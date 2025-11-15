11 Wholesome Analyses By A Teacher Of His 1st Graders’ Answers To What They’d Do As Presidents Of The World

While it is certainly challenging to be a teacher—after all, it’s the teacher that fosters a kid’s love and thirst for all things knowledge—it’s not all seriousness as there is a lot of fun to be had.
This one had his first graders answer a very simple question: what would you do as president of the world? Oh yeah, you bet the kids had some fun with this question, which led the teacher to do an analysis of their answers in the most hilarious way.
More Info: Twitter
Working with kids is tough, but it all pays off when they explain what they’d do as presidents of the world
Image credits: Eric Biederbeck
Meet George Pointon from London, UK, who has recently shared some of the things his first-year students answered in response to the question: what would you do as president of the world? Mind you, this ain’t president of a given country, but rather of the WHOLE WORLD! So, the stakes were high.
It’s also important to note that George uses the term year one to mean a class of 5 to 6-year-olds, which is effectively first grade in the United Kingdom.
George Pointon went to Twitter to share just that—his students’ hilarious answers, and even provided his own analysis
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
So, once he got the answers, he went to Twitter to share them along with his insights and analysis on who would most likely be elected president based on the response.
The thread included a list of eleven kids, each explaining what they would do as presidents of the world. And the answers varied greatly, from wholesome and heartwarming attempts to help the world to some of the most adorably selfish and outright evil things they would do.
The tweet thread included answers from 11 kids
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
For example, there was Alice, who moved for sweets for breakfast every day. Right after that, George comes in to comment that Alice doesn’t give a gaw-giggity about obesity rates or heart disease. And, hey, the class cheered her on, so it was definitely a popular decision. She’d also stimulate dentist services, but I digress.
Another kid, Toby, said he’d “drink hot chocolate and eat chocolate.” The healthy kind. George’s take was that he’d most likely be much more successful as a businessman with that idea rather than a politician.
Answers varied from wholesome to humanitarian to outright selfish and evil
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Yet another first grader, Susanna, went dark and said she’d put her brother in a dungeon. Straight up, she’d be using her power for evil, though upon further investigation, it seemed like a studio flat or a loft in central London. But still, for taxpayer money!
And so the list went on and on, with each kid providing their presidential position. Not sure how, but it seems Twitter decided to vote on the most prospective candidates, with Ben and Wendy, Ravi, Rosie, and Emma becoming the top favorites.
There was even a team that formed with the aim to stop Covid and it’s about darn time
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
In fact, there’s a poll specifically for these candidates, with Ravi taking the lead. Who would have thunk that pizza would sway the minds of the voters and an “everyone will want my pizza” kind of attitude.
As of the moment of this article, George’s thread got over 32,500 likes with nearly 8,000 retweets and loads of comments of people either saying how much fun they had reading it, or cheering certain kids on.
George even set up a vote for the most popular candidates with Ravi killing it with his “Pizza For All” campaign
Image credits: GeorgePointon_
You can read through the whole thing as well as all of the responses from the internet here.
But before you go, let us know your thoughts on this. Which one would you cast your vote for? Or better yet, what would you do if you were president of the world (ridiculous answers only)? Let us know in the comment section below!
Here’s how Tweeters reacted to this thread
Image credits: amarrylan
Image credits: breezyflu
Image credits: sakib_k_creates
Image credits: bogaloboll
Image credits: Greenrecovery21
Image credits: _crafting_kat_
Image credits: welliott256
Image credits: Ta7aKosos
Image credits: frainy_180
Image credits: i8yomomma
Follow Us