymore,” she added.
The 90s onscreen icon recently reflected on her Baywatch days and revealed the pressure she faced to conform to beauty standards
The former Playboy model said she appreciated how times have changed and suggested that producers can no longer tell artists “how they should live.”
Recalling how things were when she was younger, the actress said: “It was kind of the beginning of those times where producers could come to you and say, ‘You need to stop eating some snacks.’ For that moment, I really did take it seriously as a professional dancer because that was always engraved into my mind growing up.”
“I love being a part of this time era where you can’t just go in and tell someone how they should live, who they should date, and what weight you should be,” she continued. “I love what’s happening now.”
The podcast interview with hosts Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick sparked a flurry of comments
